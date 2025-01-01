On this page

How to set up Datadog tracing with Prisma ORM 15 min

In this guide, you'll learn how to set up Datadog tracing for a new Prisma project. By combining the @prisma/instrumentation package with Prisma Client extensions, you can capture detailed spans for every database query. These spans are enriched with query metadata and sent to Datadog using dd-trace , Datadog's official APM library for Node.js, enabling you to monitor, analyze, and gain visibility into your application's database activity.

Spans are the individual operations or units of work within a distributed system or complex application. Each database query, service call, or external request is represented by a span.

Tracing ties these spans together to form a complete, end-to-end picture of a request’s lifecycle. With tracing, you can visualize bottlenecks, identify problematic queries, and pinpoint where errors occur from your queries.

Datadog provides application performance monitoring (APM), metrics, logs, and dashboards to help you observe and debug production systems.

While Prisma ORM abstracts away SQL and boosts developer productivity, it can obscure query performance without proper instrumentation. By integrating Datadog with Prisma using @prisma/instrumentation and dd-trace , you can automatically capture spans for every database query.

This enables you to:

Measure latency per query.

Inspect query arguments and raw SQL.

Trace Prisma operations in the context of application-level requests.

Identify bottlenecks related to database access.

This integration provides runtime visibility into Prisma queries with minimal effort, helping you catch slow queries and errors in real time.

Before you begin, ensure you have the following:

Node.js installed (v18+ recommended).

installed (v18+ recommended). A local or hosted PostgreSQL database.

database. A Datadog account. If you do not have one, sign up here .

account. If you do not have one, sign up here . The Datadog Agent installed and running on your machine or server where this application will run. You can follow the Datadog Agent installation docs to set it up.

We will start by creating a new Node.js project to demonstrate tracing with Datadog and Prisma ORM. This will be a minimal, standalone setup focused on running and tracing Prisma queries, to understand the instrumentation flow in isolation.

If you're integrating tracing into an existing Prisma project, you can skip this step and directly follow from the setup tracing section. Just make sure you apply the changes in your project's equivalent folder structure.

mkdir prisma-datadog-tracing

cd prisma-datadog-tracing

npm init -y



In this setup, you'll:

Define a Prisma schema with basic models.

Connect to a Postgres database (Prisma Postgres or your own).

Configure Datadog tracing for all queries using @prisma/instrumentation and dd-trace .

and . Run a sample script that executes Prisma operations and sends spans to Datadog.

In this section, you will install Prisma, create your schema, and generate the Prisma Client. This prepares your application to run database queries—queries that you will trace with Datadog.

Run the following commands to install Prisma and a minimal TypeScript runner:

npm install -D prisma tsx



Then initialize Prisma:

note You can use the --db flag to create a new Prisma Postgres instance when initializing Prisma in your project.

Prisma Postgres (recommended)

Your own database

npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma

note You will be prompted to name your database and select the closest region. For clarity, choose a memorable name (e.g., My Datadog Project ). npx prisma init --output ../src/generated/prisma



This command does the following:

Creates a prisma directory with a schema.prisma file.

directory with a file. Generates the Prisma Client in the /src/generated/prisma directory (as specified in the --output flag).

directory (as specified in the flag). Creates a .env file at the project root with your database connection string ( DATABASE_URL ).

If you did not use the --db flag, replace the placeholder database URL in the .env file:

Prisma Postgres

Your own database .env DATABASE_URL = "prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=..."

.env

DATABASE_URL = "postgresql://janedoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=sample"



If you're using Prisma Postgres, also install:

npm i @prisma/extension-accelerate



This extension enables you to cache your Prisma queries.

Now, open prisma/schema.prisma and update your generator block and models. Replace the generator block with the following, and add a User and a Post model:

prisma/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

output = "../src/generated/prisma"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

authorId Int

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

}



Generate the Prisma Client and apply your schema to your database:

npx prisma generate

npx prisma migrate dev --name "init"



This creates the tables according to your schema in the Postgres database and generates a client for you to interact with the database.

In addition to Prisma, you will need the following packages for Datadog tracing:

npm install @prisma/instrumentation \

dd-trace



Also ensure you have development dependencies for TypeScript:

npm install -D typescript



Here's a quick overview:

@prisma/instrumentation : Instruments Prisma queries so they appear as spans in your tracer.

: Instruments Prisma queries so they appear as spans in your tracer. dd-trace : Official Node.js tracing library from Datadog.

Create a tracer.ts file in the src folder to instantiate your tracing logic:

touch src/tracer.ts



Open src/tracer.ts and add the following code:

src/tracer.ts

import Tracer from "dd-trace" ;

import {

PrismaInstrumentation ,

registerInstrumentations ,

} from "@prisma/instrumentation" ;



const tracer = Tracer . init ( {

apmTracingEnabled : true ,

service : "prisma-datadog-tracing" ,

version : "1.0.0" ,

profiling : true

} ) ;



const provider = new tracer . TracerProvider ( ) ;





provider . register ( ) ;



registerInstrumentations ( {

instrumentations : [

new PrismaInstrumentation ( {

enabled : true ,

} ) ,

] ,

tracerProvider : provider ,

} ) ;



export { tracer } ;



note If you encounter a linting error on the line traceProvider: provider due to incompatible types, it's likely caused by a version mismatch in the @opentelemetry/api package. To resolve this, add the following override to your package.json: "overrides" : {

"@opentelemetry/api" : "1.8.0"

}

This is necessary because dd-trace does not yet support version 1.9.0 or above of @opentelemetry/api . After updating the package.json , reinstall your dependencies: npm i

This should resolve the linting error.

Tracer.init configures dd-trace with a service name. This name appears in Datadog under your APM > Services list.

configures with a name. This name appears in Datadog under your > list. @prisma/instrumentation automatically logs each Prisma query as a Datadog span.

automatically logs each Prisma query as a Datadog span. The middleware: true option ensures that each query is intercepted for instrumentation.

Create a src/client.ts to hold your Prisma Client instantiation:

Prisma Postgres (recommended)

Your own database src/client.ts import { tracer } from "./tracer" ;

import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate" ;

import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( {

log : [ { emit : "event" , level : "query" } ] ,

} )

. $on ( "query" , ( e ) => {

const span = tracer . startSpan ( ` prisma_raw_query ` , {

childOf : tracer . scope ( ) . active ( ) || undefined ,

tags : {

"prisma.rawquery" : e . query ,

} ,

} ) ;

span . finish ( ) ;

} )

. $ extends ( {

query : {

async $allOperations ( { operation , model , args , query } ) {

const span = tracer . startSpan (

` prisma_query_ ${ model ?. toLowerCase ( ) } _ ${ operation } ` ,

{

tags : {

"prisma.operation" : operation ,

"prisma.model" : model ,

"prisma.args" : JSON . stringify ( args ) ,

"prisma.rawQuery" : query ,

} ,

childOf : tracer . scope ( ) . active ( ) || undefined ,

}

) ;



try {

const result = await query ( args ) ;

span . finish ( ) ;

return result ;

} catch ( error ) {

span . setTag ( "error" , error ) ;

span . finish ( ) ;

throw error ;

}

} ,

} ,

} )

. $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) ) ;



export { prisma } ;

src/client.ts import { tracer } from "./tracer" ;

import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate" ;

import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( {

log : [ { emit : "event" , level : "query" } ] ,

} )

. $on ( "query" , ( e ) => {

const span = tracer . startSpan ( ` prisma_raw_query ` , {

childOf : tracer . scope ( ) . active ( ) || undefined ,

tags : {

"prisma.rawquery" : e . query ,

} ,

} ) ;

span . finish ( ) ;

} )

. $ extends ( {

query : {

async $allOperations ( { operation , model , args , query } ) {

const span = tracer . startSpan (

` prisma_query_ ${ model ?. toLowerCase ( ) } _ ${ operation } ` ,

{

tags : {

"prisma.operation" : operation ,

"prisma.model" : model ,

"prisma.args" : JSON . stringify ( args ) ,

"prisma.rawQuery" : query ,

} ,

childOf : tracer . scope ( ) . active ( ) || undefined ,

}

) ;



try {

const result = await query ( args ) ;

span . finish ( ) ;

return result ;

} catch ( error ) {

span . setTag ( "error" , error ) ;

span . finish ( ) ;

throw error ;

}

} ,

} ,

} ) ;

export { prisma } ;



The setup above gives you more control over how queries are traced:

Tracing is initialized as early as possible by importing the tracer before creating the Prisma Client.

before creating the Prisma Client. The $on("query") hook captures raw SQL queries and sends them as standalone spans.

hook captures raw SQL queries and sends them as standalone spans. The $allOperations extension wraps all Prisma operations in custom spans, allowing you to tag them with metadata like the model, operation type, and arguments.

Unlike the @prisma/instrumentation package, which offers automatic tracing out of the box, this manual setup gives you full control over how each span is structured and tagged. It's helpful when you need custom span names, additional metadata, a simpler setup, or when working around limitations or compatibility issues in the OpenTelemetry ecosystem. It also allows you to adapt tracing behavior based on query context, which can be especially useful in complex applications.

Create a src/index.ts file and add code to perform queries to your database and send traces to Datadog:

src/index.ts

import { prisma } from "./client" ;



async function main ( ) {

const user1Email = ` alice ${ Date . now ( ) } @prisma.io ` ;

const user2Email = ` bob ${ Date . now ( ) } @prisma.io ` ;



let alice , bob ;





try {

[ alice , bob ] = await Promise . all ( [

prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

email : user1Email ,

name : "Alice" ,

posts : {

create : {

title : "Join the Prisma community on Discord" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/discord" ,

published : true ,

} ,

} ,

} ,

include : { posts : true } ,

} ) ,

prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

email : user2Email ,

name : "Bob" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Check out Prisma on YouTube" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/youtube" ,

published : true ,

} ,

{

title : "Follow Prisma on Twitter" ,

content : "https://twitter.com/prisma/" ,

published : false ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

include : { posts : true } ,

} ) ,

] ) ;

console . log (

` ✅ Created users: ${ alice . name } ( ${ alice . posts . length } post) and ${ bob . name } ( ${ bob . posts . length } posts) `

) ;

} catch ( err ) {

console . error ( "❌ Error creating users:" , err ) ;

return ;

}





try {

const publishedPosts = await prisma . post . findMany ( {

where : { published : true } ,

} ) ;

console . log ( ` ✅ Retrieved ${ publishedPosts . length } published post(s). ` ) ;

} catch ( err ) {

console . error ( "❌ Error fetching published posts:" , err ) ;

}





let post ;

try {

post = await prisma . post . create ( {

data : {

title : "Join the Prisma Discord community" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/discord" ,

published : false ,

author : { connect : { email : user1Email } } ,

} ,

} ) ;

console . log ( ` ✅ Created draft post for Alice (ID: ${ post . id } ) ` ) ;

} catch ( err ) {

console . error ( "❌ Error creating draft post for Alice:" , err ) ;

return ;

}



try {

post = await prisma . post . update ( {

where : { id : post . id } ,

data : { published : true } ,

} ) ;

console . log ( "✅ Published Alice’s post:" , post ) ;

} catch ( err ) {

console . error ( "❌ Error publishing Alice's post:" , err ) ;

}





try {

const alicePosts = await prisma . post . findMany ( {

where : { author : { email : user1Email } } ,

} ) ;

console . log (

` ✅ Retrieved ${ alicePosts . length } post(s) by Alice. ` ,

alicePosts

) ;

} catch ( err ) {

console . error ( "❌ Error fetching Alice's posts:" , err ) ;

}

}





main ( )

. catch ( ( err ) => {

console . error ( "❌ Unexpected error:" , err ) ;

process . exit ( 1 ) ;

} )

. finally ( async ( ) => {

await prisma . $disconnect ( ) ;

console . log ( "🔌 Disconnected from database." ) ;

} ) ;



Run the queries:

npx tsx src/index.ts



This executes your script, which:

Registers the Datadog tracer.

Performs multiple Prisma queries.

Logs the result of each operation.

Then, confirm the traces in Datadog:

Open your Datadog APM page .

. Navigate to APM > Traces > Explorer in the side panel.

in the side panel. Explore the list of traces and spans, each representing a Prisma query (e.g. prisma:query ).

info Depending on your Datadog setup, it may take a minute or two for new data to appear. Refresh or wait briefly if you do not see traces right away.

You have successfully:

Created a Prisma ORM project with Prisma Postgres.

Set up Datadog tracing using @prisma/instrumentation and dd-trace .

and . Verified that database operations show up as spans in Datadog.

To improve your observability further:

Add more instrumentation for your HTTP server or other services (e.g., Express, Fastify).

Create Dashboards to view key metrics from your data.

For additional guidance, check out: