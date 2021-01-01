Referential actions upgrade path

The following behavior applies in Prisma versions 2.x.

When invoking the delete() or deleteAll() methods using the Prisma Client on required relations, a runtime check is performed and the deletion of records prevented if they are referencing related objects. This prevents cascade behavior, no matter how the foreign key is defined.

The behavior in Prisma 2, without upgrading, does not allow setting referential actions at all. See Prisma 2.x default referential actions

If you need to actually use the cascade behavior configured in the database, you can use raw SQL queries to delete multiple referenced records. This is because the Prisma Client will not perform runtime checks on raw queries.

Prisma 3 lets you control what should happen when deleting or updating records by explicitly settings referential actions on your models' relations. After the upgrade, the Prisma Client will not enforce any referential actions anymore, and any action written to the database foreign keys will define the behavior when deleting or updating records.

Prisma Migrate 3.x will use the actions previously done by the Prisma Client as the new default when writing the foreign key constraints to the database.