How to manage schema changes in a team

Introduction

When working in a team, managing database schema changes can be challenging. This guide shows you how to effectively collaborate on schema changes using Prisma Migrate, ensuring that all team members can safely contribute to and incorporate schema changes.

Prerequisites

Before starting this guide, make sure you have:

  • Node.js installed (version 18 or higher)
  • A Prisma project set up with migrations
  • A relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQL Server, etc.)
  • Basic understanding of Git
  • Basic familiarity with Prisma Migrate
warning

This guide does not apply for MongoDB.
Instead of migrate dev, db push is used for MongoDB.

1. Understand migration basics

1.1. Migration order

Migrations are applied in the same order as they were created. The creation date is part of the migration subfolder name - for example, 20210316081837-updated-fields was created on 2021-03-16-08:18:37.

1.2. Source control requirements

You should commit the following files to source control:

  • The contents of the .prisma/migrations folder, including the migration_lock.toml file
  • The Prisma Schema (schema.prisma)

Source-controlling the schema.prisma file is not enough - you must include your migration history because:

  • Customized migrations contain information that cannot be represented in the Prisma schema
  • The prisma migrate deploy command only runs migration files

2. Incorporate team changes

2.1. Pull latest changes

To incorporate changes from collaborators:

  1. Pull the changed Prisma schema and ./prisma/migrations folder
  2. Run the migrate command:
npx prisma migrate dev

2.2. Example scenario

Let's walk through a sample scenario with three developers sharing schema changes:

schema.prisma
model Post {
  id        Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  title     String
  content   String?
  published Boolean @default(false)
  author    User?   @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId  Int?
}

model User {
  id    Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  email String  @unique
  name  String?
  posts Post[]
}

3. Handle concurrent changes

3.1. Developer A's changes

Ania adds a new field:

model User {
  /* ... */
  favoriteColor String?
}

And generates a migration:

npx prisma migrate dev --name new-field

3.2. Developer B's changes

Javier adds a new model:

model Tag {
  tagName     String   @id
  tagCategory Category
}

And generates a migration:

npx prisma migrate dev --name new-model

3.3. Merge changes

The migration history now has two new migrations:

A diagram showing changes by two separate developers converging in a single migration history.

4. Integrate your changes

4.1. Pull team changes

  1. Pull the most recent changes:

    • Two new migrations
    • Updated schema file

  2. Review the merged schema:

model User {
  /* ... */
  favoriteColor   String?
  bestPacmanScore Int?
}

model Tag {
  tagName     String   @id
  tagCategory Category
  posts       Post[]
}

4.2. Generate your migration

Run the migrate command:

npx prisma migrate dev

This will:

  1. Apply your team's migrations
  2. Create a new migration for your changes
  3. Apply your new migration

4.3. Commit changes

Commit:

  • The merged schema.prisma
  • Your new migration file

Next steps

Now that you understand team schema management, you can:

