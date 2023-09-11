prisma_logo
Upgrade to Prisma 5

Upgrade to Prisma 5

Prisma 5.0.0 introduces a number of changes, including the usage of our new JSON Protocol, which make Prisma faster by default. A full list of these changes can be found in our release notes.

This guide explains how upgrading might affect your application and gives instructions on how to handle breaking changes within Prisma 5.

Upgrade the prisma and @prisma/client packages to Prisma 5

To upgrade to Prisma 5 from an earlier version, you need to update both the prisma and @prisma/client packages.

npm
yarn
pnpm
$npm update @prisma/client@5
$npm update -D prisma@5

Before you upgrade, check each breaking change below to see how the upgrade might affect your application.

Version changes

Prisma 5 includes some minimum version changes for Node.js, TypeScript, and PostgreSQL. To use Prisma version 5.0.0 and up, you will need to have at least the minimum versions below: See our system requirements for all minimum version requirements.

Node.js minimum version change

From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of Node.js supported is 16.13.0. If your project uses an earlier version of Node.js, you will need to upgrade it.

Node.js v16.x is reaching end-of-life on 11 September 2023 in order to coincide with the end-of-life of OpenSSL 1.1.1. For that reason, we recommend upgrading to the current Node.js LTS, v18.x. Please note that Prisma 5 will be the last major version of Prisma to support Node.js v16.

TypeScript minimum version change

From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of TypeScript supported is 4.7. If your project uses an earlier version of TypeScript, you will need to upgrade it.

PostgreSQL minimum version change

From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of PostgreSQL supported is 9.6. If your project uses an earlier version of PostgreSQL, you will need to upgrade it.

Prisma Client embedded SQLite version updated

With Prisma version 5.0.0, we have upgraded the embedded version of SQLite from 3.35.4 to 3.41.2. We did not see any breaking changes and don't anticipate any changes needed in user projects, but if you are using SQLite, especially with raw queries that might go beyond Prisma's functionality, make sure to check the SQLite changelog.

Primary changes

This section gives an overview of the main breaking changes in Prisma 5.

Removal of rejectOnNotFound parameter

From Prisma version 5.0.0, the deprecated parameter rejectOnNotFound has been removed. Depending on if your project used rejectOnNotFound per query or globally, there will be be different ways of updating your code.

If you are using the rejectOnNotFound parameter on a per-query basis, then follow our steps for updating your code at the query level.

If instead you have set up the rejectOnNotFound parameter at the client level, you will need to follow the steps for updating your code at the client level.

Replacing rejectOnNotFound enabled at the query level

If you previously enabled rejectOnNotFound on a per-query basis, you will need to replace your usage at the query level. You can use our *OrThrow query variants, findFirstOrThrow or findUniqueOrThrow instead of supplying the parameter to findFirst and findUnique.

Simple rejectOnNotFound usage

The following example:

prisma.user.findFirst({
  where: { name: 'Alice' },
  rejectOnNotFound: true,
})

needs to be converted to:

prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({
  where: { name: 'Alice' },
})
rejectOnNotFound usage with custom error handler

If you use a custom error handler like the following:

prisma.user.findFirst({
  where: { name: 'Alice' },
  rejectOnNotFound: () => new UserNotFoundError(),
})

You will need to modify your code to handle the errors thrown by ...OrThrow methods.

try {
  prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({
    where: { name: 'Alice' },
  })
} catch (err) {
  if (err.code === 'P2025') {
    throw new UserNotFoundError()
  }
  throw err
}

If your error handler is used in multiple places, you can also create a reusable error adapter which could then be used within a .catch() called on your function.

const adaptError = (customThrowFn) => (error) => {
  if (error.code === 'P2025') {
    throw customThrowFn()
  }
  throw error
}


const user = await prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({
  where: { name: 'Alice' },
}).catch(adaptError(() => new MyCustomError())

Replacing rejectOnNotFound enabled at the Client level

rejectOnNotFound via Prisma Client Constructor

If you previously enabled rejectOnNotFound globally via configuration in the Prisma Client constructor, like in these examples:

// Example 1
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  rejectOnNotFound: true,
})


// Example 2
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  rejectOnNotFound: {
    findUnique: true,
  },
})

You will need to update your codebase to use findUniqueOrThrow and findFirstOrThrow instead of findUnique and findFirst, depending on which calls you would like to throw.

rejectOnNotFound via Prisma Client Constructor with custom error handler

If instead you use a custom error handler with the rejectOnNotFound property, like these examples:

// Example 3
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  rejectOnNotFound: (err) => new Error('something'),
})


// Example 4
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  rejectOnNotFound: {
    findUnique: (err) => new Error('something'),
  },
})


// Example 5
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  rejectOnNotFound: {
    findFirst: {
      User: (err) => new Error('User error'),
      Post: (err) => new Error('Post error'),
    },
    findUnique: {
      User: (err) => new Error('User error'),
      Post: (err) => new Error('Post error'),
    },
  },
})

You will need to update your method usage to ...OrThrow and then use a Client Extension in order to get the same behavior.

As an example, the following extension would give the same behavior in Prisma 5 that Example 5 gave in Prisma 4 and lower.

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client';


const customErrorFunc = async (model, query, args) => {
  try {
    await query(args)
  } catch (error: any) {
    if (error.code === 'P2025') {
      throw new Error(`${model} error`)
    }
    throw error;
  }
}


const prisma = (new PrismaClient()).$extends({
  query: {
    user: {
      async findFirstOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {
        return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)
      },
      async findUniqueOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {
        return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)
      },
    },
    post: {
      async findFirstOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {
        return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)
      },
      async findUniqueOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {
        return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)
      },
    },
  },
})

jsonProtocol out of Preview!

The jsonProtocol preview feature is now Generally Available. This new protocol leads to significantly improved startup times when compared to our previous GraphQL-based protocol. When upgrading to Prisma 5, make sure to remove jsonProtocol from your preview features, if added.

Prisma 4 and lower:

generator client {
  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
  previewFeatures = ["jsonProtocol"]
}

Prisma 5:

generator client {
  provider = "prisma-client-js"
}

Improved error messages

Due to the switch to the new protocol, several error messages have been improved. For example, the following error message in Prisma 4 and below:

$Failed to validate the query: `Unable to match input value to any allowed input type for the field. Parse errors: [Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create`: Unable to match input value to any allowed input type for the field. Parse errors: [Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create.PersonCreateWithoutUserInput.hubspot_id`: A value is required but not set., Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create.PersonUncheckedCreateWithoutUserInput.hubspot_id`: A value is required but not set.], Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserUncheckedCreateInput.person`: Field does not exist on enclosing type.]` at `Mutation.createOneUser.data`

becomes the following in Prisma 5:

$Invalid `prisma.user.create()` invocation in
$/Users/prismo/projects/prisma/reproductions/workbench/index.ts:21:36
$

$  18 const prisma = new PrismaClient()
$  19
$  20 for (const u of userData) {
$→ 21   const user = await prisma.user.create({
$         data: {
$           email: "eugene.albright@gallaudet.edu",
$           person: {
$             create: {
$               first_name: "William",
$               last_name: "Albright",
$       +       hubspot_id: String
$             }
$           }
$         }
$       })
$

$Argument `hubspot_id` must not be null.

Removal of array shortcuts

This version drops support for a number of "array shortcuts". These shortcuts were a way to add a single element as a value to an array-based operator instead of wrapping that one element in an array. To make our typings more consistent and logical, we now require array values for these operators.

In most cases, the fix will be as simple as wrapping the existing value in an array. The shortcuts removed in Prisma 5 are:

While OR, in, and notIn operators are affected, AND and NOT are not affected by this change.

OR operators

The following code in Prisma 4 and lower:

prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    OR: { email: 'foo@example.com' },
  },
})

Will need to be changed to the following in Prisma 5:

prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    OR: [{ email: 'foo@example.com' }],
  },
})

OR operators will only accept array values.

in and notIn operators

Similar to OR, in and notIn require array values.

Prisma 4 and lower:

prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    id: { in: 123 },
  },
})


prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    id: { notIn: 123 },
  },
})

Prisma 5:

prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    id: {
      in: [123],
    },
  },
})


prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    id: {
      notIn: [123],
    },
  },
})

If your in and notIn values are only one element, you can also update your code to not use these operators at all:

prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    id: 123,
  },
})


prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    id: { not: 123 },
  },
})

path argument for filtering on JSON fields in PostgreSQL

When filtering on JSON fields in a PostgreSQL model the path argument now only accepts an array.

When using the following schema:

model User {
  id       String @id
  settings Json
}

Prisma 4 and lower:

prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    settings: {
      path: 'someSetting',
      equals: someValue,
    },
  },
})

Prisma 5:

prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    settings: {
      path: ['someSetting'],
      equals: someValue,
    },
  },
})

Note: This path argument change only affects PostgreSQL databases. MySQL databases are not affected as they use a different syntax.

Scalar lists

Scalar list values must be arrays in all operations.

With the following schema:

model Post {
  id   String   @id @default(uuid())
  tags String[]
}

Prisma 4 and lower:

prisma.post.create({
  data: {
    tags: 'databases',
  },
})


prisma.post.findMany({
  where: {
    tags: 'databases',
  },
})

Prisma 5:

prisma.post.create({
  data: {
    tags: ['databases'],
  },
})


prisma.post.findMany({
  where: {
    tags: ['databases'],
  },
})

Composite lists

Operations on lists of Composite types (for MongoDB) now only accept array values.

With the following schema:

model Post {
  id           String    @id @default(uuid())
  commentsList Comment[]
}


type Comment {
  text String
}

Prisma 4 and lower:

prisma.post.findMany({
  where: {
    commentsList: {
      equals: { text: 'hello' },
    },
  },
})

Prisma 5:

prisma.post.findMany({
  where: {
    commentsList: {
      equals: [{ text: 'hello' }],
    },
  },
})

If you use the shorthand notation and exclude equals, you still must supply an array value for composite list fields.

Prisma 4 and lower:

prisma.post.create({
  data: {
    commentsList: { text: 'hello' },
  },
})


prisma.post.findMany({
  where: {
    commentsList: { text: 'hello' },
  },
})

Prisma 5:

prisma.post.create({
  data: {
    commentsList: [{ text: 'hello' }],
  },
})


prisma.post.findMany({
  where: {
    commentsList: [{ text: 'hello' }],
  },
})

cockroachdb provider is now required when connecting to a CockroachDB database

With Prisma version 5.0.0, we require the cockroachdb provider to be used when connecting to CockroachDB databases. Previously, we had accepted postgresql as well, but we are removing that option.

If you were using native database types and also the postgresql provider, you will need to baseline your database from PostgreSQL to CockroachDB:

  1. Backup your existing schema.prisma file (e.g. use version control)
  2. Update your datasource provider from postgresql to cockroachdb
  3. Use npx prisma db pull --force in order to overwrite your existing Prisma schema file (including native types) to those that are on your CockroachDB instance.
  4. Review changes between your Prisma schema backup and the new Prisma schema generated by db pull. You can either use the new schema as is, or update it to include your preferred spacing, comments, etc.
  5. Delete your existing migrations. We will be performing a baseline in order to make your local setup agree with your existing CockroachDB instance.
  6. Perform the baselining steps. After these steps, you'll have migrated successfully from the postgresql provider to the cockroachdb provider!

Removal of runtime/index.js from generated client

The runtime/index.js file has been removed from Prisma Client.

Using public APIs from @prisma/client/runtime

Importing from @prisma/client/runtime is no longer available in Prisma 5. If you were using public APIs available in this namespace before, you can instead import Prisma and access them. For example:

import { Decimal, NotFoundError } from '@prisma/client/runtime'
const num = new Decimal(24.454545)
const notFound = new NotFoundError()

will need to be changed to

import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'
const num = new Prisma.Decimal(24.454545)
const notFound = new Prisma.NotFoundError()

Using private APIs for a specific runtime

We highly discourage the use of internal private APIs as they can change without warning and are not guaranteed to be supported. If your usage requires a private API that was previous available please reach out to us on GitHub.

Other changes

The following changes may cause an application to initially throw an error message after upgrading to Prisma 5. Fortunately, they are easy to solve, as the underlying functionality has been removed for a while or the change is a simple string replace.

Removal of deprecated Prisma CLI flags

Several deprecated CLI flags have been removed. All following flags are from previous APIs and are no longer needed:

  • --preview-feature used in db execute, db seed, and db diff
  • --experimental and --early-access-feature used in migrate
  • --force/-f used in db push
  • --experimental-reintrospection and --clean used in db pull

The outdated use of db push --force can be replaced with the newer implementation db push --accept-data-loss.

All other flags are from previous APIs and are no longer needed.

Removal of the beforeExit hook from the library engine

The beforeExit hook has been removed from the Prisma library engine. While this functionality is still required for the Prisma binary engine in order to run last minute queries or perform shutdown related operations, it provides no benefit over native Node.js exit hooks in the library engine. Instead of this hook we recommend using built-in Node.js exit events.

The following code with Prisma 4:

const exitHandler = () => {
  // your exit handler code
}


prisma.$on('beforeExit', exitHandler)

Could become:

const exitHandler = () => {
  // your exit handler code
}


process.on('exit', exitHandler)
process.on('beforeExit', exitHandler)
process.on('SIGINT', exitHandler)
process.on('SIGTERM', exitHandler)
process.on('SIGUSR2', exitHandler)

Removal of deprecated prisma2 executable

When we released Prisma 2, the prisma2 executable was used in order to differentiate from Prisma 1. In a later release, the prisma2 cli took over the prisma executable name.

Needless to say, the prisma2 executable has been deprecated for some time and is now removed. If your scripts use Prisma CLI as prisma2, please replace it with simply prisma.

Removal of deprecated experimentalFeatures property

The previewFeatures field of the generator block used to be called experimentalFeatures. We are finally removing that deprecated property.

In Prisma 5, you will need to update references of experimentalFeatures to previewFeatures manually or use the new code action in the Prisma VSCode extension.

migration-engine renamed to schema-engine

The engine responsible for commands like prisma migrate and prisma db has been renamed from migration-engine to schema-engine to better describe its use. For many users, no changes will be required. However, if you need to explicitly include or exclude this engine file, or refer to the engine name for any other reason, you will need to update your code references.

Example with the Serverless Framework

One example we have seen is projects using the Serverless Framework. In these instances, you will need to update any patterns that reference migration-engine to instead reference schema-engine.

package:
  patterns:
    - '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'
    - 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-*'
    - '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'
    - '!node_modules/prisma/migration-engine-*'
    - '!node_modules/prisma/schema-engine-*'

The recommended rule from our documentation is not affected by this change as it excludes all non desired engine files.

package:
  patterns:
    - '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'
    - 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-*'
    - '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'
    - '!node_modules/@prisma/engines/**'

Enjoy Prisma 5!

