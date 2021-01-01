Overview
This upgrade guide describes how to migrate a Node.js project that's based on Prisma 1 and uses
prisma-binding to implement a GraphQL server.
The code will keep the SDL-first approach for constructing the GraphQL schema. When migrating from
prisma-binding to Prisma Client, the main difference is that the
info object can't be used to resolve relations automatically any more, instead you'll need to implement your type resolvers to ensure that relations get resolved properly.
The guide assumes that you already went through the guide for upgrading the Prisma layer. This means you already:
- installed the Prisma 2 CLI
- created your Prisma 2 schema
- introspected your database and resolved potential schema incompatibilities
- installed and generated Prisma Client
The guide further assumes that you have a file setup that looks similar to this:
.├── README.md├── package.json├── prisma│ └── schema.prisma├── prisma1│ ├── datamodel.prisma│ └── prisma.yml└── src├── generated│ └── prisma.graphql├── index.js└── schema.graphql
The important parts are:
- A folder called with
prismawith your Prisma 2 schema
- A folder called
srcwith your application code and a schema called
schema.graphql
If this is not what your project structure looks like, you'll need to adjust the instructions in the guide to match your own setup.
1. Adjusting your GraphQL schema
With
prisma-binding, your approach for defining your GraphQL schema (sometimes called application schema) is based on importing GraphQL types from the generated
prisma.graphql file (in Prisma 1, this is typically called Prisma GraphQL schema). These types mirror the types from your Prisma 1 datamodel and serve as foundation for your GraphQL API.
With Prisma 2, there's no
prisma.graphql file any more that you could import from. Therefore, you have to spell out all the types of your GraphQL schema directly inside your
schema.graphql file.
The easiest way to do so is by downloading the full GraphQL schema from the GraphQL Playground. To do so, open the SCHEMA tab and click the DOWNLOAD button in the top-right corner, then select SDL:
Alternatively, you can use the
get-schema command of the GraphQL CLI to download your full schema:
npx graphql get-schema --endpoint __GRAPHQL_YOGA_ENDPOINT__ --output schema.graphql --no-all
Note: With the above command, you need to replace the
__GRAPHQL_YOGA_ENDPOINT__placeholder with the actual endpoint of your GraphQL Yoga server.
Once you obtained the
schema.graphql file, replace your current version in
src/schema.graphql with the new contents. Note that the two schemas are 100% equivalent, except that the new one doesn't use
graphql-import for importing types from a different file. Instead, it spells out all types in a single file.
Here's a comparison of these two versions of the sample GraphQL schema that we'll migrate in this guide (you can use the tabs to switch between the two versions):
# import Post from './generated/prisma.graphql'# import User from './generated/prisma.graphql'# import Category from './generated/prisma.graphql'
type Query { posts(searchString: String): [Post!]! user(userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): User users(where: UserWhereInput, orderBy: Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, skip: Int, after: String, before: String, first: Int, last: Int): [User]! allCategories: [Category!]!}
input UserUniqueInput { id: String email: String}
type Mutation { createDraft(authorId: ID!, title: String!, content: String!): Post publish(id: ID!): Post deletePost(id: ID!): Post signup(name: String!, email: String!): User! updateBio(userId: String!, bio: String!): User addPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post}
You'll notice that the new version of your GraphQL schema not only defines the models that were imported directly, but also additional types (e.g.
input types) that were not present in the schema before.
2. Set up your
PrismaClient instance
PrismaClient is your new interface to the database in Prisma 2. It lets you invoke various methods which build SQL queries and send them to the database, returning the results as plain JavaScript objects.
The
PrismaClient query API is inspired by the initial
prisma-binding API, so a lot of the queries you send with Prisma Client will feel familiar.
Similar to the
prisma-binding instance from Prisma 1, you also want to attach your
PrismaClient from Prisma 2 to GraphQL's
context so that in can be accessed inside your resolvers:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')// ...const server = new GraphQLServer({typeDefs: 'src/schema.graphql',resolvers,context: (req) => ({...req,prisma: new Prisma({typeDefs: 'src/generated/prisma.graphql',endpoint: 'http://localhost:4466',}),prisma: new PrismaClient(),}),})
In the code block above, the red lines are the lines to be removed from your current setup, the green lines are the ones that you should add. Of course, it's possible that your previous setup differed from this one (e.g. it's unlikely that your Prisma
endpoint was
http://localhost:4466 if you're running your API in production), this is just a sample to indicate what it could look like.
When you're now accessing
context.prisma inside of a resolver, you now have access to the Prisma Client queries.
2. Write your GraphQL type resolvers
prisma-binding was able to magically resolve relations in your GraphQL schema. When not using
prisma-binding though, you need to explicitly resolve your relations using so-called type resolvers.
Note You can learn more about the concept of type resolvers and why they're necessary in this article: GraphQL Server Basics: GraphQL Schemas, TypeDefs & Resolvers Explained
2.1. Implementing the type resolver for the
User type
The
User type in our sample GraphQL schema is defined as follows:
type User implements Node {id: ID!email: Stringname: String!posts(where: PostWhereInputorderBy: Enumerable<PostOrderByInput>skip: Intafter: Stringbefore: Stringfirst: Intlast: Int): [Post!]role: Role!profile: ProfilejsonData: Json}
This type has two relations:
- The
postsfield denotes a 1-n relation to
Post
- The
profilefield denotes a 1-1 relation to
Profile
Since you're not using
prisma-binding any more, you now need to resolve these relations "manually" in type resolvers.
You can do so by adding a
User field to your resolver map and implement the resolvers for the
posts and
profile relations as follows:
const resolvers = {Query: {// ... your query resolvers},Mutation: {// ... your mutation resolvers},User: {posts: (parent, args, context) => {return context.prisma.user.findUnique({where: { id: parent.id },}).posts()},profile: (parent, args, context) => {return context.prisma.user.findUnique({where: { id: parent.id },}).profile()},},}
Inside of these resolvers, you're using your new
PrismaClient to perform a query against the database. Inside the
posts resolver, the database query loads all
Post records from the specified
author (whose
id is carried in the
parent object). Inside the
profile resolver, the database query loads the
Profile record from the specified
user (whose
id is carried in the
parent object).
Thanks to these extra resolvers, you'll now be able to nest relations in your GraphQL queries/mutations whenever you're requesting information about the
User type in a query, e.g.:
{users {idnameposts {# fetching this relation is enabled by the new type resolveridtitle}profile {# fetching this relation is enabled by the new type resolveridbio}}}
2.2. Implementing the type resolver for the
Post type
The
Post type in our sample GraphQL schema is defined as follows:
type Post implements Node {id: ID!createdAt: DateTime!updatedAt: DateTime!title: String!content: Stringpublished: Boolean!author: Usercategories(where: CategoryWhereInputorderBy: Enumerable<CategoryOrderByInput>skip: Intafter: Stringbefore: Stringfirst: Intlast: Int): [Category!]}
This type has two relations:
- The
authorfield denotes a 1-n relation to
User
- The
categoriesfield denotes a m-n relation to
Category
Since you're not using
prisma-binding any more, you now need to resolve these relations "manually" in type resolvers.
You can do so by adding a
Post field to your resolver map and implement the resolvers for the
author and
categories relations as follows:
const resolvers = {Query: {// ... your query resolvers},Mutation: {// ... your mutation resolvers},User: {// ... your type resolvers for `User` from before},Post: {author: (parent, args, context) => {return context.prisma.post.findUnique({where: { id: parent.id },}).author()},categories: (parent, args, context) => {return context.prisma.post.findUnique({where: { id: parent.id },}).categories()},},}
Inside of these resolvers, you're using your new
PrismaClient to perform a query against the database. Inside the
author resolver, the database query loads the
User record that represents the
author of the
Post. Inside the
categories resolver, the database query loads all
Category records from the specified
post (whose
id is carried in the
parent object).
Thanks to these extra resolvers, you'll now be able to nest relations in your GraphQL queries/mutations whenever you're requesting information about the
User type in a query, e.g.:
{posts {idtitleauthor {# fetching this relation is enabled by the new type resolveridname}categories {# fetching this relation is enabled by the new type resolveridname}}}
2.3. Implementing the type resolver for the
Profile type
The
Profile type in our sample GraphQL schema is defined as follows:
type Profile implements Node {id: ID!bio: Stringuser: User!}
This type has one relation: The
user field denotes a 1-n relation to
User.
Since you're not using
prisma-binding any more, you now need to resolve this relation "manually" in type resolvers.
You can do so by adding a
Profile field to your resolver map and implement the resolvers for the
owner relation as follows:
const resolvers = {Query: {// ... your query resolvers},Mutation: {// ... your mutation resolvers},User: {// ... your type resolvers for `User` from before},Post: {// ... your type resolvers for `Post` from before},Profile: {user: (parent, args, context) => {return context.prisma.profile.findUnique({where: { id: parent.id },}).owner()},},}
Inside of this resolver, you're using your new
PrismaClient to perform a query against the database. Inside the
user resolver, the database query loads the
User records from the specified
profile (whose
id is carried in the
parent object).
Thanks to this extra resolver, you'll now be able to nest relations in your GraphQL queries/mutations whenever you're requesting information about the
Profile type in a query.
2.4. Implementing the type resolver for the
Category type
The
Category type in our sample GraphQL schema is defined as follows:
type Category implements Node {id: ID!name: String!posts(where: PostWhereInputorderBy: Enumerable<PostOrderByInput>skip: Intafter: Stringbefore: Stringfirst: Intlast: Int): [Post!]}
This type has one relation: The
posts field denotes a m-n relation to
Post.
Since you're not using
prisma-binding any more, you now need to resolve this relation "manually" in type resolvers.
You can do so by adding a
Category field to your resolver map and implement the resolvers for the
posts and
profile relations as follows:
const resolvers = {Query: {// ... your query resolvers},Mutation: {// ... your mutation resolvers},User: {// ... your type resolvers for `User` from before},Post: {// ... your type resolvers for `Post` from before},Profile: {// ... your type resolvers for `User` from before},Category: {posts: (parent, args, context) => {return context.prisma.findUnique({where: { id: parent.id },}).posts()},},}
Inside of this resolver, you're using your new
PrismaClient to perform a query against the database. Inside the
posts resolver, the database query loads all
Post records from the specified
categories (whose
id is carried in the
parent object).
Thanks to this extra resolver, you'll now be able to nest relations in your GraphQL queries/mutations whenever you're requesting information about a
Category type in a query.
With all your type resolvers in place, you can start migrating the actual GraphQL API operations.
3. Migrate GraphQL operations
3.1. Migrate GraphQL queries
In this section, you'll migrate all GraphQL queries from
prisma-binding to Prisma Client.
3.1.1. Migrate the
users query (which uses
forwardTo)
In our sample API, the
users query from the sample GraphQL schema is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Query {users(where: UserWhereInput, orderBy: Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, skip: Int, after: String, before: String, first: Int, last: Int): [User]!# ... other queries}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Query: {users: forwardTo('prisma'),// ... other resolvers},}
Implementing the
users resolver with Prisma Client
To re-implement queries that were previously using
forwardTo, the idea is to pass the incoming filtering, ordering and pagination arguments to
PrismaClient:
const resolvers = {Query: {users: (_, args, context, info) => {// this doesn't work yetconst { where, orderBy, skip, first, last, after, before } = argsreturn context.prisma.user.findMany({where,orderBy,skip,first,last,after,before,})},// ... other resolvers},}
Note that this approach does not work yet because the structures of the incoming arguments is different from the ones expected by
PrismaClient. To ensure the structures are compatible, you can use the
prisma-binding-argument-transform npm package which ensures compatibility:
You can now use this package as follows:
const {makeOrderByPrisma2Compatible,makeWherePrisma2Compatible,} = require('@prisma/binding-argument-transform')const resolvers = {Query: {users: (_, args, context, info) => {// this still doesn't entirely workconst { where, orderBy, skip, first, last, after, before } = argsconst prisma2Where = makeWherePrisma2Compatible(where)const prisma2OrderBy = makeOrderByPrisma2Compatible(orderBy)return context.prisma.user.findMany({where: prisma2Where,orderBy: prisma2OrderBy,skip,first,last,after,before,})},// ... other resolvers},}
The last remaining issue with this are the pagination arguments. Prisma 2 introduces a new pagination API:
- The
first,
last,
beforeand
afterarguments are removed
- The new
cursorargument replaces
beforeand
after
- The new
takeargument replaces
firstand
last
Here is how you can adjust the call to make it compliant with the new Prisma Client pagination API:
const {makeOrderByPrisma2Compatible,makeWherePrisma2Compatible,} = require('prisma-binding-argument-transform')const resolvers = {Query: {users: (_, args, context) => {const { where, orderBy, skip, first, last, after, before } = argsconst prisma2Where = makeWherePrisma2Compatible(where)const prisma2OrderBy = makeOrderByPrisma2Compatible(orderBy)const skipValue = skip || 0const prisma2Skip = Boolean(before) ? skipValue + 1 : skipValueconst prisma2Take = Boolean(last) ? -last : firstconst prisma2Before = { id: before }const prisma2After = { id: after }const prisma2Cursor =!Boolean(before) && !Boolean(after)? undefined: Boolean(before)? prisma2Before: prisma2Afterreturn context.prisma.user.findMany({where: prisma2Where,orderBy: prisma2OrderBy,skip: prisma2Skip,cursor: prisma2Cursor,take: prisma2Take,})},// ... other resolvers},}
The calculations are needed to ensure the incoming pagination arguments map properly to the ones from the Prisma Client API.
3.1.2. Migrate the
posts(searchString: String): [Post!]! query
The
posts query is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Query {posts(searchString: String): [Post!]!# ... other queries}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Query: {posts: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.query.posts({where: {OR: [{ title_contains: args.searchString },{ content_contains: args.searchString },],},},info)},// ... other resolvers},}
Implementing the
posts resolver with Prisma Client
To get the same behavior with the new Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation:
const resolvers = {Query: {posts: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.post.findMany({where: {OR: [{ title: { contains: args.searchString } },{ content: { contains: args.searchString } },],},})},// ... other resolvers},}
You can now send the respective query in the GraphQL Playground:
{posts {idtitleauthor {idname}}}
3.1.3. Migrate the
user(uniqueInput: UserUniqueInput): User query
In our sample app, the
user query is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Query {user(userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput): User# ... other queries}input UserUniqueInput {id: Stringemail: String}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Query: {user: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.query.user({where: args.userUniqueInput,},info)},// ... other resolvers},}
Implementing the
user resolver with Prisma Client
To get the same behavior with the new Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation:
const resolvers = {Query: {user: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.user.findUnique({where: args.userUniqueInput,})},// ... other resolvers},}
You can now send the respective query via the GraphQL Playground:
{user(userUniqueInput: { email: "alice@prisma.io" }) {idname}}
3.1. Migrate GraphQL mutations
In this section, you'll migrate the GraphQL mutations from the sample schema.
3.1.2. Migrate the
createUser mutation (which uses
forwardTo)
In the sample app, the
createUser mutation from the sample GraphQL schema is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Mutation {createUser(data: UserCreateInput!): User!# ... other mutations}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Mutation: {createUser: forwardTo('prisma'),// ... other resolvers},}
Implementing the
createUser resolver with Prisma Client
To get the same behavior with the new Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation:
const resolvers = {Mutation: {createUser: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.user.create({data: args.data,})},// ... other resolvers},}
You can now write your first mutation against the new API, e.g.:
mutation {createUser(data: { name: "Alice", email: "alice@prisma.io" }) {id}}
3.1.3. Migrate the
createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: String!): Post! query
In the sample app, the
createDraft mutation is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Mutation {createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: String!): Post!# ... other mutations}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Mutation: {createDraft: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.mutation.createPost({data: {title: args.title,content: args.content,author: {connect: {id: args.authorId,},},},},info)},// ... other resolvers},}
Implementing the
createDraft resolver with Prisma Client
To get the same behavior with the new Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation:
const resolvers = {Mutation: {createDraft: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.post.create({data: {title: args.title,content: args.content,author: {connect: {id: args.authorId,},},},})},// ... other resolvers},}
You can now send the respective mutation via the GraphQL Playground:
mutation {createDraft(title: "Hello World", authorId: "__AUTHOR_ID__") {idpublishedauthor {idname}}}
3.1.4. Migrate the
updateBio(bio: String, userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): User mutation
In the sample app, the
updateBio mutation is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Mutation {updateBio(bio: String!, userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): User# ... other mutations}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Mutation: {updateBio: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.mutation.updateUser({data: {profile: {update: { bio: args.bio },},},where: { id: args.userId },},info)},// ... other resolvers},}
Implementing the
updateBio resolver with Prisma Client
To get the same behavior with Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation:
const resolvers = {Mutation: {updateBio: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.user.update({data: {profile: {update: { bio: args.bio },},},where: args.userUniqueInput,})},// ... other resolvers},}
You can now send the respective mutation via the GraphQL Playground :
mutation {updateBio(userUniqueInput: { email: "alice@prisma.io" }bio: "I like turtles") {idnameprofile {idbio}}}
3.1.5. Migrate the
addPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post mutation
In our sample app, the
addPostToCategories mutation is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Mutation {addPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post# ... other mutations}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Mutation: {addPostToCategories: (_, args, context, info) => {const ids = args.categoryIds.map((id) => ({ id }))return context.prisma.mutation.updatePost({data: {categories: {connect: ids,},},where: {id: args.postId,},},info)},// ... other resolvers},}
Implementing the
addPostToCategories resolver with Prisma Client
To get the same behavior with Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation:
const resolvers = {Mutation: {addPostToCategories: (_, args, context, info) => {const ids = args.categoryIds.map((id) => ({ id }))return context.prisma.post.update({where: {id: args.postId,},data: {categories: { connect: ids },},})},// ... other resolvers},}
You can now send the respective query via the GraphQL Playground:
mutation {addPostToCategories(postId: "__AUTHOR_ID__"categoryIds: ["__CATEGORY_ID_1__", "__CATEGORY_ID_2__"]) {idtitlecategories {idname}}}
4. Cleaning up
Since the entire app has now been upgraded to Prisma 2, you can delete all unnecessary files and remove the no longer needed dependencies.
4.1. Clean up npm dependencies
You can start by removing npm dependencies that were related to the Prisma 1 setup:
4.2. Delete unused files
Next, delete the files of your Prisma 1 setup:
4.3. Stop the Prisma server
Finally, you can stop running your Prisma server.