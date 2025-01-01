On this page

How to use Prisma ORM with SvelteKit 15 min

Prisma ORM simplifies database access with type-safe queries, and when paired with SvelteKit , it creates a robust and scalable full-stack architecture.

In this guide, you'll learn to integrate Prisma ORM with a Prisma Postgres database in a SvelteKit project from scratch. You can find a complete example of this guide on GitHub .

You'll be using Svelte CLI instead of npx create svelte@latest . This CLI provides a more interactive setup and built-in support for popular tooling like ESLint and Prettier

Create a new Svelte project:

npx sv create sveltekit-prisma



It will prompt you to customize your setup. Here are the options you'll choose:

info Which template would you like? SvelteKit minimal

Add type checking with TypeScript? Yes, using TypeScript syntax

What would you like to add to your project? prettier, eslint

Which package manager do you want to install dependencies with? npm

Once the setup completes, navigate into your project and start the development server:

cd sveltekit-prisma

npm install

npm run dev



That's it! Svelte makes it a very simple process to get up and running. At this point, your project is ready to integrate Prisma and connect to a Prisma Postgres database.

To get started with Prisma, you'll need to install a few dependencies:

npm install prisma --save-dev

npm install tsx --save-dev

npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate



info If you're not using a Prisma Postgres database, you can skip installing @prisma/extension-accelerate .

Once installed, initialize Prisma in your project:

npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma



info If you're not using a Prisma Postgres database, you can skip the --db flag. You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My SvelteKit Project"

This will create:

A prisma/ directory with a schema.prisma file

directory with a file A .env file with a DATABASE_URL already set (if you're using Prisma Postgres)

In the prisma/schema.prisma file, add the following models and change the generator to use the prisma-client provider:

prisma/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client"

provider = "prisma-client-js"

output = "../generated/prisma"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

authorId Int

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

}



This creates two models: User and Post , with a one-to-many relationship between them.

Now, run the following command to create the database tables and generate the Prisma Client:

npx prisma migrate dev --name init



Let's add some seed data to populate the database with sample users and posts.

Create a new file called seed.ts in the prisma/ directory:

prisma/seed.ts

import { PrismaClient , Prisma } from "../src/generated/prisma" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) ;



const userData : Prisma . UserCreateInput [ ] = [

{

name : "Alice" ,

email : "alice@prisma.io" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Join the Prisma Discord" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/discord" ,

published : true ,

} ,

{

title : "Prisma on YouTube" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/youtube" ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

{

name : "Bob" ,

email : "bob@prisma.io" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Follow Prisma on Twitter" ,

content : "https://www.twitter.com/prisma" ,

published : true ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

] ;



export async function main ( ) {

for ( const u of userData ) {

await prisma . user . create ( { data : u } ) ;

}

}



main ( ) ;



Now, tell Prisma how to run this script by updating your package.json :

package.json

"prisma" : {

"seed" : "tsx prisma/seed.ts"

}



Run the seed script:

npx prisma db seed



And open Prisma Studio to inspect your data:

npx prisma studio



Inside your /src/lib directory, rename index.ts to prisma.ts . This file will be used to create and export your Prisma Client instance.

tip Files in src/lib can be accessed from anywhere using the $lib alias.

Set up the Prisma client like this:

Prisma Postgres (recommended)

Other databases src/lib/prisma.ts import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma" ;

import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) ) ;



export default prisma ;

src/lib/prisma.ts import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) ;



export default prisma ;



warning We recommend using a connection pooler (like Prisma Accelerate) to manage database connections efficiently. If you choose not to use one, avoid instantiating PrismaClient globally in long-lived environments. Instead, create and dispose of the client per request to prevent exhausting your database connections.

To fetch data from the database on the server side, create a +page.server.ts file in your routes directory. This file should export a load function, which runs on the server before your page renders.

Start with a basic load function:

src/routes/+page.server.ts

export async function load ( ) { }



Use the findMany() method to get a list of users with their basic fields.

Update your +page.server.ts file like this:

src/routes/+page.server.ts

import prisma from '$lib/prisma' ;



export async function load ( ) {

const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( { } ) ;

return {

users

} ;

}





At this point, you're only getting data directly on the User model — no relations like posts are included yet.

To also fetch each user's posts, we can expand the query using the include option. This tells Prisma to join the related Posts table in the result.

Update your findMany() call like this:

src/routes/+page.server.ts

import prisma from '$lib/prisma' ;



export async function load ( ) {

const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( {

include : {

posts : true

}

} ) ;



return {

users

} ;

}



Now, every user in the result will also include a posts array.

In src/routes/+page.svelte , strip the file down to the basics and add a <script> fragment:

src/routes/+page.svelte

< script lang = " ts " >

</ script >



< h1 > SvelteKit + Prisma </ h1 >

< h1 > Welcome to SvelteKit </ h1 >

< p > Visit < a href = " https://svelte.dev/docs/kit " > svelte.dev/docs/kit </ a > to read the documentation </ p >



We need to grab the data exported from +page.server.ts :

src/routes/+page.svelte

< script lang = " ts " >

let { data } = $props ( ) ;

</ script >



< h1 > SvelteKit + Prisma </ h1 >



Now that we have the data, let's map through the users and their posts with Svelte's each block:

src/routes/+page.svelte

< script lang = " ts " >

let { data } = $props ( ) ;

</ script >



< h1 > SvelteKit + Prisma </ h1 >



{#each data.users as user}

< h2 > {user.name} </ h2 >

{#each user.posts as post}

< ul >

< li > < a href = {post.content} > {post.title} </ a > </ li >

</ ul >

{/each}

{/each}



You're done! You've just created a SvelteKit app with Prisma ORM. Below are some next steps to explore, as well as some more resources to help you get started expanding your project.

Now that you have a working SvelteKit app connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can:

Extend your Prisma schema with more models and relationships

Add create/update/delete routes and forms

Explore authentication and validation

Enable query caching with Prisma Postgres for better performance