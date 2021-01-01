Docs
This upgrade guide describes how to migrate a Node.js project that's based on Prisma 1 and uses the Prisma 1 client to implement a REST API.

The guide assumes that you already went through the guide for upgrading the Prisma layer. This means you already:

  • installed the Prisma 2 CLI
  • created your Prisma 2 schema
  • introspected your database and resolved potential schema incompatibilities
  • installed and generated Prisma Client

The guide further assumes that you have a file setup that looks similar to this:

.
├── README.md
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
├── prisma
│   ├── datamodel.prisma
│   ├── docker-compose-mysql.yml
│   ├── docker-compose.yml
│   ├── prisma.yml
│   └── seed.graphql
├── src
│   ├── generated
│   │   └── prisma-client
│   │       ├── index.ts
│   │       └── prisma-schema.ts
│   └── index.ts
└── tsconfig.json

The important parts are:

  • A folder called with prisma with your Prisma 2 schema
  • A folder called src with your application code

If this is not what your project structure looks like, you'll need to adjust the instructions in the guide to match your own setup.

1. Adjust the application to use Prisma Client 2

For the purpose of this guide, we'll use the sample API calls from the rest-express example in the prisma1-examples repository.

The application code in our example is located in a single file and looks as follows:

import * as express from 'express'
import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser'
import { prisma } from './generated/prisma-client'


const app = express()


app.$use(bodyParser.json())


app.post(`/user`, async (req, res) => {
  const result = await prisma.createUser({
    ...req.body,
  })
  res.json(result)
})


app.post(`/post`, async (req, res) => {
  const { title, content, authorEmail } = req.body
  const result = await prisma.createPost({
    title: title,
    content: content,
    author: { connect: { email: authorEmail } },
  })
  res.json(result)
})


app.put('/publish/:id', async (req, res) => {
  const { id } = req.params
  const post = await prisma.updatePost({
    where: { id },
    data: { published: true },
  })
  res.json(post)
})


app.delete(`/post/:id`, async (req, res) => {
  const { id } = req.params
  const post = await prisma.deletePost({ id })
  res.json(post)
})


app.get(`/post/:id`, async (req, res) => {
  const { id } = req.params
  const post = await prisma.post({ id })
  res.json(post)
})


app.get('/feed', async (req, res) => {
  const posts = await prisma.post({ where: { published: true } })
  res.json(posts)
})


app.get('/filterPosts', async (req, res) => {
  const { searchString } = req.query
  const draftPosts = await prisma.post({
    where: {
      OR: [
        {
          title_contains: searchString,
        },
        {
          content_contains: searchString,
        },
      ],
    },
  })
  res.json(draftPosts)
})


app.listen(3000, () =>
  console.log('Server is running on http://localhost:3000')
)

Consider each occurrence of the Prisma client instance prisma and replacing with the respective usage of Prisma Client 2. You can learn more in the API Reference.

1.1. Adjusting the import

Import the generated @prisma/client node module as shown:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'

Note that this only imports the PrismaClient constructor, so you also need to instantiate a Prisma Client 2 instance:

const prisma = new PrismaClient()

1.2. Adjusting the /user route (POST)

With the Prisma Client 2 API, the /user route for POST requests has to be changed to:

app.post(`/user`, async (req, res) => {
  const result = await prisma.user.create({
    data: {
      ...req.body,
    },
  })
  res.json(result)
})

1.3. Adjusting the /post route (POST)

With the Prisma Client 2 API, the /post route for POST requests has to be changed to:

app.post(`/post`, async (req, res) => {
  const { title, content, authorEmail } = req.body
  const result = await prisma.post.create({
    data: {
      title: title,
      content: content,
      author: { connect: { email: authorEmail } },
    },
  })
  res.json(result)
})

1.4. Adjusting the /publish/:id route (PUT)

With the Prisma Client 2 API, the /publish/:id route for PUT requests has to be changed to:

app.put('/publish/:id', async (req, res) => {
  const { id } = req.params
  const post = await prisma.post.update({
    where: { id },
    data: { published: true },
  })
  res.json(post)
})

1.5. Adjusting the /post/:id route (DELETE)

With the Prisma Client 2 API, the //post/:id route for DELETE requests has to be changed to:

app.delete(`/post/:id`, async (req, res) => {
  const { id } = req.params
  const post = await prisma.post.delete({
    where: { id },
  })
  res.json(post)
})

1.6. Adjusting the /post/:id route (GET)

With the Prisma Client 2 API, the /post/:id route for GET requests has to be changed to:

app.get(`/post/:id`, async (req, res) => {
  const { id } = req.params
  const post = await prisma.post.findUnique({
    where: { id },
  })
  res.json(post)
})

1.7. Adjusting the /feed route (GET)

With the Prisma Client 2 API, the /feed route for GET requests has to be changed to:

app.get('/feed', async (req, res) => {
  const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({ where: { published: true } })
  res.json(posts)
})

1.8. Adjusting the /filterPosts route (GET)

With the Prisma Client 2 API, the /user route for POST requests has to be changed to:

app.get('/filterPosts', async (req, res) => {
  const { searchString } = req.query
  const filteredPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({
    where: {
      OR: [
        {
          title: { contains: searchString },
        },
        {
          content: { contains: searchString },
        },
      ],
    },
  })
  res.json(filteredPosts)
})
