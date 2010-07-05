On this page

How to use Prisma ORM with Astro 15 min

Prisma ORM offers type-safe database access, and Astro is built for performance. Together with Prisma Postgres, you get a fast, content-first stack with zero cold starts and end-to-end speed.

In this guide, you'll learn to integrate Prisma ORM with a Prisma Postgres database in an Astro project from scratch. You can find a complete example of this guide on GitHub .

Create a new Astro project:

npx create-astro@latest



info Where should we create your new project? astro-prisma

How would you like to start your new project? Use minimal (empty) template

Install dependencies? (recommended) Yes

Initialize a new git repository? (optional) Yes

To get started with Prisma, you'll need to install a few dependencies:

Prisma Postgres (recommended)

Other databases npm install prisma tsx --save-dev

npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client

npm install prisma tsx --save-dev

npm install @prisma/client



Once installed, initialize Prisma in your project:

npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma



info You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My Astro Project"

This will create:

A prisma/ directory with a schema.prisma file

directory with a file A .env file with a DATABASE_URL already set

In the prisma/schema.prisma file, add the following models and change the generator to use the prisma-client provider:

prisma/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client"

output = "../src/generated/prisma"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

authorId Int

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

}



This creates two models: User and Post , with a one-to-many relationship between them.

Now, run the following command to create the database tables and generate the Prisma Client:

npx prisma migrate dev --name init



Let's add some seed data to populate the database with sample users and posts.

Create a new file called seed.ts in the prisma/ directory:

prisma/seed.ts

import { PrismaClient , Prisma } from "../src/generated/prisma" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) ;



const userData : Prisma . UserCreateInput [ ] = [

{

name : "Alice" ,

email : "alice@prisma.io" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Join the Prisma Discord" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/discord" ,

published : true ,

} ,

{

title : "Prisma on YouTube" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/youtube" ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

{

name : "Bob" ,

email : "bob@prisma.io" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Follow Prisma on Twitter" ,

content : "https://www.twitter.com/prisma" ,

published : true ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

] ;



export async function main ( ) {

for ( const u of userData ) {

await prisma . user . create ( { data : u } ) ;

}

}



main ( ) ;



Now, tell Prisma how to run this script by updating your package.json :

package.json

{

"name" : "extinct-eclipse-minimal" ,

"type" : "module" ,

"version" : "0.0.1" ,

"scripts" : {

"dev" : "astro dev" ,

"build" : "astro build" ,

"preview" : "astro preview" ,

"astro" : "astro"

} ,

"prisma" : {

"seed" : "tsx prisma/seed.ts"

} ,

"dependencies" : {

"@prisma/client" : "^6.7.0" ,

"@prisma/extension-accelerate" : "^1.3.0" ,

"astro" : "^5.7.10"

} ,

"devDependencies" : {

"prisma" : "^6.7.0" ,

"tsx" : "^4.19.4"

}

}



Run the seed script:

npx prisma db seed



And open Prisma Studio to inspect your data:

npx prisma studio



Inside of /src , create a lib directory and a prisma.ts file inside it. This file will be used to create and export your Prisma Client instance.

mkdir src/lib

touch src/lib/prisma.ts



Set up the Prisma client like this:

Prisma Postgres (recommended)

Other databases src/lib/prisma.ts import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma" ;

import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( {

datasourceUrl : import . meta . env . DATABASE_URL ,

} ) . $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) ) ;



export default prisma ;

src/lib/prisma.ts import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( {

datasourceUrl : import . meta . env . DATABASE_URL ,

} )



export default prisma ;



warning We recommend using a connection pooler (like Prisma Accelerate) to manage database connections efficiently. If you choose not to use one, avoid instantiating PrismaClient globally in long-lived environments. Instead, create and dispose of the client per request to prevent exhausting your database connections.

An API route is the best way to fetch data from your database in an Astro app.

Create a new file called api/users.ts in the src/pages directory:

mkdir src/pages/api

touch src/pages/api/users.ts



Now, create a GET route that fetches the Users data from your database, making sure to include each user's Posts by adding them to the include field:

src/pages/api/users.ts

import type { APIRoute } from "astro" ;

import prisma from "../../lib/prisma" ;



export const GET : APIRoute = async ( ) => {

const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( {

include : { posts : true } ,

} ) ;



return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( users ) , {

headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } ,

} ) ;

} ;



Next, you'll call this route from the index.astro file and display it.

Start by create a new type that combines the User and Post models called UserWithPosts :

src/pages/index.astro

-- -

import type { User , Post } from "../generated/prisma" ;

type UserWithPosts = User & { posts : Post [ ] } ;

-- -



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< link rel = " icon " type = " image/svg+xml " href = " /favicon.svg " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< meta name = " generator " content = { Astro . generator } />

< title > Astro </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< h1 > Astro </ h1 >

</ body >

</ html >



Fetch the data from the API route and set it's type to the UserWithPosts type you just created:

src/pages/index.astro

-- -

import type { User , Post } from "../generated/prisma" ;

type UserWithPosts = User & { posts : Post [ ] } ;

const response = await fetch ( "http://localhost:4321/api/users" ) ;

const users : UserWithPosts [ ] = await response . json ( ) ;

-- -



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< link rel = " icon " type = " image/svg+xml " href = " /favicon.svg " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< meta name = " generator " content = { Astro . generator } />

< title > Astro </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< h1 > Astro </ h1 >

</ body >

</ html >



With the variables from the frontmatter now available throughout your file, you can display the list of users.

Just below the <h1> tag, map through the users array, add the UserWithPosts type to the users, and display the names of the users:

src/pages/index.astro

-- -

import type { User , Post } from "../generated/prisma" ;

type UserWithPosts = User & { posts : Post [ ] } ;

const response = await fetch ( "http://localhost:4321/api/users" ) ;

const users : UserWithPosts [ ] = await response . json ( ) ;

-- -



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< link rel = " icon " type = " image/svg+xml " href = " /favicon.svg " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< meta name = " generator " content = { Astro . generator } />

< title > Astro </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< h1 > Astro + Prisma </ h1 >

{ users . map ( ( user : UserWithPosts ) => (

< li >

< h2 > { user . name } </ h2 >

</ li >

) ) }

</ body >

</ html >



Finally, display the Posts below the respective User and set the Post type:

src/pages/index.astro

-- -

import type { User , Post } from "../generated/prisma" ;

type UserWithPosts = User & { posts : Post [ ] } ;

const response = await fetch ( "http://localhost:4321/api/users" ) ;

const users : UserWithPosts [ ] = await response . json ( ) ;

-- -



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< link rel = " icon " type = " image/svg+xml " href = " /favicon.svg " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< meta name = " generator " content = { Astro . generator } />

< title > Astro </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< h1 > Astro + Prisma </ h1 >

< ul >

{ users . map ( ( user : UserWithPosts ) => (

< li >

< h2 > { user . name } </ h2 >

< ul >

{ user . posts . map ( ( post : Post ) => (

< li > { post . title } </ li >

) ) }

</ ul >

</ li >

) ) }

</ ul >

</ body >

</ html >



You're done! You've just created an Astro app with Prisma that's connected to a Prisma Postgres database. Below are some next steps to explore, as well as some more resources to help you get started expanding your project.

Now that you have a working Astro app connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can:

Extend your Prisma schema with more models and relationships

Add create/update/delete routes and forms

Explore authentication and validation

Enable query caching with Prisma Postgres for better performance