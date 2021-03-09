Developing with Prisma Migrate

This guide takes you through a typical development workflow with Prisma Migrate, from defining a schema to committing migrations to source control. This guide starts with an empty database, but you can also add Prisma Migrate to an existing project.
In a development environment, you use the
migrate dev command to create and apply migrations:
$npx prisma migrate dev
Prototyping? Use the
db pushcommand if you are prototyping and are not concerned with data loss or replicating your changes in other environments. You can start or continue your migration history when you are happy with your changes.
When you are comfortable with using Prisma Migrate in development, consider the following more advanced guides:
This guide does not apply for MongoDB.
Instead of
migrate dev,
db push is used for MongoDB.
Create a schema
This guide uses the following schema as a starting point:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name Stringposts Post[]profile Profile?}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())biograpy String // Intentional typo!userId Int @uniqueuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)content StringauthorId Intauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])categories Category[]}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name Stringposts Post[]@@unique([name])}
Refine your schema with native type attributes
Prisma Migrate supports native field type attributes , which allow you to specify which underlying database type should be created.
For example, the PostgreSQL provider maps
String to
text by default. To change the default mapping:
Add a native type annotation to make the
titlefield a
varchar(200)in the underlying database:// ...model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title String @db.VarChar(200)published Boolean @default(true)content StringauthorId Intauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])categories Category[]}// ...
Configure the shadow database
In a development environment only, Prisma Migrate uses a temporary shadow database to perform tasks such as detecting schema drift.
- If you are developing against a locally hosted database, make sure your user has sufficient privileges
- If you are developing against a cloud-hosted database, you need to provision a shadow database and set the
shadowDatabaseUrlfield
Create migrations
To create a migration, make a change to your schema and run the following command to create and apply migrations:
$npx prisma migrate dev
The following example results in a migration history with three migrations.
First migration: Initialize migration history
Run the following command to initialize a migration history and get started with Prisma Migrate:
$npx prisma migrate dev --name first-migration
Note: If you do not provide a
--name, Prisma CLI will prompt you for a name.
When you run the
migrate dev command for the first time, Prisma Migrate:
Creates a
./prisma/migrationsfolder with your initial migration:migrations/└─ 20210305110829_first_migration/└─ migration.sql
Creates a table named
_prisma_migrationsin the database with an entry for the first migration:
id checksum finished_at migration_name logs rolled_back_at started_at applied_steps_count 5f285eeb-3714-461c-bb3a-03a7adad6aad 1beaf4ec9e8cfdc1f fa546aa0b0d94ba2b382293d 7b7237619202f2372c 2021-03-09 14:55:38.712883 20210305110829_first_migration NULL NULL 2021-03-09 14:55:38.542458 1
Second migration: Add new fields
Add two fields to your schema:model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name StringjobTitle String @db.VarChar(100)posts Post[]profile Profile?}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)content StringauthorId Intauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])tags String[]categories Category[]}
Generate a migration:$npx prisma migrate dev --name add-fields
Your
_prisma_migrationstable now has two entries:
id checksum finished_at migration_name logs rolled_back_at started_at applied_steps_count 5f285eeb-3714-461c-bb3a-03a7adad6aad 1beaf4ec9e8cfdc1ffa 546aa0b0d94ba2b382293d 7b7237619202f2372c 2021-03-09 14:55:38.712883 20210305110829_first_migration NULL NULL 2021-03-09 14:55:38.542458 1 034e198c-dd9f-482a-afdc-26437708ed1e b12be494d0f81 716d6732ae221b02a65677c6 2aafbb76f6e3fea4929f77f3d 2021-03-09 14:55:38.767893 20210305120829_add_fields NULL NULL 2021-03-09 14:55:38.724587 1
Your
migrationsfolder now has two migrations:migrations/└─ 20210305110829_first_migration/└─ migration.sql└─ 20210305120829_add_fields/└─ migration.sql
Third migration: Change a field type to a compatible type
- Change the
namefield to a
varchar(50)(default is
text):
model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name Stringname String @db.VarChar(50)posts Post[]@@unique([name])}
Generate a migration:$npx prisma migrate dev --name type-change
Your
_prisma_migrationstable now has three entries:
id checksum finished_at migration_name logs rolled_back_at started_at applied_steps_count 5f285eeb-3714-461c-bb3a-03a7adad6aad 1beaf4ec9e8cfdc1ffa 546aa0b0d94ba2b382293d 7b7237619202f2372c 2021-03-09 14:55:38.712883 20210305110829_first_migration NULL NULL 2021-03-09 14:55:38.542458 1 034e198c-dd9f-482a-afdc-26437708ed1e b12be494d0f81 716d6732ae221b02a65677c6 2aafbb76f6e3fea4929f77f3d 2021-03-09 14:55:38.767893 20210305120829_add_fields NULL NULL 2021-03-09 14:55:38.724587 1 932e198c-2d9f-182a-afdc-26437708ed1e cd14e494d0f81 216d3732ae221b02a65677c6 fddfbb76f6e3fea4929f77f3d 2021-03-09 14:55:38.767893 20210308102042_type_change NULL NULL 2021-03-09 14:55:38.724587 1
Your
migrationsfolder now has three migrations:migrations/└─ 20210305110829_first_migration/└─ migration.sql└─ 20210305120829_add_fields/└─ migration.sql└─ 20210308102042_type-change/└─ migration.sql
Advanced scenarios
Schema changes are often additive, such as adding a new field, model, or relation. If you move, rename, or significantly refactor a part of your schema, you will most likely need to edit the generated SQL before applying it to preserve existing data.
See Advanced migration scenarios for examples.
Write a seed script
You should expect to reset your database in a development environment - for example, if you regularly switch between branches that have different migration histories, Prisma Migrate will prompt you to
migrate reset when you run
prisma migrate dev. If a seed script is available, Prisma Migrate runs that script after resetting the database.
See Seeding your database for examples.