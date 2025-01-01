Set up Supabase with Accelerate Connection Pool
Introduction
This guides teaches you how to add connection pooling to a PostgreSQL database hosted on Supabase using Prisma Accelerate.
Prisma Accelerate is a robust and mature connection pooler enabling your database to function properly during traffic spikes and high load scenarios. Check out this video demonstrating how it performs in a load test or learn why connection pooling is important.
Prerequisites
To successfully complete this guide, you need a connection string for a PostgreSQL instance hosted on Supabase. It typically looks similar to this:
postgresql://postgres:[YOUR-PASSWORD]@db.nzpppscrldfwlzfalbrf.supabase.co:5432/postgres
If you already have a project using Prisma ORM, you can skip the first two steps and jump ahead to Step 3. Install the Accelerate extension.
1. Set up Prisma ORM
Start by installing the Prisma CLI in your project:
npm install prisma --save-dev
Then, run the following command to initialize a new project:
npx prisma init
This will create a new
prisma directory with a
schema.prisma file and add a
.env file with the
DATABASE_URL environment variable.
Update the file and set the
DATABASE_URL to your Supabase connection string:
DATABASE_URL="postgresql://postgres:[YOUR-PASSWORD]@db.nzpppscrldfwlzfalbrf.supabase.co:5432/postgres"
2. Introspect your database
Next, run the following command to introspect your database and create your data model:
npx prisma db pull
This command reads your database schema and creates new models in your
schema.prisma file that match the tables in your database.
If you want to use Prisma Migrate in the future, you also need to baseline your database.
3. Install the Accelerate extension
Install the Prisma Client extension for Accelerate:
npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate
This is needed to access Prisma Accelerate's connection pool.
4. Set up Accelerate in the Prisma Console
To set up Accelerate in the Prisma Console, follow these steps:
- Log into the .
- Select New project
- Choose a Name for your project
- In the Choose your starting product section, find the Accelerate card and click Get started
- In the field for your Database connection string, paste your Supabase connection string
- Select the Region that's closest to your database
- Click Create project
- On the next screen, click Enable Accelerate
Once you went through these steps, you'll be redirected to another page where you need to the click the Generate API key button.
You'll then be shown a new connection URL which enables you to connect to Prisma Accelerate's connection pool. This needs to be set as the new
DATABASE_URL in your
.env file:
DATABASE_URL="prisma://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=ey..."
If you want to use Prisma Migrate with Prisma Accelerate, you can set the
directUrl field on the
datasource block:
datasource db {
url = env("DATABASE_URL") // points to the connection pool for queries
directUrl = env("DIRECT_URL") // points to the database for migrations
}
Accordingly, you'll need to set the
DIRECT_URL in your
.env file:
DATABASE_URL="prisma://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=ey..."
DIRECT_URL="postgresql://postgres:[YOUR-PASSWORD]@db.nzpppscrldfwlzfalbrf.supabase.co:5432/postgres"
5. Generate Prisma Client
With your Prisma schema in place, you can go ahead and generate Prisma Client:
npx prisma generate --no-engine
The
--no-engine option is used to omit the query engine in the generated Prisma Client library. The query engine manages Prisma ORM's internal connection pool and is not needed when using Prisma Accelerate.
6. Send queries through the connection pool
In your application code, you now need to apply the Accelerate extension to your Prisma Client instance:
import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma"
import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate"
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate())
At this point, you can now start sending queries which will be routed through the connection pool to your database.
