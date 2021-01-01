Named constraints upgrade path

After upgrading to Prisma 3, the default naming convention for constraint and index names will change and your primary and foreign key names will now be part of the schema for databases that support them. Therefore the meaning of your existing Prisma schema will change.

Before you continue to evolve your schema and your database, you should decide which names for constraints and indexes you want to use on your project going forward.

You can either keep the names as they exist in your database or you can switch to use the names generated by Prisma, which follow the new naming convention.

This page describes the manual upgrade steps that you need to perform after upgrading to Prisma 3. You can pick either of the two options: