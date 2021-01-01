Prisma Studio is a visual editor for the data in your database. Note that Prisma Studio is not open source but you can still create issues in the
prisma/studio repo.
You can run it with two ways:
- Run
$ npx prisma studioin your terminal.
- Install the desktop app from the installers. Windows, macOS and Linux are supported.
Troubleshooting
Terminal: Failed to run script / Error in Prisma Client request
Caching issues may cause Prisma Studio to use an older version of the query engine. You may see the following error:
Error in request: PrismaClientKnownRequestError: Failed to validate the query Error occurred during query validation & transformation
To resolve, delete the following folders:
~/.cache/prismaon macOS and Linux
%AppData%/Prisma/Studioon Windows
