How to use Prisma ORM with Astro
Introduction
Prisma ORM offers type-safe database access, and Astro is built for performance. Together with Prisma Postgres, you get a fast, content-first stack with zero cold starts and end-to-end speed.
In this guide, you'll learn to integrate Prisma ORM with a Prisma Postgres database in an Astro project from scratch. You can find a complete example of this guide on GitHub.
Prerequisites
1. Set up your project
Create a new Astro project:
npx create-astro@latest
- Where should we create your new project?
astro-prisma
- How would you like to start your new project?
Use minimal (empty) template
- Install dependencies? (recommended)
Yes
- Initialize a new git repository? (optional)
Yes
2. Install and Configure Prisma
2.1. Install dependencies
To get started with Prisma, you'll need to install a few dependencies:
- Prisma Postgres (recommended)
- Other databases
npm install prisma tsx --save-dev
npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client
npm install prisma tsx --save-dev
npm install @prisma/client
Once installed, initialize Prisma in your project:
npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma
You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My Astro Project"
This will create:
- A
prisma/directory with a
schema.prismafile
- A
.envfile with a
DATABASE_URLalready set
2.2. Define your Prisma Schema
In the
prisma/schema.prisma file, add the following models and change the generator to use the
prisma-client provider:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client"
output = "../src/generated/prisma"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
authorId Int
author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
}
This creates two models:
User and
Post, with a one-to-many relationship between them.
2.3. Configure the Prisma Client generator
Now, run the following command to create the database tables and generate the Prisma Client:
npx prisma migrate dev --name init
2.4. Seed the database
Let's add some seed data to populate the database with sample users and posts.
Create a new file called
seed.ts in the
prisma/ directory:
import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from "../src/generated/prisma";
const prisma = new PrismaClient();
const userData: Prisma.UserCreateInput[] = [
{
name: "Alice",
email: "alice@prisma.io",
posts: {
create: [
{
title: "Join the Prisma Discord",
content: "https://pris.ly/discord",
published: true,
},
{
title: "Prisma on YouTube",
content: "https://pris.ly/youtube",
},
],
},
},
{
name: "Bob",
email: "bob@prisma.io",
posts: {
create: [
{
title: "Follow Prisma on Twitter",
content: "https://www.twitter.com/prisma",
published: true,
},
],
},
},
];
export async function main() {
for (const u of userData) {
await prisma.user.create({ data: u });
}
}
main();
Now, tell Prisma how to run this script by updating your
package.json:
{
"name": "extinct-eclipse-minimal",
"type": "module",
"version": "0.0.1",
"scripts": {
"dev": "astro dev",
"build": "astro build",
"preview": "astro preview",
"astro": "astro"
},
"prisma": {
"seed": "tsx prisma/seed.ts"
},
"dependencies": {
"@prisma/client": "^6.7.0",
"@prisma/extension-accelerate": "^1.3.0",
"astro": "^5.7.10"
},
"devDependencies": {
"prisma": "^6.7.0",
"tsx": "^4.19.4"
}
}
Run the seed script:
npx prisma db seed
And open Prisma Studio to inspect your data:
npx prisma studio
3. Integrate Prisma into Astro
3.1. Create a Prisma Client
Inside of
/src, create a
lib directory and a
prisma.ts file inside it. This file will be used to create and export your Prisma Client instance.
mkdir src/lib
touch src/lib/prisma.ts
Set up the Prisma client like this:
- Prisma Postgres (recommended)
- Other databases
import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma";
import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate";
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
datasourceUrl: import.meta.env.DATABASE_URL,
}).$extends(withAccelerate());
export default prisma;
import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma";
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
datasourceUrl: import.meta.env.DATABASE_URL,
})
export default prisma;
We recommend using a connection pooler (like Prisma Accelerate) to manage database connections efficiently.
If you choose not to use one, avoid instantiating
PrismaClient globally in long-lived environments. Instead, create and dispose of the client per request to prevent exhausting your database connections.
3.2. Create an API route
An API route is the best way to fetch data from your database in an Astro app.
Create a new file called
api/users.ts in the
src/pages directory:
mkdir src/pages/api
touch src/pages/api/users.ts
Now, create a GET route that fetches the
Users data from your database, making sure to include each user's
Posts by adding them to the
include field:
import type { APIRoute } from "astro";
import prisma from "../../lib/prisma";
export const GET: APIRoute = async () => {
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({
include: { posts: true },
});
return new Response(JSON.stringify(users), {
headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },
});
};
Next, you'll call this route from the
index.astro file and display it.
3.3. Fetch the data from the API route
Start by create a new type that combines the
User and
Post models called
UserWithPosts:
---
import type { User, Post } from "../generated/prisma";
type UserWithPosts = User & { posts: Post[] };
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<link rel="icon" type="image/svg+xml" href="/favicon.svg" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<meta name="generator" content={Astro.generator} />
<title>Astro</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Astro</h1>
</body>
</html>
Fetch the data from the API route and set it's type to the
UserWithPosts type you just created:
---
import type { User, Post } from "../generated/prisma";
type UserWithPosts = User & { posts: Post[] };
const response = await fetch("http://localhost:4321/api/users");
const users: UserWithPosts[] = await response.json();
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<link rel="icon" type="image/svg+xml" href="/favicon.svg" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<meta name="generator" content={Astro.generator} />
<title>Astro</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Astro</h1>
</body>
</html>
3.4. Display the data
With the variables from the frontmatter now available throughout your file, you can display the list of users.
Just below the
<h1> tag, map through the
users array, add the
UserWithPosts type to the users, and display the names of the users:
---
import type { User, Post } from "../generated/prisma";
type UserWithPosts = User & { posts: Post[] };
const response = await fetch("http://localhost:4321/api/users");
const users: UserWithPosts[] = await response.json();
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<link rel="icon" type="image/svg+xml" href="/favicon.svg" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<meta name="generator" content={Astro.generator} />
<title>Astro</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Astro + Prisma</h1>
{users.map((user: UserWithPosts) => (
<li>
<h2>{user.name}</h2>
</li>
))}
</body>
</html>
Finally, display the
Posts below the respective
User and set the
Post type:
---
import type { User, Post } from "../generated/prisma";
type UserWithPosts = User & { posts: Post[] };
const response = await fetch("http://localhost:4321/api/users");
const users: UserWithPosts[] = await response.json();
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<link rel="icon" type="image/svg+xml" href="/favicon.svg" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<meta name="generator" content={Astro.generator} />
<title>Astro</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Astro + Prisma</h1>
<ul>
{users.map((user: UserWithPosts) => (
<li>
<h2>{user.name}</h2>
<ul>
{user.posts.map((post: Post) => (
<li>{post.title}</li>
))}
</ul>
</li>
))}
</ul>
</body>
</html>
You're done! You've just created an Astro app with Prisma that's connected to a Prisma Postgres database. Below are some next steps to explore, as well as some more resources to help you get started expanding your project.
Next Steps
Now that you have a working Astro app connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can:
- Extend your Prisma schema with more models and relationships
- Add create/update/delete routes and forms
- Explore authentication and validation
- Enable query caching with Prisma Postgres for better performance
