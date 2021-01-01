MongoDB not supported
Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector.
Prisma Migrate uses a second, temporary database when you run development-focused commands such as:
prisma migrate dev
prisma migrate reset
The shadow database is created and deleted automatically* each time you run a development-focused command and is primarily used to detect problems such a schema drift.
* If you use a cloud-hosted database for development, you need to create the shadow database manually.
Important: The shadow database is not required in production, and is not used by production-focused commands such as
prisma migrate resolveand
prisma migrate deploy.
How the shadow database works
When you run
prisma migrate dev to create a new migration, Prisma Migrate uses the shadow database to:
- Detect schema drift, which means checking that no manual changes have been made to the development database
- Generate new migrations
Detecting schema drift
To detect drift in development, Prisma Migrate:
- Creates a fresh copy of the shadow database (or performs a soft reset if the shadow database is cloud-hosted)
- Replays the current migration history in the shadow database.
- Introspects the shadow database to generate the 'current state' of your Prisma schema.
- Compares the end state of the current migration history to the development database.
- Reports schema drift if the end state of the current migration history does not match the development database (for example, due to a manual change)
If Prisma Migrate does not detect schema drift, it moves on to generating new migrations.
Note: The shadow database is not responsible for checking if a migration file has been edited or deleted. This is done using the
checksumfield in the
_prisma_migrationstable.
In 2.25.0 and later, Prisma Migrate outputs detailed information about which parts of the database have drifted. In the following example output, the schema that would be generated from the target database differs from the expected schema. For example, the
Color enum in the target database is missing the expected variant
RED and include the unexpected variant
TRANSPARENT:
[*] Changed the `Color` enum[+] Added variant `TRANSPARENT`[-] Removed variant `RED`[*] Changed the `Cat` table[-] Removed column `color`[+] Added column `vaccinated`[*] Changed the `Dog` table[-] Dropped the primary key on columns (id)[-] Removed column `name`[+] Added column `weight`[*] Altered column `isGoodDog` (arity changed from Nullable to Required, default changed from `None` to `Some(Value(Boolean(true)))`)[+] Added unique index on columns (weight)
Generating new migrations
Assuming Prisma Migrate did not detect schema drift, it moves on to generating new migrations from schema changes. To generate new migrations, Prisma Migrate:
- Calculates the target database schema as a function of the current Prisma schema.
- Compares the end state of the existing migration history and the target schema, and generates steps to get from one to the other.
- Renders these steps to a SQL string and saves it in the new migration file.
- Applies the generated migration to the development database (assuming you have not specified the
--create-onlyflag)
- Drops the shadow database (cloud-hosted databases cannot be dropped, but are reset at the start of the
migrate devcommand)
Cloud-hosted shadow databases must be created manually
Some cloud providers do not allow you to drop and create databases with SQL. Some require to create or drop the database via an online interface, and some really limit you to 1 database. If you develop in such a cloud-hosted environment, you must:
- Create a dedicated cloud-hosted shadow database
- Add the URL to the
shadowDatabaseUrlfield:
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")shadowDatabaseUrl = env("SHADOW_DATABASE_URL")}
Shadow database user permissions
In order to create and delete the shadow database when using development commands such as
migrate dev and
migrate reset, Prisma Migrate currently requires that the database user defined in your
datasource has permission to create databases.
|Database
|Database user requirements
|SQLite
|No special requirements.
|MySQL
|Database user must have
CREATE, ALTER, DROP, REFERENCES ON *.* privileges
|PostgreSQL
|The user must be a super user or have
CREATEDB privilege. See
CREATE ROLE (PostgreSQL official documentation)
|Microsoft SQL Server
|The user must be a site admin or have the
SERVER securable. See the official documentation.
If you use a cloud-hosted database for development and can not use these permissions, see: Cloud-hosted shadow databases
Note: The automatic creation of shadow databases is disabled on Azure SQL.
Prisma Migrate throws the following error if it cannot create the shadow database with the credentials your connection URL supplied:
Error: A migration failed when applied to the shadow databaseDatabase error: Error querying the database: db error: ERROR: permission denied to create database
To resolve this error:
- If you are working locally, we recommend that you change the database user's privileges.
- If you are developing against a cloud-based database (for example, on Heroku) see: Cloud-hosted shadow databases
- If you are developing against a cloud-based database (for example, on Heroku) and are currently prototyping such that you don't care about generated migration files and only need to apply your Prisma data model to the database schema, you can run
prisma db pushinstead of the
prisma migrate devcommand.
Important: The shadow database is only required in a development environment (specifically for the
prisma migrate devcommand) - you do not need to make any changes to your production environment.