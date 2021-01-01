Upgrade to Prisma 3

Below you will find a list of the breaking changes and how to handle them.

Prisma 3 introduces a number of breaking changes if you are upgrading from an earlier version (any 2.x version), therefore, it is important to understand how this upgrade might affect your application and make any needed adjustments to ensure a smooth transition.

Breaking changes

Referential actions The introduction of referential actions in version 3.x removes the safety net in the Prisma Client that had previously prevented cascading deletes at runtime. As a result, depending on which workflow you are using to work on your application, you could be impacted. We advise you to check your schema and decide if you need to define referential actions explicitly. See Referential action upgrade path to understand how to proceed.

Named constraints We changed the convention followed by Prisma to name constraints and indexes. We also introduced a clear distinction between the map attribute (database-level name) and name attribute (Prisma client API name) in the PSL to explicitly control how constraints are defined in the Prisma schema. This means that you will notice an impact when running Prisma migrate or db pull which will follow this new convention. We advise you to adjust your schema to reflect the names of your constraints and indexes appropriately. You can check out the Named constraints upgrade path for more information on how to proceed.

$queryRaw From version 3.x onwards, the $queryRaw method now only supports a template literal. This means that if your application relied on $queryRaw calls using strings, those calls will not work anymore. We advise you to use template literals wherever possible for security reasons or resort to $queryRawUnsafe otherwise, after carefully escaping queries to prevent SQL injections. You can learn more about the new $queryRaw and $queryRawUnsafe methods in the Raw database access section of the docs.