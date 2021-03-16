On this page

How to manage schema changes in a team

When working in a team, managing database schema changes can be challenging. This guide shows you how to effectively collaborate on schema changes using Prisma Migrate, ensuring that all team members can safely contribute to and incorporate schema changes.

Before starting this guide, make sure you have:

Node.js installed (version 18 or higher)

A Prisma project set up with migrations

A relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQL Server, etc.)

Basic understanding of Git

Basic familiarity with Prisma Migrate

warning This guide does not apply for MongoDB.

Instead of migrate dev , db push is used for MongoDB.

Migrations are applied in the same order as they were created. The creation date is part of the migration subfolder name - for example, 20210316081837-updated-fields was created on 2021-03-16-08:18:37 .

You should commit the following files to source control:

The contents of the .prisma/migrations folder, including the migration_lock.toml file

folder, including the file The Prisma Schema ( schema.prisma )

Source-controlling the schema.prisma file is not enough - you must include your migration history because:

Customized migrations contain information that cannot be represented in the Prisma schema

The prisma migrate deploy command only runs migration files

To incorporate changes from collaborators:

Pull the changed Prisma schema and ./prisma/migrations folder Run the migrate command:

npx prisma migrate dev



Let's walk through a sample scenario with three developers sharing schema changes:

Before

After schema.prisma model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

author User ? @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

authorId Int ?

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}

schema.prisma model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

author User ? @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

authorId Int ?

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

favoriteColor String ?

bestPacmanScore Int ?

posts Post [ ]

}





model Tag {

tagName String @id

tagCategory Category

}



Ania adds a new field:

model User {



favoriteColor String ?

}



And generates a migration:

npx prisma migrate dev --name new-field



Javier adds a new model:

model Tag {

tagName String @id

tagCategory Category

}



And generates a migration:

npx prisma migrate dev --name new-model



The migration history now has two new migrations:

Pull the most recent changes: Two new migrations

Updated schema file Review the merged schema:

model User {



favoriteColor String ?

bestPacmanScore Int ?

}



model Tag {

tagName String @id

tagCategory Category

posts Post [ ]

}



Run the migrate command:

npx prisma migrate dev



This will:

Apply your team's migrations Create a new migration for your changes Apply your new migration

Commit:

The merged schema.prisma

Your new migration file

Now that you understand team schema management, you can:

Learn about customizing migrations

Explore deployment workflows

