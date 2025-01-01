How to use Prisma ORM with SvelteKit
Introduction
Prisma ORM simplifies database access with type-safe queries, and when paired with SvelteKit, it creates a robust and scalable full-stack architecture.
In this guide, you'll learn to integrate Prisma ORM with a Prisma Postgres database in a SvelteKit project from scratch. You can find a complete example of this guide on GitHub.
Prerequisites
- Node.js 18+
- Svelte VSCode extension (Recommended by Svelte)
1. Set up your project
You'll be using Svelte CLI instead of
npx create svelte@latest. This CLI provides a more interactive setup and built-in support for popular tooling like ESLint and Prettier
Create a new Svelte project:
npx sv create sveltekit-prisma
It will prompt you to customize your setup. Here are the options you'll choose:
- Which template would you like?
SvelteKit minimal
- Add type checking with TypeScript?
Yes, using TypeScript syntax
- What would you like to add to your project?
prettier, eslint
- Which package manager do you want to install dependencies with?
npm
Once the setup completes, navigate into your project and start the development server:
cd sveltekit-prisma
npm install
npm run dev
That's it! Svelte makes it a very simple process to get up and running. At this point, your project is ready to integrate Prisma and connect to a Prisma Postgres database.
2. Install and Configure Prisma
2.1. Install dependencies
To get started with Prisma, you'll need to install a few dependencies:
npm install prisma --save-dev
npm install tsx --save-dev
npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate
If you're not using a Prisma Postgres database, you can skip installing
@prisma/extension-accelerate.
Once installed, initialize Prisma in your project:
npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma
If you're not using a Prisma Postgres database, you can skip the
--db flag.
You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My SvelteKit Project"
This will create:
- A
prisma/directory with a
schema.prismafile
- A
.envfile with a
DATABASE_URLalready set (if you're using Prisma Postgres)
2.2. Define your Prisma Schema
In the
prisma/schema.prisma file, add the following models and change the generator to use the
prisma-client provider:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client"
provider = "prisma-client-js"
output = "../generated/prisma"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
authorId Int
author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
}
This creates two models:
User and
Post, with a one-to-many relationship between them.
2.3. Configure the Prisma Client generator
Now, run the following command to create the database tables and generate the Prisma Client:
npx prisma migrate dev --name init
2.4. Seed the database
Let's add some seed data to populate the database with sample users and posts.
Create a new file called
seed.ts in the
prisma/ directory:
import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from "../src/generated/prisma";
const prisma = new PrismaClient();
const userData: Prisma.UserCreateInput[] = [
{
name: "Alice",
email: "alice@prisma.io",
posts: {
create: [
{
title: "Join the Prisma Discord",
content: "https://pris.ly/discord",
published: true,
},
{
title: "Prisma on YouTube",
content: "https://pris.ly/youtube",
},
],
},
},
{
name: "Bob",
email: "bob@prisma.io",
posts: {
create: [
{
title: "Follow Prisma on Twitter",
content: "https://www.twitter.com/prisma",
published: true,
},
],
},
},
];
export async function main() {
for (const u of userData) {
await prisma.user.create({ data: u });
}
}
main();
Now, tell Prisma how to run this script by updating your
package.json:
"prisma": {
"seed": "tsx prisma/seed.ts"
}
Run the seed script:
npx prisma db seed
And open Prisma Studio to inspect your data:
npx prisma studio
3. Integrate Prisma into SvelteKit
3.1. Create a Prisma Client
Inside your
/src/lib directory, rename
index.ts to
prisma.ts. This file will be used to create and export your Prisma Client instance.
Files in
src/lib can be accessed from anywhere using the
$lib alias.
Set up the Prisma client like this:
- Prisma Postgres (recommended)
- Other databases
import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma";
import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate";
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate());
export default prisma;
import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma";
const prisma = new PrismaClient();
export default prisma;
We recommend using a connection pooler (like Prisma Accelerate) to manage database connections efficiently.
If you choose not to use one, avoid instantiating
PrismaClient globally in long-lived environments. Instead, create and dispose of the client per request to prevent exhausting your database connections.
3.2. Create a server route
To fetch data from the database on the server side, create a
+page.server.ts file in your routes directory. This file should export a
load function, which runs on the server before your page renders.
Start with a basic
load function:
export async function load() {}
Use the
findMany() method to get a list of users with their basic fields.
Update your
+page.server.ts file like this:
import prisma from '$lib/prisma';
export async function load() {
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({});
return {
users
};
}
At this point, you're only getting data directly on the
User model — no relations like posts are included yet.
To also fetch each user's posts, we can expand the query using the
include option. This tells Prisma to join the related
Posts table in the result.
Update your
findMany() call like this:
import prisma from '$lib/prisma';
export async function load() {
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({
include: {
posts: true
}
});
return {
users
};
}
Now, every user in the result will also include a
posts array.
3.3. Populate the page
In
src/routes/+page.svelte, strip the file down to the basics and add a
<script> fragment:
<script lang="ts">
</script>
We need to grab the data exported from
+page.server.ts:
<script lang="ts">
let { data } = $props();
</script>
<h1>SvelteKit + Prisma</h1>
Now that we have the data, let's map through the users and their posts with Svelte's
each block:
<script lang="ts">
let { data } = $props();
</script>
<h1>SvelteKit + Prisma</h1>
{#each data.users as user}
<h2>{user.name}</h2>
{#each user.posts as post}
<ul>
<li><a href={post.content}>{post.title}</a></li>
</ul>
{/each}
{/each}
You're done! You've just created a SvelteKit app with Prisma ORM. Below are some next steps to explore, as well as some more resources to help you get started expanding your project.
Next Steps
Now that you have a working SvelteKit app connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can:
- Extend your Prisma schema with more models and relationships
- Add create/update/delete routes and forms
- Explore authentication and validation
- Enable query caching with Prisma Postgres for better performance
More Info
