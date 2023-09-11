Prisma 5.0.0 introduces a number of changes, including the usage of our new JSON Protocol, which make Prisma faster by default. A full list of these changes can be found in our release notes.
This guide explains how upgrading might affect your application and gives instructions on how to handle breaking changes within Prisma 5.
Upgrade the
prisma and @prisma/client packages to Prisma 5
To upgrade to Prisma 5 from an earlier version, you need to update both the
prisma and
@prisma/client packages.
$npm update @prisma/client@5$npm update -D prisma@5
Before you upgrade, check each breaking change below to see how the upgrade might affect your application.
Version changes
Prisma 5 includes some minimum version changes for Node.js, TypeScript, and PostgreSQL. To use Prisma version 5.0.0 and up, you will need to have at least the minimum versions below: See our system requirements for all minimum version requirements.
Node.js minimum version change
From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of Node.js supported is 16.13.0. If your project uses an earlier version of Node.js, you will need to upgrade it.
Node.js v16.x is reaching end-of-life on 11 September 2023 in order to coincide with the end-of-life of OpenSSL 1.1.1. For that reason, we recommend upgrading to the current Node.js LTS, v18.x. Please note that Prisma 5 will be the last major version of Prisma to support Node.js v16.
TypeScript minimum version change
From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of TypeScript supported is 4.7. If your project uses an earlier version of TypeScript, you will need to upgrade it.
PostgreSQL minimum version change
From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of PostgreSQL supported is 9.6. If your project uses an earlier version of PostgreSQL, you will need to upgrade it.
Prisma Client embedded SQLite version updated
With Prisma version 5.0.0, we have upgraded the embedded version of SQLite from
3.35.4 to
3.41.2. We did not see any breaking changes and don't anticipate any changes needed in user projects, but if you are using SQLite, especially with raw queries that might go beyond Prisma's functionality, make sure to check the SQLite changelog.
Primary changes
This section gives an overview of the main breaking changes in Prisma 5.
Removal of
rejectOnNotFound parameter
From Prisma version 5.0.0, the deprecated parameter
rejectOnNotFound has been removed. Depending on if your project used
rejectOnNotFound per query or globally, there will be be different ways of updating your code.
If you are using the
rejectOnNotFound parameter on a per-query basis, then follow our steps for updating your code at the query level.
If instead you have set up the
rejectOnNotFound parameter at the client level, you will need to follow the steps for updating your code at the client level.
Replacing
rejectOnNotFound enabled at the query level
If you previously enabled
rejectOnNotFound on a per-query basis, you will need to replace your usage at the query level. You can use our
*OrThrow query variants,
findFirstOrThrow or
findUniqueOrThrow instead of supplying the parameter to
findFirst and
findUnique.
Simple
rejectOnNotFound usage
The following example:
prisma.user.findFirst({where: { name: 'Alice' },rejectOnNotFound: true,})
needs to be converted to:
prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({where: { name: 'Alice' },})
rejectOnNotFound usage with custom error handler
If you use a custom error handler like the following:
prisma.user.findFirst({where: { name: 'Alice' },rejectOnNotFound: () => new UserNotFoundError(),})
You will need to modify your code to handle the errors thrown by
...OrThrow methods.
try {prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({where: { name: 'Alice' },})} catch (err) {if (err.code === 'P2025') {throw new UserNotFoundError()}throw err}
If your error handler is used in multiple places, you can also create a reusable error adapter which could then be used within a
.catch() called on your function.
const adaptError = (customThrowFn) => (error) => {if (error.code === 'P2025') {throw customThrowFn()}throw error}const user = await prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({where: { name: 'Alice' },}).catch(adaptError(() => new MyCustomError())
Replacing
rejectOnNotFound enabled at the Client level
rejectOnNotFound via Prisma Client Constructor
If you previously enabled
rejectOnNotFound globally via configuration in the Prisma Client constructor, like in these examples:
// Example 1const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: true,})// Example 2const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: {findUnique: true,},})
You will need to update your codebase to use
findUniqueOrThrow and
findFirstOrThrow instead of
findUnique and
findFirst, depending on which calls you would like to throw.
rejectOnNotFound via Prisma Client Constructor with custom error handler
If instead you use a custom error handler with the
rejectOnNotFound property, like these examples:
// Example 3const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: (err) => new Error('something'),})// Example 4const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: {findUnique: (err) => new Error('something'),},})// Example 5const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: {findFirst: {User: (err) => new Error('User error'),Post: (err) => new Error('Post error'),},findUnique: {User: (err) => new Error('User error'),Post: (err) => new Error('Post error'),},},})
You will need to update your method usage to
...OrThrow and then use a Client Extension in order to get the same behavior.
As an example, the following extension would give the same behavior in Prisma 5 that
Example 5 gave in Prisma 4 and lower.
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client';const customErrorFunc = async (model, query, args) => {try {await query(args)} catch (error: any) {if (error.code === 'P2025') {throw new Error(`${model} error`)}throw error;}}const prisma = (new PrismaClient()).$extends({query: {user: {async findFirstOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)},async findUniqueOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)},},post: {async findFirstOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)},async findUniqueOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)},},},})
jsonProtocol out of Preview!
The
jsonProtocol preview feature is now Generally Available. This new protocol leads to significantly improved startup times when compared to our previous GraphQL-based protocol. When upgrading to Prisma 5, make sure to remove
jsonProtocol from your preview features, if added.
Prisma 4 and lower:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["jsonProtocol"]}
Prisma 5:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}
Improved error messages
Due to the switch to the new protocol, several error messages have been improved. For example, the following error message in Prisma 4 and below:
$Failed to validate the query: `Unable to match input value to any allowed input type for the field. Parse errors: [Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create`: Unable to match input value to any allowed input type for the field. Parse errors: [Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create.PersonCreateWithoutUserInput.hubspot_id`: A value is required but not set., Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create.PersonUncheckedCreateWithoutUserInput.hubspot_id`: A value is required but not set.], Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserUncheckedCreateInput.person`: Field does not exist on enclosing type.]` at `Mutation.createOneUser.data`
becomes the following in Prisma 5:
$Invalid `prisma.user.create()` invocation in$/Users/prismo/projects/prisma/reproductions/workbench/index.ts:21:36$$ 18 const prisma = new PrismaClient()$ 19$ 20 for (const u of userData) {$→ 21 const user = await prisma.user.create({$ data: {$ email: "eugene.albright@gallaudet.edu",$ person: {$ create: {$ first_name: "William",$ last_name: "Albright",$ + hubspot_id: String$ }$ }$ }$ })$$Argument `hubspot_id` must not be null.
Removal of array shortcuts
This version drops support for a number of "array shortcuts". These shortcuts were a way to add a single element as a value to an array-based operator instead of wrapping that one element in an array. To make our typings more consistent and logical, we now require array values for these operators.
In most cases, the fix will be as simple as wrapping the existing value in an array. The shortcuts removed in Prisma 5 are:
ORshortcuts
inand
notInshortcuts
- PostgreSQL JSON
pathfield shortcuts
- Scalar list shortcuts
- MongoDB Composite list shortcuts
While
OR,
in, and
notIn operators are affected,
AND and
NOT are not affected by this change.
OR operators
The following code in Prisma 4 and lower:
prisma.user.findMany({where: {OR: { email: 'foo@example.com' },},})
Will need to be changed to the following in Prisma 5:
prisma.user.findMany({where: {OR: [{ email: 'foo@example.com' }],},})
OR operators will only accept array values.
in and notIn operators
Similar to
OR,
in and
notIn require array values.
Prisma 4 and lower:
prisma.user.findMany({where: {id: { in: 123 },},})prisma.user.findMany({where: {id: { notIn: 123 },},})
Prisma 5:
prisma.user.findMany({where: {id: {in: [123],},},})prisma.user.findMany({where: {id: {notIn: [123],},},})
If your
in and
notIn values are only one element, you can also update your code to not use these operators at all:
prisma.user.findMany({where: {id: 123,},})prisma.user.findMany({where: {id: { not: 123 },},})
path argument for filtering on JSON fields in PostgreSQL
When filtering on JSON fields in a PostgreSQL model the
path argument now only accepts an array.
When using the following schema:
model User {id String @idsettings Json}
Prisma 4 and lower:
prisma.user.findMany({where: {settings: {path: 'someSetting',equals: someValue,},},})
Prisma 5:
prisma.user.findMany({where: {settings: {path: ['someSetting'],equals: someValue,},},})
Note: This
path argument change only affects PostgreSQL databases. MySQL databases are not affected as they use a different syntax.
Scalar lists
Scalar list values must be arrays in all operations.
With the following schema:
model Post {id String @id @default(uuid())tags String[]}
Prisma 4 and lower:
prisma.post.create({data: {tags: 'databases',},})prisma.post.findMany({where: {tags: 'databases',},})
Prisma 5:
prisma.post.create({data: {tags: ['databases'],},})prisma.post.findMany({where: {tags: ['databases'],},})
Composite lists
Operations on lists of Composite types (for MongoDB) now only accept array values.
With the following schema:
model Post {id String @id @default(uuid())commentsList Comment[]}type Comment {text String}
Prisma 4 and lower:
prisma.post.findMany({where: {commentsList: {equals: { text: 'hello' },},},})
Prisma 5:
prisma.post.findMany({where: {commentsList: {equals: [{ text: 'hello' }],},},})
If you use the shorthand notation and exclude
equals, you still must supply an array value for composite list fields.
Prisma 4 and lower:
prisma.post.create({data: {commentsList: { text: 'hello' },},})prisma.post.findMany({where: {commentsList: { text: 'hello' },},})
Prisma 5:
prisma.post.create({data: {commentsList: [{ text: 'hello' }],},})prisma.post.findMany({where: {commentsList: [{ text: 'hello' }],},})
cockroachdb provider is now required when connecting to a CockroachDB database
With Prisma version 5.0.0, we require the
cockroachdb provider to be used when connecting to CockroachDB databases. Previously, we had accepted
postgresql as well, but we are removing that option.
If you were using native database types and also the
postgresql provider, you will need to baseline your database from PostgreSQL to CockroachDB:
- Backup your existing
schema.prismafile (e.g. use version control)
- Update your
datasourceprovider from
postgresqlto
cockroachdb
- Use
npx prisma db pull --forcein order to overwrite your existing Prisma schema file (including native types) to those that are on your CockroachDB instance.
- Review changes between your Prisma schema backup and the new Prisma schema generated by
db pull. You can either use the new schema as is, or update it to include your preferred spacing, comments, etc.
- Delete your existing migrations. We will be performing a baseline in order to make your local setup agree with your existing CockroachDB instance.
- Perform the baselining steps. After these steps, you'll have migrated successfully from the
postgresqlprovider to the
cockroachdbprovider!
Removal of
runtime/index.js from generated client
The
runtime/index.js file has been removed from Prisma Client.
Using public APIs from
@prisma/client/runtime
Importing from
@prisma/client/runtime is no longer available in Prisma 5. If you were using public APIs available in this namespace before, you can instead import
Prisma and access them. For example:
import { Decimal, NotFoundError } from '@prisma/client/runtime'const num = new Decimal(24.454545)const notFound = new NotFoundError()
will need to be changed to
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const num = new Prisma.Decimal(24.454545)const notFound = new Prisma.NotFoundError()
Using private APIs for a specific runtime
We highly discourage the use of internal private APIs as they can change without warning and are not guaranteed to be supported. If your usage requires a private API that was previous available please reach out to us on GitHub.
Other changes
The following changes may cause an application to initially throw an error message after upgrading to Prisma 5. Fortunately, they are easy to solve, as the underlying functionality has been removed for a while or the change is a simple string replace.
Removal of deprecated Prisma CLI flags
Several deprecated CLI flags have been removed. All following flags are from previous APIs and are no longer needed:
--preview-featureused in
db execute,
db seed, and
db diff
--experimentaland
--early-access-featureused in
migrate
--force/
-fused in
db push
--experimental-reintrospectionand
--cleanused in
db pull
The outdated use of
db push --force can be replaced with the newer implementation
db push --accept-data-loss.
All other flags are from previous APIs and are no longer needed.
Removal of the
beforeExit hook from the library engine
The
beforeExit hook has been removed from the Prisma library engine. While this functionality is still required for the Prisma binary engine in order to run last minute queries or perform shutdown related operations, it provides no benefit over native Node.js exit hooks in the library engine. Instead of this hook we recommend using built-in Node.js exit events.
The following code with Prisma 4:
const exitHandler = () => {// your exit handler code}prisma.$on('beforeExit', exitHandler)
Could become:
const exitHandler = () => {// your exit handler code}process.on('exit', exitHandler)process.on('beforeExit', exitHandler)process.on('SIGINT', exitHandler)process.on('SIGTERM', exitHandler)process.on('SIGUSR2', exitHandler)
Removal of deprecated
prisma2 executable
When we released Prisma 2, the
prisma2 executable was used in order to differentiate from Prisma 1. In a later release, the
prisma2 cli took over the
prisma executable name.
Needless to say, the
prisma2 executable has been deprecated for some time and is now removed. If your scripts use Prisma CLI as
prisma2, please replace it with simply
prisma.
Removal of deprecated
experimentalFeatures property
The
previewFeatures field of the generator block used to be called
experimentalFeatures. We are finally removing that deprecated property.
In Prisma 5, you will need to update references of
experimentalFeatures to
previewFeatures manually or use the new code action in the Prisma VSCode extension.
migration-engine renamed to schema-engine
The engine responsible for commands like
prisma migrate and
prisma db has been renamed from
migration-engine to
schema-engine to better describe its use. For many users, no changes will be required. However, if you need to explicitly include or exclude this engine file, or refer to the engine name for any other reason, you will need to update your code references.
Example with the Serverless Framework
One example we have seen is projects using the Serverless Framework. In these instances, you will need to update any patterns that reference
migration-engine to instead reference
schema-engine.
package:patterns:- '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'- 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-*'- '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'- '!node_modules/prisma/migration-engine-*'- '!node_modules/prisma/schema-engine-*'
The recommended rule from our documentation is not affected by this change as it excludes all non desired engine files.
package:patterns:- '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'- 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-*'- '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'- '!node_modules/@prisma/engines/**'
Enjoy Prisma 5!