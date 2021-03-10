MongoDB not supported
Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector.
Prisma Migrate is an imperative database schema migration tool that enables you to:
- Keep your database schema in sync with your Prisma schema as it evolves and
- Maintain existing data in your database
Prisma Migrate generates a history of
.sql migration files, and plays a role in both development and deployment.
If you are prototyping, consider using the
db push command - see Schema prototyping with
db push for examples.
Getting started with Prisma Migrate
See Developing with Prisma Migrate for a more in-depth development workflow.
To get started with Prisma Migrate in a development environment:
Create a Prisma schema:schema.prisma1datasource db {2 provider = "postgresql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56model User {7 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())8 name String9 posts Post[]10}1112model Post {13 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())14 title String15 published Boolean @default(true)16 authorId Int17 author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])18}
You can use native type mapping attributes in your schema to decide which exact database type to create (for example,
String can map to
varchar(100) or
text).
Create the first migration:$prisma migrate dev --name initShow migration SQL
Your Prisma schema is now in sync with your database schema and you have initialized a migration history:migrations/└─ 20210313140442_init/└─ migration.sql
Evolve your schema by introducing additional fields:model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())jobTitle Stringname Stringposts Post[]}
Create the second migration:$prisma migrate dev --name added_job_titleShow migration SQL
Your Prisma schema is once again in sync with your database schema, and your migration history contains two migrations:migrations/└─ 20210313140442_init/└─ migration.sql└─ 20210313140442_added_job_title/└─ migration.sql
You now have a migration history that you can source control and use to deploy changes to test environments and production.
Migration history
Your migration history is the story of the changes to your data model, and is represented by:
A
prisma/migrationsfolder with a sub-folder and
migration.sqlfile for each migration:migrations/└─ 20210313140442_init/└─ migration.sql└─ 20210313140442_added_job_title/└─ migration.sql
This folder is the source of truth for the history of your data model.
A
_prisma_migrationstable in the database, which is used to check:
- If a migration has been run against the database
- If an applied migration has been deleted
- If an applied migration has been changed
If you change or delete a migration (not recommended), the next steps depend on whether you are in a development environment (and therefore using
migrate dev) or a production / testing environment (and therefore using
migrate deploy).
Do not edit or delete migrations that have been applied
In general, you should not edit or delete a migration that has already been applied. Doing so can lead to inconsistencies between development and production environment migration histories, which may have unforeseen consequences - even if the change does not appear to break anything at first.
The following scenario simulates a change that creates a seemingly harmless inconsistency:
Modify an existing migration that has already been applied in a development environment by changing the value of
VARCHAR(550)to
VARCHAR(560):./prisma/migrations/20210310143435_default_value/migrations.sql1 -- AlterTable2 ALTER TABLE "Post" ALTER COLUMN "content" SET DATA TYPE VARCHAR(560);
After making this change, the end state of the migration history no longer matches the Prisma schema, which still has
@db.VarChar(550).
Run
prisma migrate dev- Prisma Migrate detects that a migration has changed, and asks to
resetthe database:? The migration `20210310143435_change_type` was modified after it was applied.We need to reset the PostgreSQL database "migrate-example" at "localhost:5432".Do you want to continue? All data will be lost. » (y/N)
If you accept resetting, Prisma Migrate resets the database and replays all migrations, including the migration you edited.
After applying all existing migrations, Prisma Migrate compares the end state of the migration history to the Prisma schema and detects a discrepancy:
- Prisma schema has
@db.VarChar(550)
- Database schema has
VARCHAR(560)
- Prisma schema has
Prisma Migrate generates a new migration to change the value back to
550, because the end state of the migration history should match the Prisma schema.
From now on, when you use
prisma migrate deployto deploy migrations to production and test environments, Prisma Migrate will always warn you that migration histories do not match (and continue to warn you each time you run the command ) - even though the schema end states match:
6 migrations found in prisma/migrationsWARNING The following migrations have been modified since they were applied:20210310143435_change_type
A change that does not appear to break anything after a
migrate reset can hide problems - you may end up with a bug in production that you cannot replicate in development, or the other way around - particularly if the change concerns a highly customized migration.
If Prisma Migrate reports a missing or edited migration that has already been applied, we recommend fixing the root cause (restoring the file or reverting the change) rather than resetting.
Source-controlling the migration history
You must commit the entire
prisma/migrations folder to source control. This includes the
prisma/migrations/migration_lock.toml file, which is used to detect if you have attempted to change providers.
Source-controlling the
schema.prisma file is not enough - you must include your migration history. This is because:
- As you start to customize migrations, your migration history contains information that cannot be represented in the Prisma schema. For example, you can customize a migration to mitigate data loss that would be caused by a breaking change.
- The
prisma migrate deploycommand, which is used to deploy changes to staging, testing, and production environments, only runs migration files. It does not use the Prisma schema file to fetch the models.
Development environments
In a development environment, use the
migrate dev command to generate and apply migrations:
$npx prisma migrate dev
Create and apply migrations
migrate dev is a development command and should never be used in a production environment.
This command:
- Replays the existing migration history in the shadow database in order to detect schema drift (edited or deleted migration file, or a manual changes to the database schema)
- Applies pending migrations to the shadow database (for example, new migrations created by colleagues)
- Generates a new migration from any changes you made to the Prisma schema before running
migrate dev
- Applies all unapplied migrations to the development database and updates the
_prisma_migrationstable
- Triggers the generation of artifacts (for example, the Prisma Client)
The
migrate dev command will prompt you to reset the database in the following scenarios:
- Migration history conflicts caused by modified or missing migrations
- The database schema has drifted away from the end-state of the migration history
You can also
reset the database yourself to undo manual changes or
db push experiments by running:
$npx prisma migrate reset
Reset the development database
migrate reset is a development command and should never be used in a production environment.
This command:
- Drops the database if possible, or performs a soft reset if the environment does not allow deleting databases
- Creates a new database with the same name if the database was dropped
- Applies all migrations
- Runs seed scripts
Note: For a simple and integrated way to re-create data in your development database as often as needed, check out our seeding guide.
Customizing migrations
Sometimes, you need to modify a migration before applying it. For example:
- You want to introduce a significant refactor, such as changing blog post tags from a
String[]to a
Tag[]
- You want to rename a field (by default, Prisma Migrate will drop the existing field)
- You want to change the direction of a 1-1 relationship
- You want to add features that cannot be represented in Prisma Schema Language - such as a partial index or a stored procedure.
The
--create-only command allows you to create a migration without applying it:
$npx prisma migrate dev --create-only
To apply the edited migration, run
prisma migrate dev again.
Refer to Customizing migrations for examples.
Team development
Production and testing environments
In production and testing environments, use the
migrate deploy command to apply migrations:
$npx prisma migrate deploy
Note:
migrate deployshould generally be part of an automated CI/CD pipeline, and we do not recommend running this command locally to deploy changes to a production database.
This command:
Compares applied migrations against the migration history and warns if any migrations have been modified:WARNING The following migrations have been modified since they were applied:20210313140442_favorite_colors
Applies pending migrations
The
migrate deploy command:
- Does not issue a warning if an already applied migration is missing from migration history
- Does not detect drift (production database schema differs from migration history end state - for example, due to a hotfix
- Does not reset the database or generate artifacts (such as Prisma Client)
- Does not rely on a shadow database
See also:
Advisory locking
Prisma Migrate makes use of advisory locking when you run production commands like:
prisma migrate deploy
prisma migrate resolve
This safeguard ensures that multiple commands cannot run at the same time - for example, if you merge two pull requests in quick succession.
Advisory locking has a 10 second timeout (not configurable), and uses the default advisory locking mechanism available in the underlying provider:
Prisma Migrate's implementation of advisory locking is purely to avoid catastrophic errors - if your command times out, you will need to run it again.
Commands
See Prisma Migrate CLI reference for all available Prisma Migrate commands.
Troubleshooting
Prisma detects when CLI commands are run in non-interactive environments, such as Docker, from Node scripts or in bash shells. When this happens a warning is displayed indicating that the environment is non-interactive and the
migrate dev command is not supported.
To ensure the Docker environment picks up the command, run the image in
interactive mode so that it can react to the
migrate dev command.
$docker run --interactive --tty <image name>$# or$docker -it <image name>$$# Example usage$docker run -it node