How to use Prisma ORM in a pnpm workspaces monorepo
Prisma is a powerful ORM for managing your database, and when combined with pnpm Workspaces, you can maintain a lean and modular monorepo architecture. In this guide, we’ll walk through setting up Prisma in its own package within a pnpm Workspaces monorepo, enabling maintainable type sharing and efficient database management across your apps.
What you'll learn:
- How to initialize a monorepo using pnpm Workspaces.
- Steps to integrate Prisma as a standalone package.
- How to generate and share the Prisma Client across packages.
- Integrating the Prisma package into an application within your workspace.
1. Prepare your project and configure pnpm workspaces
Before integrating Prisma, you need to set up your project structure. Start by creating a new directory for your project (for example,
my-monorepo) and initialize a Node.js project:
mkdir my-monorepo
cd my-monorepo
pnpm init
Next, create a
pnpm-workspace.yaml file to define your workspace structure and pin the Prisma version:
touch pnpm-workspace.yaml
Add the following configuration to
pnpm-workspace.yaml:
packages:
- "apps/*"
- "packages/*"
catalogs:
prisma:
prisma: latest
Finally, create directories for your applications and shared packages:
mkdir apps
mkdir -p packages/database
2. Setup the shared database package
This section covers creating a standalone database package that uses Prisma. The package will house all database models and the generated Prisma Client, making it reusable across your monorepo.
2.1. Initialize the package and install dependencies
Navigate to the
packages/database directory and initialize a new package:
cd packages/database
pnpm init
Add Prisma as a development dependency in your
package.json using the pinned
catalog:
"devDependencies": {
"prisma": "catalog:prisma"
}
Then install Prisma:
pnpm install
Then, add additional dependencies:
pnpm add typescript tsx @types/node -D
Then install the Prisma Client extension required to use Prisma Postgres:
pnpm add @prisma/extension-accelerate
This guide uses Prisma Postgres. If you plan to use a different database, you can omit the @prisma/extension-accelerate package.
Initalize a
tsconfig.json file for your
database package:
pnpm tsc --init
2.2. Setup Prisma ORM in your database package
Initialize Prisma ORM with an instance of Prisma Postgres in the
database package by running the following command:
pnpm prisma init --db
Enter a name for your project and choose a database region.
We're going to be using Prisma Postgres in this guide. If you're not using a Prisma Postgres database, you won't need to add the
--db flag.
This command:
- Connects your CLI to your account. If you're not logged in or don't have an account, your browser will open to guide you through creating a new account or signing into your existing one.
- Creates a
prismadirectory containing a
schema.prismafile for your database models.
- Creates a
.envfile with your
DATABASE_URL(e.g., for Prisma Postgres it should have something similar to
DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI...").
Edit the
schema.prisma file to define a
User model in your database and specify a custom
output directory to generate the Prisma Client. This ensures that generated types are resolved correctly:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
output = "../generated/client"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
}
Next, add helper scripts to your
package.json to simplify Prisma commands:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1",
"db:generate": "prisma generate --no-engine",
"db:migrate": "prisma migrate dev",
"db:deploy": "prisma migrate deploy",
"db:studio": "prisma studio"
}
}
Use Prisma Migrate to migrate your database changes:
pnpm run db:migrate
When prompted by the CLI, enter a descriptive name for your migration.
Once the migration is successful, create a
client.ts file to initialize Prisma Client with the Accelerate extension:
import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/client";
import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate())
const globalForPrisma = global as unknown as { prisma: typeof prisma }
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') globalForPrisma.prisma = prisma
export { prisma };
Then, create an
index.ts file to re-export the instance of Prisma Client and all generated types:
export { prisma } from "./client";
export * from "./generated/client";
At this point, your shared database package is fully configured and ready for use across your monorepo.
3. Set up and integrate your frontend application
Now that the database package is set up, create a frontend application (using Next.js) that uses the shared Prisma Client to interact with your database.
3.1. Bootstrap a Next.js application
Navigate to the
apps directory:
cd ../../apps
Create a new Next.js app named
web:
pnpm create next-app@latest web --yes
Then, navigate into the web directory:
cd web/
Copy the
.env file from the database package to ensure the same environment variables are available:
cp ../../packages/database/.env .
The
--yes flag uses default configurations to bootstrap the Next.js app (which in this guide uses the app router without a
src/ directory and
pnpm as the installer).
Additionally, the flag may automatically initialize a Git repository in the
web folder. If that happens, please remove the
.git directory by running
rm -r .git.
Open the
package.json file of your Next.js app and add the shared
database package as a dependency:
"dependencies": {
"database": "workspace:*",
// additional dependencies
// ...
}
Run the following command to install the
database package:
pnpm install
3.2. Integrate the shared
database package in your app code
Modify your Next.js application code to use Prisma Client from the database package. Update
app/page.tsx as follows:
import { prisma } from "database";
export default async function Home() {
const user = await prisma.user.findFirst({
select: {
name: true
}
})
return (
<div>
{user?.name && <p>Hello from {user.name}</p>}
{!user?.name && <p>No user has been added to the database yet. </p>}
</div>
);
}
This code demonstrates importing and using the shared Prisma Client to query your
User model.
3.3. Add helper scripts and run your application
Add the following scripts to the root
package.json of your monorepo. They ensure that database migrations, type generation, and app builds run in the proper order:
"scripts": {
"build": "pnpm --filter database db:deploy && pnpm --filter database db:generate && pnpm --filter web build",
"start": "pnpm --filter web start",
"dev": "pnpm --filter database db:generate && pnpm --filter web dev",
"studio": "pnpm --filter database db:studio"
}
3.4. Run your application
Then head back to the root of the monorepo:
cd ../../
Start your development server by executing:
pnpm run dev
Open your browser at
http://localhost:3000 to see your app in action.
3.5. (Optional) Add data to your database using Prisma Studio
Their shouldn't be data in your database yet. You can execute
pnpm run studio in your CLI to start a Prisma Studio in
http://localhost:5555 to interact with your database and add data to it.
Next Steps
You have now created a monorepo that uses Prisma ORM effectively, with a shared database package integrated into a Next.js application.
For further exploration and to enhance your setup, consider reading the How to use Prisma ORM with Turborepo guide.