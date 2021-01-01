Overview This upgrade guide describes how to migrate a Node.js project that's based on Prisma 1 and uses prisma-binding to implement a GraphQL server. The code will keep the SDL-first approach for constructing the GraphQL schema. When migrating from prisma-binding to Prisma Client, the main difference is that the info object can't be used to resolve relations automatically any more, instead you'll need to implement your type resolvers to ensure that relations get resolved properly. The guide assumes that you already went through the guide for upgrading the Prisma layer. This means you already: installed the Prisma 2 CLI

created your Prisma 2 schema

introspected your database and resolved potential schema incompatibilities

installed and generated Prisma Client The guide further assumes that you have a file setup that looks similar to this: . ├── README.md ├── package.json ├── prisma │ └── schema.prisma ├── prisma1 │ ├── datamodel.prisma │ └── prisma.yml └── src ├── generated │ └── prisma.graphql ├── index.js └── schema.graphql The important parts are: A folder called with prisma with your Prisma 2 schema

with your Prisma 2 schema A folder called src with your application code and a schema called schema.graphql If this is not what your project structure looks like, you'll need to adjust the instructions in the guide to match your own setup.

1. Adjusting your GraphQL schema With prisma-binding , your approach for defining your GraphQL schema (sometimes called application schema) is based on importing GraphQL types from the generated prisma.graphql file (in Prisma 1, this is typically called Prisma GraphQL schema). These types mirror the types from your Prisma 1 datamodel and serve as foundation for your GraphQL API. With Prisma 2, there's no prisma.graphql file any more that you could import from. Therefore, you have to spell out all the types of your GraphQL schema directly inside your schema.graphql file. The easiest way to do so is by downloading the full GraphQL schema from the GraphQL Playground. To do so, open the SCHEMA tab and click the DOWNLOAD button in the top-right corner, then select SDL: Alternatively, you can use the get-schema command of the GraphQL CLI to download your full schema: npx graphql get-schema --endpoint __GRAPHQL_YOGA_ENDPOINT__ --output schema.graphql --no-all Note: With the above command, you need to replace the __GRAPHQL_YOGA_ENDPOINT__ placeholder with the actual endpoint of your GraphQL Yoga server. Once you obtained the schema.graphql file, replace your current version in src/schema.graphql with the new contents. Note that the two schemas are 100% equivalent, except that the new one doesn't use graphql-import for importing types from a different file. Instead, it spells out all types in a single file. Here's a comparison of these two versions of the sample GraphQL schema that we'll migrate in this guide (you can use the tabs to switch between the two versions): Before (with graphql-import) After (used with Prisma 2) type Query { posts ( searchString : String ) : [ Post ! ] ! user ( userUniqueInput : UserUniqueInput ! ) : User users ( where : UserWhereInput , orderBy : Enumerable<UserOrderByInput> , skip : Int , after : String , before : String , first : Int , last : Int ) : [ User ] ! allCategories : [ Category ! ] ! } input UserUniqueInput { id : String email : String } type Mutation { createDraft ( authorId : ID ! , title : String ! , content : String ! ) : Post publish ( id : ID ! ) : Post deletePost ( id : ID ! ) : Post signup ( name : String ! , email : String ! ) : User ! updateBio ( userId : String ! , bio : String ! ) : User addPostToCategories ( postId : String ! , categoryIds : [ String ! ] ! ) : Post } You'll notice that the new version of your GraphQL schema not only defines the models that were imported directly, but also additional types (e.g. input types) that were not present in the schema before.

2. Set up your PrismaClient instance PrismaClient is your new interface to the database in Prisma 2. It lets you invoke various methods which build SQL queries and send them to the database, returning the results as plain JavaScript objects. The PrismaClient query API is inspired by the initial prisma-binding API, so a lot of the queries you send with Prisma Client will feel familiar. Similar to the prisma-binding instance from Prisma 1, you also want to attach your PrismaClient from Prisma 2 to GraphQL's context so that in can be accessed inside your resolvers: const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) const server = new GraphQLServer ( { typeDefs : 'src/schema.graphql' , resolvers , context : ( req ) => ( { ... req , prisma : new Prisma ( { typeDefs : 'src/generated/prisma.graphql' , endpoint : 'http://localhost:4466' , } ) , prisma : new PrismaClient ( ) , } ) , } ) In the code block above, the red lines are the lines to be removed from your current setup, the green lines are the ones that you should add. Of course, it's possible that your previous setup differed from this one (e.g. it's unlikely that your Prisma endpoint was http://localhost:4466 if you're running your API in production), this is just a sample to indicate what it could look like. When you're now accessing context.prisma inside of a resolver, you now have access to the Prisma Client queries.

2. Write your GraphQL type resolvers prisma-binding was able to magically resolve relations in your GraphQL schema. When not using prisma-binding though, you need to explicitly resolve your relations using so-called type resolvers. Note You can learn more about the concept of type resolvers and why they're necessary in this article: GraphQL Server Basics: GraphQL Schemas, TypeDefs & Resolvers Explained 2.1. Implementing the type resolver for the User type The User type in our sample GraphQL schema is defined as follows: type User implements Node { id : ID ! email : String name : String ! posts ( where : PostWhereInput orderBy : Enumerable<PostOrderByInput> skip : Int after : String before : String first : Int last : Int ) : [ Post ! ] role : Role ! profile : Profile jsonData : Json } This type has two relations: The posts field denotes a 1-n relation to Post

field denotes a 1-n relation to The profile field denotes a 1-1 relation to Profile Since you're not using prisma-binding any more, you now need to resolve these relations "manually" in type resolvers. You can do so by adding a User field to your resolver map and implement the resolvers for the posts and profile relations as follows: const resolvers = { Query : { } , Mutation : { } , User : { posts : ( parent , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : { id : parent . id } , } ) . posts ( ) } , profile : ( parent , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : { id : parent . id } , } ) . profile ( ) } , } , } Inside of these resolvers, you're using your new PrismaClient to perform a query against the database. Inside the posts resolver, the database query loads all Post records from the specified author (whose id is carried in the parent object). Inside the profile resolver, the database query loads the Profile record from the specified user (whose id is carried in the parent object). Thanks to these extra resolvers, you'll now be able to nest relations in your GraphQL queries/mutations whenever you're requesting information about the User type in a query, e.g.: { users { id name posts { id title } profile { id bio } } } 2.2. Implementing the type resolver for the Post type The Post type in our sample GraphQL schema is defined as follows: type Post implements Node { id : ID ! createdAt : DateTime ! updatedAt : DateTime ! title : String ! content : String published : Boolean ! author : User categories ( where : CategoryWhereInput orderBy : Enumerable<CategoryOrderByInput> skip : Int after : String before : String first : Int last : Int ) : [ Category ! ] } This type has two relations: The author field denotes a 1-n relation to User

field denotes a 1-n relation to The categories field denotes a m-n relation to Category Since you're not using prisma-binding any more, you now need to resolve these relations "manually" in type resolvers. You can do so by adding a Post field to your resolver map and implement the resolvers for the author and categories relations as follows: const resolvers = { Query : { } , Mutation : { } , User : { } , Post : { author : ( parent , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . post . findUnique ( { where : { id : parent . id } , } ) . author ( ) } , categories : ( parent , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . post . findUnique ( { where : { id : parent . id } , } ) . categories ( ) } , } , } Inside of these resolvers, you're using your new PrismaClient to perform a query against the database. Inside the author resolver, the database query loads the User record that represents the author of the Post . Inside the categories resolver, the database query loads all Category records from the specified post (whose id is carried in the parent object). Thanks to these extra resolvers, you'll now be able to nest relations in your GraphQL queries/mutations whenever you're requesting information about the User type in a query, e.g.: { posts { id title author { id name } categories { id name } } } 2.3. Implementing the type resolver for the Profile type The Profile type in our sample GraphQL schema is defined as follows: type Profile implements Node { id : ID ! bio : String user : User ! } This type has one relation: The user field denotes a 1-n relation to User . Since you're not using prisma-binding any more, you now need to resolve this relation "manually" in type resolvers. You can do so by adding a Profile field to your resolver map and implement the resolvers for the owner relation as follows: const resolvers = { Query : { } , Mutation : { } , User : { } , Post : { } , Profile : { user : ( parent , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . profile . findUnique ( { where : { id : parent . id } , } ) . owner ( ) } , } , } Inside of this resolver, you're using your new PrismaClient to perform a query against the database. Inside the user resolver, the database query loads the User records from the specified profile (whose id is carried in the parent object). Thanks to this extra resolver, you'll now be able to nest relations in your GraphQL queries/mutations whenever you're requesting information about the Profile type in a query. 2.4. Implementing the type resolver for the Category type The Category type in our sample GraphQL schema is defined as follows: type Category implements Node { id : ID ! name : String ! posts ( where : PostWhereInput orderBy : Enumerable<PostOrderByInput> skip : Int after : String before : String first : Int last : Int ) : [ Post ! ] } This type has one relation: The posts field denotes a m-n relation to Post . Since you're not using prisma-binding any more, you now need to resolve this relation "manually" in type resolvers. You can do so by adding a Category field to your resolver map and implement the resolvers for the posts and profile relations as follows: const resolvers = { Query : { } , Mutation : { } , User : { } , Post : { } , Profile : { } , Category : { posts : ( parent , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . findUnique ( { where : { id : parent . id } , } ) . posts ( ) } , } , } Inside of this resolver, you're using your new PrismaClient to perform a query against the database. Inside the posts resolver, the database query loads all Post records from the specified categories (whose id is carried in the parent object). Thanks to this extra resolver, you'll now be able to nest relations in your GraphQL queries/mutations whenever you're requesting information about a Category type in a query. With all your type resolvers in place, you can start migrating the actual GraphQL API operations.

3. Migrate GraphQL operations 3.1. Migrate GraphQL queries In this section, you'll migrate all GraphQL queries from prisma-binding to Prisma Client. 3.1.1. Migrate the users query (which uses forwardTo ) In our sample API, the users query from the sample GraphQL schema is defined and implemented as follows. SDL schema definition with prisma-binding type Query { users ( where : UserWhereInput , orderBy : Enumerable<UserOrderByInput> , skip : Int , after : String , before : String , first : Int , last : Int ) : [ User ] ! } Resolver implementation with prisma-binding const resolvers = { Query : { users : forwardTo ( 'prisma' ) , } , } Implementing the users resolver with Prisma Client To re-implement queries that were previously using forwardTo , the idea is to pass the incoming filtering, ordering and pagination arguments to PrismaClient : const resolvers = { Query : { users : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { const { where , orderBy , skip , first , last , after , before } = args return context . prisma . user . findMany ( { where , orderBy , skip , first , last , after , before , } ) } , } , } Note that this approach does not work yet because the structures of the incoming arguments is different from the ones expected by PrismaClient . To ensure the structures are compatible, you can use the prisma-binding-argument-transform npm package which ensures compatibility: npm install @prisma/binding-argument-transform You can now use this package as follows: const { makeOrderByPrisma2Compatible , makeWherePrisma2Compatible , } = require ( '@prisma/binding-argument-transform' ) const resolvers = { Query : { users : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { const { where , orderBy , skip , first , last , after , before } = args const prisma2Where = makeWherePrisma2Compatible ( where ) const prisma2OrderBy = makeOrderByPrisma2Compatible ( orderBy ) return context . prisma . user . findMany ( { where : prisma2Where , orderBy : prisma2OrderBy , skip , first , last , after , before , } ) } , } , } The last remaining issue with this are the pagination arguments. Prisma 2 introduces a new pagination API: The first , last , before and after arguments are removed

, , and arguments are removed The new cursor argument replaces before and after

argument replaces and The new take argument replaces first and last Here is how you can adjust the call to make it compliant with the new Prisma Client pagination API: const { makeOrderByPrisma2Compatible , makeWherePrisma2Compatible , } = require ( 'prisma-binding-argument-transform' ) const resolvers = { Query : { users : ( _ , args , context ) => { const { where , orderBy , skip , first , last , after , before } = args const prisma2Where = makeWherePrisma2Compatible ( where ) const prisma2OrderBy = makeOrderByPrisma2Compatible ( orderBy ) const skipValue = skip || 0 const prisma2Skip = Boolean ( before ) ? skipValue + 1 : skipValue const prisma2Take = Boolean ( last ) ? - last : first const prisma2Before = { id : before } const prisma2After = { id : after } const prisma2Cursor = ! Boolean ( before ) && ! Boolean ( after ) ? undefined : Boolean ( before ) ? prisma2Before : prisma2After return context . prisma . user . findMany ( { where : prisma2Where , orderBy : prisma2OrderBy , skip : prisma2Skip , cursor : prisma2Cursor , take : prisma2Take , } ) } , } , } The calculations are needed to ensure the incoming pagination arguments map properly to the ones from the Prisma Client API. 3.1.2. Migrate the posts(searchString: String): [Post!]! query The posts query is defined and implemented as follows. SDL schema definition with prisma-binding type Query { posts ( searchString : String ) : [ Post ! ] ! } Resolver implementation with prisma-binding const resolvers = { Query : { posts : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { return context . prisma . query . posts ( { where : { OR : [ { title_contains : args . searchString } , { content_contains : args . searchString } , ] , } , } , info ) } , } , } Implementing the posts resolver with Prisma Client To get the same behavior with the new Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation: const resolvers = { Query : { posts : ( _ , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { OR : [ { title : { contains : args . searchString } } , { content : { contains : args . searchString } } , ] , } , } ) } , } , } You can now send the respective query in the GraphQL Playground: { posts { id title author { id name } } } 3.1.3. Migrate the user(uniqueInput: UserUniqueInput): User query In our sample app, the user query is defined and implemented as follows. SDL schema definition with prisma-binding type Query { user ( userUniqueInput : UserUniqueInput ) : User } input UserUniqueInput { id : String email : String } Resolver implementation with prisma-binding const resolvers = { Query : { user : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { return context . prisma . query . user ( { where : args . userUniqueInput , } , info ) } , } , } Implementing the user resolver with Prisma Client To get the same behavior with the new Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation: const resolvers = { Query : { user : ( _ , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : args . userUniqueInput , } ) } , } , } You can now send the respective query via the GraphQL Playground: { user ( userUniqueInput : { email : "alice@prisma.io" } ) { id name } } 3.1. Migrate GraphQL mutations In this section, you'll migrate the GraphQL mutations from the sample schema. 3.1.2. Migrate the createUser mutation (which uses forwardTo ) In the sample app, the createUser mutation from the sample GraphQL schema is defined and implemented as follows. SDL schema definition with prisma-binding type Mutation { createUser ( data : UserCreateInput ! ) : User ! } Resolver implementation with prisma-binding const resolvers = { Mutation : { createUser : forwardTo ( 'prisma' ) , } , } Implementing the createUser resolver with Prisma Client To get the same behavior with the new Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation: const resolvers = { Mutation : { createUser : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { return context . prisma . user . create ( { data : args . data , } ) } , } , } You can now write your first mutation against the new API, e.g.: mutation { createUser ( data : { name : "Alice" , email : "alice@prisma.io" } ) { id } } 3.1.3. Migrate the createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: String!): Post! query In the sample app, the createDraft mutation is defined and implemented as follows. SDL schema definition with prisma-binding type Mutation { createDraft ( title : String ! , content : String , authorId : String ! ) : Post ! } Resolver implementation with prisma-binding const resolvers = { Mutation : { createDraft : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { return context . prisma . mutation . createPost ( { data : { title : args . title , content : args . content , author : { connect : { id : args . authorId , } , } , } , } , info ) } , } , } Implementing the createDraft resolver with Prisma Client To get the same behavior with the new Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation: const resolvers = { Mutation : { createDraft : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { return context . prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : args . title , content : args . content , author : { connect : { id : args . authorId , } , } , } , } ) } , } , } You can now send the respective mutation via the GraphQL Playground: mutation { createDraft ( title : "Hello World" , authorId : "__AUTHOR_ID__" ) { id published author { id name } } } In the sample app, the updateBio mutation is defined and implemented as follows. SDL schema definition with prisma-binding type Mutation { updateBio ( bio : String ! , userUniqueInput : UserUniqueInput ! ) : User } Resolver implementation with prisma-binding const resolvers = { Mutation : { updateBio : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { return context . prisma . mutation . updateUser ( { data : { profile : { update : { bio : args . bio } , } , } , where : { id : args . userId } , } , info ) } , } , } To get the same behavior with Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation: const resolvers = { Mutation : { updateBio : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { return context . prisma . user . update ( { data : { profile : { update : { bio : args . bio } , } , } , where : args . userUniqueInput , } ) } , } , } You can now send the respective mutation via the GraphQL Playground : mutation { updateBio ( userUniqueInput : { email : "alice@prisma.io" } bio : "I like turtles" ) { id name profile { id bio } } } 3.1.5. Migrate the addPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post mutation In our sample app, the addPostToCategories mutation is defined and implemented as follows. SDL schema definition with prisma-binding type Mutation { addPostToCategories ( postId : String ! , categoryIds : [ String ! ] ! ) : Post } Resolver implementation with prisma-binding const resolvers = { Mutation : { addPostToCategories : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { const ids = args . categoryIds . map ( ( id ) => ( { id } ) ) return context . prisma . mutation . updatePost ( { data : { categories : { connect : ids , } , } , where : { id : args . postId , } , } , info ) } , } , } Implementing the addPostToCategories resolver with Prisma Client To get the same behavior with Prisma Client, you'll need to adjust your resolver implementation: const resolvers = { Mutation : { addPostToCategories : ( _ , args , context , info ) => { const ids = args . categoryIds . map ( ( id ) => ( { id } ) ) return context . prisma . post . update ( { where : { id : args . postId , } , data : { categories : { connect : ids } , } , } ) } , } , } You can now send the respective query via the GraphQL Playground: mutation { addPostToCategories ( postId : " __AUTHOR_ID__ " categoryIds : [ "__CATEGORY_ID_1__" , "__CATEGORY_ID_2__" ] ) { id title categories { id name } } }

4. Cleaning up Since the entire app has now been upgraded to Prisma 2, you can delete all unnecessary files and remove the no longer needed dependencies. 4.1. Clean up npm dependencies You can start by removing npm dependencies that were related to the Prisma 1 setup: npm uninstall graphql-cli prisma-binding prisma1 4.2. Delete unused files Next, delete the files of your Prisma 1 setup: rm prisma1/datamodel.prisma prisma1/prisma.yml 4.3. Stop the Prisma server Finally, you can stop running your Prisma server.