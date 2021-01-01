Docs
Concepts / Components

Prisma Studio

Prisma Studio is a visual editor for the data in your database. Note that Prisma Studio is not open source but you can still create issues in the prisma/studio repo.

You can run it with two ways:

  1. Run $ npx prisma studio in your terminal.
  2. Install the desktop app from the installers. Windows, macOS and Linux are supported.

Troubleshooting

Terminal: Failed to run script / Error in Prisma Client request

Caching issues may cause Prisma Studio to use an older version of the query engine. You may see the following error:

Error in request:  PrismaClientKnownRequestError: Failed to validate the query Error occurred during query validation & transformation

To resolve, delete the following folders:

  • ~/.cache/prisma on macOS and Linux
  • %AppData%/Prisma/Studio on Windows
Edit this page on GitHub
Prisma Logo

Products

Prisma ClientPrisma MigratePrisma StudioPrisma 1 CloudPrisma Data PlatformProduct Roadmap

Resources

DocsGet StartedAPI ReferenceExamplesHow to GraphQLData GuideEnterprise Event

Prisma With

Prisma with Next.jsPrisma with TypeScriptPrisma with GraphQLPrisma with ApolloPrisma with NestJSPrisma with ExpressPrisma with hapi

Community

Prisma AmbassadorMeet the CommunityPrisma DaySlackGitHubDiscussionsGraphQL MeetupTypeScript MeetupAdvanced TypeScript TrickeryConnect Dev Africa

Company

AboutJobs We're hiring!Prisma EnterpriseCausesBlogTerms & PrivacyHTML Sitemap

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Find Us

Prisma © 2018-2021.

Made with ❤️ in Berlin and worldwide