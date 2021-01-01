When you run prisma migrate dev to create a new migration, Prisma Migrate uses the shadow database to:

Detecting schema drift

To detect drift in development, Prisma Migrate:

Creates a fresh copy of the shadow database (or performs a soft reset if the shadow database is cloud-hosted) Replays the current migration history in the shadow database. Introspects the shadow database to generate the 'current state' of your Prisma schema. Compares the end state of the current migration history to the development database. Reports schema drift if the end state of the current migration history does not match the development database (for example, due to a manual change)

If Prisma Migrate does not detect schema drift, it moves on to generating new migrations.

Note: The shadow database is not responsible for checking if a migration file has been edited or deleted. This is done using the checksum field in the _prisma_migrations table.

In 2.25.0 and later, Prisma Migrate outputs detailed information about which parts of the database have drifted. In the following example output, the schema that would be generated from the target database differs from the expected schema. For example, the Color enum in the target database is missing the expected variant RED and include the unexpected variant TRANSPARENT :