The latest version of Prisma requires the following:
|Minimum required version
|Node.js
|12.6.X / 14.X / 16.X
|TypeScript (optional)
|4.1.X
|Yarn (optional)
|1.19.2
Notes:
- Prisma supports and tests all Active LTS and Maintenance LTS Node.js releases. Releases that are not in these states like Current, and also odd-numbered versions probably also work, but are not recommended for production use.
- TypeScript is only required for TypeScript users.
- When using Yarn 1,
1.19.2is the minimum version compatible with Prisma Client.
See also: Supported database versions
Troubleshooting
There are some common problems caused by using outdated versions of the system requirements:
Unable to build a TypeScript project with
@prisma/client
Problem
You see the following error when you try type-checking a project after you run
prisma generate.
$./node_modules/.prisma/client/index.d.ts:10:33$Type error: Type expected.$ 8 | export type PrismaPromise<A> = Promise<A> & {[prisma]: true}$ 9 | type UnwrapTuple<Tuple extends readonly unknown[]> = {$> 10 | [K in keyof Tuple]: K extends `${number}` ? Tuple[K] extends PrismaPromise<infer X> ? X : never : never$ | ^$ 11 | };$ 12 |$ 13 |
Solution
Upgrade your project to TypeScript 4.1.X or later.
npm install -D typescript.
Unable to use
groupBy preview feature
Problem
You see the following console error when you attempt to run an app that uses the
groupBy feature:
$server.ts:6:25 - error TS2615: Type of property 'OR' circularly references itself in mapped type '{ [K in keyof { AND?: Enumerable<ProductScalarWhereWithAggregatesInput>; OR?: Enumerable<ProductScalarWhereWithAggregatesInput>; ... 4 more ...; category?: string | StringWithAggregatesFilter; }]: Or<...> extends 1 ? { ...; }[K] extends infer TK ? GetHavingFields<...> : never : {} extends FieldPaths<...> ? never : K...'.$6 const grouped = await prisma.product.groupBy({$ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~$7 by: ['category']$ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~$8 });$ ~~~~$server.ts:6:48 - error TS2554: Expected 0 arguments, but got 1.$6 const grouped = await prisma.product.groupBy({$ ~$7 by: ['category']$ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~$8 });$ ~~~
Solution
Upgrade your project to TypeScript 4.1.X or later.
npm install -D typescript.
Was this helpful?
Edit this page on GitHub