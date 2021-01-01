Install and generate Prisma Client

To get started with Prisma Client, you need to install the @prisma/client package:

$ npm install @prisma/client

Notice that the @prisma/client node module references a folder named .prisma/client . The .prisma/client folder contains your generated Prisma client, and is modified each time you change the schema and run the following command:

$ npx prisma generate

This command reads your Prisma schema and generates your Prisma Client library: