Overview

This upgrade guide describes how to migrate a Node.js project that's based on Prisma 1 and uses the Prisma 1 client to implement a REST API.

The guide assumes that you already went through the guide for upgrading the Prisma layer. This means you already:

installed the Prisma 2 CLI

created your Prisma 2 schema

introspected your database and resolved potential schema incompatibilities

installed and generated Prisma Client

The guide further assumes that you have a file setup that looks similar to this:

. ├── README.md ├── package-lock.json ├── package.json ├── prisma │ ├── datamodel.prisma │ ├── docker-compose-mysql.yml │ ├── docker-compose.yml │ ├── prisma.yml │ └── seed.graphql ├── src │ ├── generated │ │ └── prisma-client │ │ ├── index.ts │ │ └── prisma-schema.ts │ └── index.ts └── tsconfig.json

The important parts are:

A folder called with prisma with your Prisma 2 schema

with your Prisma 2 schema A folder called src with your application code

If this is not what your project structure looks like, you'll need to adjust the instructions in the guide to match your own setup.