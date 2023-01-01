In this section
- Developing with Prisma Migrate
- Adding Prisma Migrate to an existing project
- Team development with Prisma Migrate
- Baselining a database
- Enable PostgreSQL extensions for native database functions
- Include unsupported database features
- Customize a migration file
- Squashing migrations
- Generating down migrations
- Migration troubleshooting in development
- Seeding your database
- Schema prototyping with db push
- Patching / hotfixing a database in production
- Migration troubleshooting in production
