How to migrate from TypeORM to Prisma ORM

This guide shows you how to migrate your application from TypeORM to Prisma ORM. We'll use an extended version of the TypeORM Express example as a sample project to demonstrate the migration steps.

This migration guide uses PostgreSQL as the example database, but it equally applies to any other relational database that's supported by Prisma ORM. You can learn how Prisma ORM compares to TypeORM on the Prisma ORM vs TypeORM page.

Before starting this guide, make sure you have:

A TypeORM project you want to migrate

Node.js installed (version 16 or higher)

PostgreSQL or another supported database

Basic familiarity with TypeORM and Express.js

The steps for migrating from TypeORM to Prisma ORM are always the same, no matter what kind of application or API layer you're building:

Install the Prisma CLI Introspect your database Create a baseline migration Install Prisma Client Gradually replace your TypeORM queries with Prisma Client

These steps apply whether you're building a REST API (e.g., with Express, Koa, or NestJS), a GraphQL API (e.g., with Apollo Server, TypeGraphQL, or Nexus), or any other kind of application that uses TypeORM for database access.

Create a new Prisma schema file:

npx prisma init



Update the DATABASE_URL in the .env file with your database connection string:

DATABASE_URL="postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE"



Run Prisma's introspection to create the Prisma schema from your existing database:

npx prisma db pull



This will create a schema.prisma file with your database schema.

Create and apply a baseline migration to mark the current state of your database:

npx prisma migrate diff --from-empty --to-schema-datamodel prisma/schema.prisma --script > baseline.sql

npx prisma migrate resolve --applied "baseline"



Install the Prisma Client package:

npm install @prisma/client



Generate Prisma Client:

npx prisma generate



Start replacing your TypeORM queries with Prisma Client. Here's an example of how to convert some common queries:

TypeORM

Prisma Client

const user = await userRepository . findOne ( {

where : { id : 1 }

} ) ;





const user = await userRepository . save ( {

email : 'alice@prisma.io' ,

name : 'Alice'

} ) ;





await userRepository . update ( 1 , {

name : 'New name'

} ) ;





await userRepository . delete ( 1 ) ;



const user = await prisma . user . findUnique ( {

where : { id : 1 }

} ) ;





const user = await prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

email : 'alice@prisma.io' ,

name : 'Alice'

}

} ) ;





await prisma . user . update ( {

where : { id : 1 } ,

data : { name : 'New name' }

} ) ;





await prisma . user . delete ( {

where : { id : 1 }

} ) ;



Update your Express controllers to use Prisma Client. For example, here's how to update the CreateUserAction :

import { prisma } from '../client'



export class CreateUserAction {

async run ( req : Request , res : Response ) {

const { email , name } = req . body



const result = await prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

email ,

name ,

} ,

} )



return res . json ( result )

}

}



Test all migrated endpoints to ensure they work as expected:

npm test



Deploy your schema changes:

npx prisma migrate deploy



Deploy your application code with the updated dependencies.

Now that you've migrated to Prisma ORM, you can:

Add more complex queries using Prisma's powerful query API

Set up Prisma Studio for database management

Implement database monitoring

Add automated tests using Prisma's testing utilities

