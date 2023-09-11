This guide explains how upgrading might affect your application and gives instructions on how to handle breaking changes within Prisma 5.

Prisma 5.0.0 introduces a number of changes, including the usage of our new JSON Protocol, which make Prisma faster by default . A full list of these changes can be found in our release notes .

Before you upgrade, check each breaking change below to see how the upgrade might affect your application.

To upgrade to Prisma 5 from an earlier version, you need to update both the prisma and @prisma/client packages.

With Prisma version 5.0.0, we have upgraded the embedded version of SQLite from 3.35.4 to 3.41.2 . We did not see any breaking changes and don't anticipate any changes needed in user projects, but if you are using SQLite, especially with raw queries that might go beyond Prisma's functionality, make sure to check the SQLite changelog .

From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of PostgreSQL supported is 9.6. If your project uses an earlier version of PostgreSQL, you will need to upgrade it.

From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of TypeScript supported is 4.7. If your project uses an earlier version of TypeScript, you will need to upgrade it.

Node.js v16.x is reaching end-of-life on 11 September 2023 in order to coincide with the end-of-life of OpenSSL 1.1.1. For that reason, we recommend upgrading to the current Node.js LTS, v18.x. Please note that Prisma 5 will be the last major version of Prisma to support Node.js v16.

From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of Node.js supported is 16.13.0. If your project uses an earlier version of Node.js, you will need to upgrade it.

Prisma 5 includes some minimum version changes for Node.js, TypeScript, and PostgreSQL. To use Prisma version 5.0.0 and up, you will need to have at least the minimum versions below: See our system requirements for all minimum version requirements.

Primary changes

This section gives an overview of the main breaking changes in Prisma 5.

Removal of rejectOnNotFound parameter From Prisma version 5.0.0, the deprecated parameter rejectOnNotFound has been removed. Depending on if your project used rejectOnNotFound per query or globally, there will be be different ways of updating your code. If you are using the rejectOnNotFound parameter on a per-query basis, then follow our steps for updating your code at the query level. If instead you have set up the rejectOnNotFound parameter at the client level, you will need to follow the steps for updating your code at the client level. Replacing rejectOnNotFound enabled at the query level If you previously enabled rejectOnNotFound on a per-query basis, you will need to replace your usage at the query level. You can use our *OrThrow query variants, findFirstOrThrow or findUniqueOrThrow instead of supplying the parameter to findFirst and findUnique . Simple rejectOnNotFound usage The following example: prisma . user . findFirst ( { where : { name : 'Alice' } , rejectOnNotFound : true , } ) needs to be converted to: prisma . user . findFirstOrThrow ( { where : { name : 'Alice' } , } ) rejectOnNotFound usage with custom error handler If you use a custom error handler like the following: prisma . user . findFirst ( { where : { name : 'Alice' } , rejectOnNotFound : ( ) => new UserNotFoundError ( ) , } ) You will need to modify your code to handle the errors thrown by ...OrThrow methods. try { prisma . user . findFirstOrThrow ( { where : { name : 'Alice' } , } ) } catch ( err ) { if ( err . code === 'P2025' ) { throw new UserNotFoundError ( ) } throw err } If your error handler is used in multiple places, you can also create a reusable error adapter which could then be used within a .catch() called on your function. const adaptError = ( customThrowFn ) => ( error ) => { if ( error . code === 'P2025' ) { throw customThrowFn ( ) } throw error } const user = await prisma . user . findFirstOrThrow ( { where : { name : 'Alice' } , } ) . catch ( adaptError ( ( ) => new MyCustomError ( ) ) Replacing rejectOnNotFound enabled at the Client level rejectOnNotFound via Prisma Client Constructor If you previously enabled rejectOnNotFound globally via configuration in the Prisma Client constructor, like in these examples: const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { rejectOnNotFound : true , } ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { rejectOnNotFound : { findUnique : true , } , } ) You will need to update your codebase to use findUniqueOrThrow and findFirstOrThrow instead of findUnique and findFirst , depending on which calls you would like to throw. rejectOnNotFound via Prisma Client Constructor with custom error handler If instead you use a custom error handler with the rejectOnNotFound property, like these examples: const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { rejectOnNotFound : ( err ) => new Error ( 'something' ) , } ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { rejectOnNotFound : { findUnique : ( err ) => new Error ( 'something' ) , } , } ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { rejectOnNotFound : { findFirst : { User : ( err ) => new Error ( 'User error' ) , Post : ( err ) => new Error ( 'Post error' ) , } , findUnique : { User : ( err ) => new Error ( 'User error' ) , Post : ( err ) => new Error ( 'Post error' ) , } , } , } ) You will need to update your method usage to ...OrThrow and then use a Client Extension in order to get the same behavior. As an example, the following extension would give the same behavior in Prisma 5 that Example 5 gave in Prisma 4 and lower. import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' ; const customErrorFunc = async ( model , query , args ) => { try { await query ( args ) } catch ( error : any ) { if ( error . code === 'P2025' ) { throw new Error ( ` ${ model } error ` ) } throw error ; } } const prisma = ( new PrismaClient ( ) ) . $ extends ( { query : { user : { async findFirstOrThrow ( { model , query , args } ) { return await customErrorFunc ( model , query , args ) } , async findUniqueOrThrow ( { model , query , args } ) { return await customErrorFunc ( model , query , args ) } , } , post : { async findFirstOrThrow ( { model , query , args } ) { return await customErrorFunc ( model , query , args ) } , async findUniqueOrThrow ( { model , query , args } ) { return await customErrorFunc ( model , query , args ) } , } , } , } )

jsonProtocol out of Preview! The jsonProtocol preview feature is now Generally Available. This new protocol leads to significantly improved startup times when compared to our previous GraphQL-based protocol. When upgrading to Prisma 5, make sure to remove jsonProtocol from your preview features, if added. Prisma 4 and lower: generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" previewFeatures = [ "jsonProtocol" ] } Prisma 5: generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" } Improved error messages Due to the switch to the new protocol, several error messages have been improved. For example, the following error message in Prisma 4 and below: $ Failed to validate the query: `Unable to match input value to any allowed input type for the field. Parse errors: [Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create`: Unable to match input value to any allowed input type for the field. Parse errors: [Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create.PersonCreateWithoutUserInput.hubspot_id`: A value is required but not set., Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create.PersonUncheckedCreateWithoutUserInput.hubspot_id`: A value is required but not set.], Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserUncheckedCreateInput.person`: Field does not exist on enclosing type.]` at `Mutation.createOneUser.data` becomes the following in Prisma 5: $ Invalid `prisma.user.create()` invocation in $ /Users/prismo/projects/prisma/reproductions/workbench/index.ts:21:36 $ $ 18 const prisma = new PrismaClient() $ 19 $ 20 for (const u of userData) { $ → 21 const user = await prisma.user.create({ $ data: { $ email: "eugene.albright@gallaudet.edu", $ person: { $ create: { $ first_name: "William", $ last_name: "Albright", $ + hubspot_id: String $ } $ } $ } $ }) $ $ Argument `hubspot_id` must not be null.

Removal of array shortcuts This version drops support for a number of "array shortcuts". These shortcuts were a way to add a single element as a value to an array-based operator instead of wrapping that one element in an array. To make our typings more consistent and logical, we now require array values for these operators. In most cases, the fix will be as simple as wrapping the existing value in an array. The shortcuts removed in Prisma 5 are: OR shortcuts

shortcuts in and notIn shortcuts

and shortcuts PostgreSQL JSON path field shortcuts

field shortcuts Scalar list shortcuts

MongoDB Composite list shortcuts While OR , in , and notIn operators are affected, AND and NOT are not affected by this change. OR operators The following code in Prisma 4 and lower: prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { OR : { email : 'foo@example.com' } , } , } ) Will need to be changed to the following in Prisma 5: prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { OR : [ { email : 'foo@example.com' } ] , } , } ) OR operators will only accept array values. in and notIn operators Similar to OR , in and notIn require array values. Prisma 4 and lower: prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { id : { in : 123 } , } , } ) prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { id : { notIn : 123 } , } , } ) Prisma 5: prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { id : { in : [ 123 ] , } , } , } ) prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { id : { notIn : [ 123 ] , } , } , } ) Suggestion for single elements If your in and notIn values are only one element, you can also update your code to not use these operators at all: prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { id : 123 , } , } ) prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { id : { not : 123 } , } , } ) path argument for filtering on JSON fields in PostgreSQL When filtering on JSON fields in a PostgreSQL model the path argument now only accepts an array. When using the following schema: model User { id String @id settings Json } Prisma 4 and lower: prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { settings : { path : 'someSetting' , equals : someValue , } , } , } ) Prisma 5: prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { settings : { path : [ 'someSetting' ] , equals : someValue , } , } , } ) Note: This path argument change only affects PostgreSQL databases. MySQL databases are not affected as they use a different syntax. Scalar lists Scalar list values must be arrays in all operations. With the following schema: model Post { id String @id @default ( uuid ( ) ) tags String [ ] } Prisma 4 and lower: prisma . post . create ( { data : { tags : 'databases' , } , } ) prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { tags : 'databases' , } , } ) Prisma 5: prisma . post . create ( { data : { tags : [ 'databases' ] , } , } ) prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { tags : [ 'databases' ] , } , } ) Composite lists Operations on lists of Composite types (for MongoDB) now only accept array values. With the following schema: model Post { id String @id @default ( uuid ( ) ) commentsList Comment [ ] } type Comment { text String } Prisma 4 and lower: prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { commentsList : { equals : { text : 'hello' } , } , } , } ) Prisma 5: prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { commentsList : { equals : [ { text : 'hello' } ] , } , } , } ) Shorthand notation usage If you use the shorthand notation and exclude equals , you still must supply an array value for composite list fields. Prisma 4 and lower: prisma . post . create ( { data : { commentsList : { text : 'hello' } , } , } ) prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { commentsList : { text : 'hello' } , } , } ) Prisma 5: prisma . post . create ( { data : { commentsList : [ { text : 'hello' } ] , } , } ) prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { commentsList : [ { text : 'hello' } ] , } , } )

cockroachdb provider is now required when connecting to a CockroachDB database With Prisma version 5.0.0, we require the cockroachdb provider to be used when connecting to CockroachDB databases. Previously, we had accepted postgresql as well, but we are removing that option. If you were using native database types and also the postgresql provider, you will need to baseline your database from PostgreSQL to CockroachDB: Backup your existing schema.prisma file (e.g. use version control) Update your datasource provider from postgresql to cockroachdb Use npx prisma db pull --force in order to overwrite your existing Prisma schema file (including native types) to those that are on your CockroachDB instance. Review changes between your Prisma schema backup and the new Prisma schema generated by db pull . You can either use the new schema as is, or update it to include your preferred spacing, comments, etc. Delete your existing migrations. We will be performing a baseline in order to make your local setup agree with your existing CockroachDB instance. Perform the baselining steps. After these steps, you'll have migrated successfully from the postgresql provider to the cockroachdb provider!