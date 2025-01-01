How to set up Datadog tracing with Prisma ORM
Introduction
In this guide, you'll learn how to set up Datadog tracing for a new Prisma project. By combining the
@prisma/instrumentation package with Prisma Client extensions, you can capture detailed spans for every database query. These spans are enriched with query metadata and sent to Datadog using
dd-trace, Datadog's official APM library for Node.js, enabling you to monitor, analyze, and gain visibility into your application's database activity.
What are spans and tracing?
-
Spans are the individual operations or units of work within a distributed system or complex application. Each database query, service call, or external request is represented by a span.
-
Tracing ties these spans together to form a complete, end-to-end picture of a request’s lifecycle. With tracing, you can visualize bottlenecks, identify problematic queries, and pinpoint where errors occur from your queries.
Why use Datadog with Prisma ORM?
Datadog provides application performance monitoring (APM), metrics, logs, and dashboards to help you observe and debug production systems.
While Prisma ORM abstracts away SQL and boosts developer productivity, it can obscure query performance without proper instrumentation. By integrating Datadog with Prisma using
@prisma/instrumentation and
dd-trace, you can automatically capture spans for every database query.
This enables you to:
- Measure latency per query.
- Inspect query arguments and raw SQL.
- Trace Prisma operations in the context of application-level requests.
- Identify bottlenecks related to database access.
This integration provides runtime visibility into Prisma queries with minimal effort, helping you catch slow queries and errors in real time.
Prerequisites
Before you begin, ensure you have the following:
- Node.js installed (v18+ recommended).
- A local or hosted PostgreSQL database.
- A Datadog account. If you do not have one, sign up here.
- The Datadog Agent installed and running on your machine or server where this application will run. You can follow the Datadog Agent installation docs to set it up.
1. Create a new project
We will start by creating a new Node.js project to demonstrate tracing with Datadog and Prisma ORM. This will be a minimal, standalone setup focused on running and tracing Prisma queries, to understand the instrumentation flow in isolation.
If you're integrating tracing into an existing Prisma project, you can skip this step and directly follow from the setup tracing section. Just make sure you apply the changes in your project's equivalent folder structure.
mkdir prisma-datadog-tracing
cd prisma-datadog-tracing
npm init -y
In this setup, you'll:
- Define a Prisma schema with basic models.
- Connect to a Postgres database (Prisma Postgres or your own).
- Configure Datadog tracing for all queries using
@prisma/instrumentationand
dd-trace.
- Run a sample script that executes Prisma operations and sends spans to Datadog.
2. Set up Prisma ORM
In this section, you will install Prisma, create your schema, and generate the Prisma Client. This prepares your application to run database queries—queries that you will trace with Datadog.
2.1. Install and initialize Prisma ORM
Run the following commands to install Prisma and a minimal TypeScript runner:
npm install -D prisma tsx
Then initialize Prisma:
You can use the
--db flag to create a new Prisma Postgres instance when initializing Prisma in your project.
- Prisma Postgres (recommended)
- Your own database
npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma
You will be prompted to name your database and select the closest region. For clarity, choose a memorable name (e.g.,
My Datadog Project).
npx prisma init --output ../src/generated/prisma
This command does the following:
- Creates a
prismadirectory with a
schema.prismafile.
- Generates the Prisma Client in the
/src/generated/prismadirectory (as specified in the
--outputflag).
- Creates a
.envfile at the project root with your database connection string (
DATABASE_URL).
If you did not use the
--db flag, replace the placeholder database URL in the
.env file:
- Prisma Postgres
- Your own database
DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=..."
# Placeholder url you have to replace
DATABASE_URL="postgresql://janedoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=sample"
If you're using Prisma Postgres, also install:
npm i @prisma/extension-accelerate
This extension enables you to cache your Prisma queries.
2.2. Define models
Now, open
prisma/schema.prisma and update your generator block and models. Replace the
generator block with the following, and add a
User and a
Post model:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
output = "../src/generated/prisma"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
authorId Int
author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
}
2.3. Generate the Prisma Client and run migrations
Generate the Prisma Client and apply your schema to your database:
npx prisma generate
npx prisma migrate dev --name "init"
This creates the tables according to your schema in the Postgres database and generates a client for you to interact with the database.
3. Install required dependencies for tracing
In addition to Prisma, you will need the following packages for Datadog tracing:
npm install @prisma/instrumentation \
dd-trace
Also ensure you have development dependencies for TypeScript:
npm install -D typescript
Here's a quick overview:
@prisma/instrumentation: Instruments Prisma queries so they appear as spans in your tracer.
dd-trace: Official Node.js tracing library from Datadog.
4. Set up Datadog tracing
Create a
tracer.ts file in the
src folder to instantiate your tracing logic:
touch src/tracer.ts
4.1. Configure the tracer
Open
src/tracer.ts and add the following code:
import Tracer from "dd-trace";
import {
PrismaInstrumentation,
registerInstrumentations,
} from "@prisma/instrumentation";
const tracer = Tracer.init({
apmTracingEnabled: true,
service: "prisma-datadog-tracing",
version: "1.0.0",
profiling: true
});
const provider = new tracer.TracerProvider();
// Register the provider globally
provider.register();
registerInstrumentations({
instrumentations: [
new PrismaInstrumentation({
enabled: true,
}),
],
tracerProvider: provider,
});
export { tracer };
If you encounter a linting error on the line
traceProvider: provider due to incompatible types, it's likely caused by a version mismatch in the
@opentelemetry/api package.
To resolve this, add the following override to your package.json:
"overrides": {
"@opentelemetry/api": "1.8.0"
}
This is necessary because
dd-trace does not yet support version
1.9.0 or above of
@opentelemetry/api.
After updating the
package.json, reinstall your dependencies:
npm i
This should resolve the linting error.
Explanation
Tracer.initconfigures
dd-tracewith a
servicename. This name appears in Datadog under your
APM>
Serviceslist.
@prisma/instrumentationautomatically logs each Prisma query as a Datadog span.
- The
middleware: trueoption ensures that each query is intercepted for instrumentation.
5. Instantiate Prisma and run queries
5.1. Create the Prisma Client instance
Create a
src/client.ts to hold your Prisma Client instantiation:
- Prisma Postgres (recommended)
- Your own database
import { tracer } from "./tracer";
import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate";
import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma";
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
log: [{ emit: "event", level: "query" }],
})
.$on("query", (e) => {
const span = tracer.startSpan(`prisma_raw_query`, {
childOf: tracer.scope().active() || undefined,
tags: {
"prisma.rawquery": e.query,
},
});
span.finish();
})
.$extends({
query: {
async $allOperations({ operation, model, args, query }) {
const span = tracer.startSpan(
`prisma_query_${model?.toLowerCase()}_${operation}`,
{
tags: {
"prisma.operation": operation,
"prisma.model": model,
"prisma.args": JSON.stringify(args),
"prisma.rawQuery": query,
},
childOf: tracer.scope().active() || undefined,
}
);
try {
const result = await query(args);
span.finish();
return result;
} catch (error) {
span.setTag("error", error);
span.finish();
throw error;
}
},
},
})
.$extends(withAccelerate());
export { prisma };
import { tracer } from "./tracer";
import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate";
import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma";
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
log: [{ emit: "event", level: "query" }],
})
.$on("query", (e) => {
const span = tracer.startSpan(`prisma_raw_query`, {
childOf: tracer.scope().active() || undefined,
tags: {
"prisma.rawquery": e.query,
},
});
span.finish();
})
.$extends({
query: {
async $allOperations({ operation, model, args, query }) {
const span = tracer.startSpan(
`prisma_query_${model?.toLowerCase()}_${operation}`,
{
tags: {
"prisma.operation": operation,
"prisma.model": model,
"prisma.args": JSON.stringify(args),
"prisma.rawQuery": query,
},
childOf: tracer.scope().active() || undefined,
}
);
try {
const result = await query(args);
span.finish();
return result;
} catch (error) {
span.setTag("error", error);
span.finish();
throw error;
}
},
},
});
export { prisma };
The setup above gives you more control over how queries are traced:
- Tracing is initialized as early as possible by importing the
tracerbefore creating the Prisma Client.
- The
$on("query")hook captures raw SQL queries and sends them as standalone spans.
- The
$allOperationsextension wraps all Prisma operations in custom spans, allowing you to tag them with metadata like the model, operation type, and arguments.
Unlike the
@prisma/instrumentation package, which offers automatic tracing out of the box, this manual setup gives you full control over how each span is structured and tagged. It's helpful when you need custom span names, additional metadata, a simpler setup, or when working around limitations or compatibility issues in the OpenTelemetry ecosystem. It also allows you to adapt tracing behavior based on query context, which can be especially useful in complex applications.
5.2. Add a script that performs queries
Create a
src/index.ts file and add code to perform queries to your database and send traces to Datadog:
import { prisma } from "./client";
async function main() {
const user1Email = `alice${Date.now()}@prisma.io`;
const user2Email = `bob${Date.now()}@prisma.io`;
let alice, bob;
// 1. Create users concurrently
try {
[alice, bob] = await Promise.all([
prisma.user.create({
data: {
email: user1Email,
name: "Alice",
posts: {
create: {
title: "Join the Prisma community on Discord",
content: "https://pris.ly/discord",
published: true,
},
},
},
include: { posts: true },
}),
prisma.user.create({
data: {
email: user2Email,
name: "Bob",
posts: {
create: [
{
title: "Check out Prisma on YouTube",
content: "https://pris.ly/youtube",
published: true,
},
{
title: "Follow Prisma on Twitter",
content: "https://twitter.com/prisma/",
published: false,
},
],
},
},
include: { posts: true },
}),
]);
console.log(
`✅ Created users: ${alice.name} (${alice.posts.length} post) and ${bob.name} (${bob.posts.length} posts)`
);
} catch (err) {
console.error("❌ Error creating users:", err);
return;
}
// 2. Fetch all published posts
try {
const publishedPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({
where: { published: true },
});
console.log(`✅ Retrieved ${publishedPosts.length} published post(s).`);
} catch (err) {
console.error("❌ Error fetching published posts:", err);
}
// 3. Create & publish a post for Alice
let post;
try {
post = await prisma.post.create({
data: {
title: "Join the Prisma Discord community",
content: "https://pris.ly/discord",
published: false,
author: { connect: { email: user1Email } },
},
});
console.log(`✅ Created draft post for Alice (ID: ${post.id})`);
} catch (err) {
console.error("❌ Error creating draft post for Alice:", err);
return;
}
try {
post = await prisma.post.update({
where: { id: post.id },
data: { published: true },
});
console.log("✅ Published Alice’s post:", post);
} catch (err) {
console.error("❌ Error publishing Alice's post:", err);
}
// 4. Fetch all posts by Alice
try {
const alicePosts = await prisma.post.findMany({
where: { author: { email: user1Email } },
});
console.log(
`✅ Retrieved ${alicePosts.length} post(s) by Alice.`,
alicePosts
);
} catch (err) {
console.error("❌ Error fetching Alice's posts:", err);
}
}
// Entrypoint
main()
.catch((err) => {
console.error("❌ Unexpected error:", err);
process.exit(1);
})
.finally(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect();
console.log("🔌 Disconnected from database.");
});
6. Run your queries and see the traces
Run the queries:
npx tsx src/index.ts
This executes your script, which:
- Registers the Datadog tracer.
- Performs multiple Prisma queries.
- Logs the result of each operation.
Then, confirm the traces in Datadog:
- Open your Datadog APM page.
- Navigate to APM > Traces > Explorer in the side panel.
- Explore the list of traces and spans, each representing a Prisma query (e.g.
prisma:query).
Depending on your Datadog setup, it may take a minute or two for new data to appear. Refresh or wait briefly if you do not see traces right away.
Next steps
You have successfully:
- Created a Prisma ORM project with Prisma Postgres.
- Set up Datadog tracing using
@prisma/instrumentationand
dd-trace.
- Verified that database operations show up as spans in Datadog.
To improve your observability further:
- Add more instrumentation for your HTTP server or other services (e.g., Express, Fastify).
- Create Dashboards to view key metrics from your data.
For additional guidance, check out:
