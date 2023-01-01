Below are changes that result directly from the jsonProtocol feature becoming the default in Prisma 5.

In Prisma 5, jsonProtocol is the default and only protocol in Prisma. The jsonProtocol Preview feature is no longer needed.

Improved error messages

Due to the switch to the new protocol, several error messages have been improved. For example, the following error message in Prisma 4 and below:

$ Failed to validate the query: `Unable to match input value to any allowed input type for the field. Parse errors: [Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create`: Unable to match input value to any allowed input type for the field. Parse errors: [Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create.PersonCreateWithoutUserInput.hubspot_id`: A value is required but not set., Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserCreateInput.person.PersonCreateNestedOneWithoutUserInput.create.PersonUncheckedCreateWithoutUserInput.hubspot_id`: A value is required but not set.], Query parsing/validation error at `Mutation.createOneUser.data.UserUncheckedCreateInput.person`: Field does not exist on enclosing type.]` at `Mutation.createOneUser.data`

becomes the following in Prisma 5: