Tabnine is a an AI software development platform that comes as an extension for your IDE (e.g. VS Code, WebStorm, IntelliJ, ...).

It helps developers write code faster by:

Providing context-aware code completion suggestions in the editor for small, repetitive coding tasks

Offering an integrated chat for higher-level tasks and detailed instructions

AI editors like Tabnine are powerful tools that can drastically improve developer productivity. It works especially well with the following workflows:

Data modeling and database schema design

Constructing and optimizing database queries

Generating CRUD functionality and other boilerplate code

Generating plain SQL queries that can be used with TypedSQL

Generating code for unit and integrations tests

Guiding through major refactorings

Generating seeding scripts

Because Prisma has its own schema, Tabnine can understand the basic shape of your data and help you write code for the other parts of your stack.

We therefore recommend that you start out by defining your Prisma schema and then use Tabnine to build the application layer around it (inluding API calls, DTOs, business logic, 3rd party integrations, ...).

Designing a database schema from scratch involves a lot of boilerplate and can be time-consuming.

Tabnine can accelerate this process by:

Generating boilerplate for models, indexes, constraints, and relations.

Keeping the schema consistent by sticking to naming and other conventions.

Auto-completing model and field definitions based on common database patterns.

Suggesting relationships and field types based on naming conventions.

Define a Prisma schema for a SaaS application with User, Organization, and Subscription models. Ensure relationships are properly set up.

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) )

updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt

email String @unique

name String

organization Organization @relation ( fields: [ organizationId ] , references: [ id ] )

organizationId Int

}



model Organization {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

name String

slug String @unique

subscription Subscription ?

users User [ ]

}



model Subscription {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

organization Organization @relation ( fields: [ organizationId ] , references: [ id ] )

organizationId Int @unique

plan String

status Status

}



enum Status {

Active

Paused

Expired

}



Prisma ORM provides a convenient high-level API for writing database queries intuitively. However, queries involving filters, pagination and advanced patterns can still become complex to construct.

Tabnine can help by:

Auto-completing Prisma queries based on the schema.

Suggesting where clauses for filters and skip / take options for pagination logic.

Helping with efficiency and performance optimizations.

Generate a Prisma query to fetch all active users from an organization with an active subscription. Include data about the users' organizations in the query result.

const activeUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( {

where : {

organization : {

subscription : {

status : "ACTIVE"

}

}

} ,

include : {

organization : true

}

} ) ;



Most applications require basic CRUD operations or other boilerplate code that's usually derived from the structure of the database schema. For example, an API layer may expose a set of HTTP endpoints that allow to create, read, update or delete records of a certain model. Similarly, a frontend will data fetching and state management logic to interact with these API endpoints and update the UI accordingly.

Instead of writing this code manually, Tabnine can speed up this process by:

Generating Prisma create , read , update , and delete operations for the backend and UI components for the frontend.

, , , and operations for the backend and UI components for the frontend. Auto-completing function names and argument types.

Write boilerplate code while following best practices for using DTOs, error handling, consistent API design, ...

Generate CRUD functionality for a Next.js app based on the User model from the schema above.

filename=app/api/users/routes.ts

import { NextResponse } from 'next/server' ;

import prisma from '../../../lib/prisma' ;



export async function GET ( ) {

const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( {

include : { organization : true } ,

} ) ;

return NextResponse . json ( users ) ;

}



export async function POST ( request : Request ) {

const body = await request . json ( ) ;

const user = await prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

email : body . email ,

name : body . name ,

organization : {

connect : { id : body . organizationId } ,

} ,

} ,

include : { organization : true } ,

} ) ;

return NextResponse . json ( user ) ;

}



export async function PUT ( request : Request ) {

const body = await request . json ( ) ;

const user = await prisma . user . update ( {

where : { id : body . id } ,

data : {

email : body . email ,

name : body . name ,

organizationId : body . organizationId ,

} ,

include : { organization : true } ,

} ) ;

return NextResponse . json ( user ) ;

}



export async function DELETE ( request : Request ) {

const { searchParams } = new URL ( request . url ) ;

const id = searchParams . get ( 'id' ) ;

const user = await prisma . user . delete ( {

where : { id : Number ( id ) } ,

} ) ;

return NextResponse . json ( user ) ;

}



filename=app/components/User.tsx

import React , { useState , useEffect } from 'react' ;



interface User {

id : number ;

email : string ;

name : string ;

organizationId : number ;

}



const User : React . FC = ( ) => {

const [ users , setUsers ] = useState < User [ ] > ( [ ] ) ;

const [ newUser , setNewUser ] = useState ( { email : '' , name : '' , organizationId : 0 } ) ;



useEffect ( ( ) => {

fetchUsers ( ) ;

} , [ ] ) ;



const fetchUsers = async ( ) => {

const response = await fetch ( '/api/users' ) ;

const data = await response . json ( ) ;

setUsers ( data ) ;

} ;



const createUser = async ( ) => {

await fetch ( '/api/users' , {

method : 'POST' ,

headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } ,

body : JSON . stringify ( newUser ) ,

} ) ;

fetchUsers ( ) ;

setNewUser ( { email : '' , name : '' , organizationId : 0 } ) ;

} ;



const deleteUser = async ( id : number ) => {

await fetch ( ` /api/users?id= ${ id } ` , { method : 'DELETE' } ) ;

fetchUsers ( ) ;

} ;



return (

< div >

< h2 > Users < / h2 >

< ul >

{ users . map ( ( user ) => (

< li key = { user . id } >

{ user . name } ( { user . email } ) - Org ID : { user . organizationId }

< button onClick = { ( ) => deleteUser ( user . id ) } > Delete < / button >

< / li >

) ) }

< / ul >

< h3 > Create New User < / h3 >

< input

type = "text"

placeholder = "Name"

value = { newUser . name }

onChange = { ( e ) => setNewUser ( { ... newUser , name : e . target . value } ) }

/ >

< input

type = "email"

placeholder = "Email"

value = { newUser . email }

onChange = { ( e ) => setNewUser ( { ... newUser , email : e . target . value } ) }

/ >

< input

type = "number"

placeholder = "Organization ID"

value = { newUser . organizationId }

onChange = { ( e ) => setNewUser ( { ... newUser , organizationId : Number ( e . target . value ) } ) }

/ >

< button onClick = { createUser } > Create User < / button >

< / div >

) ;

} ;



export default User ;



While Prisma provides a high-level API for querying, sometimes a developer may need to drop down to raw SQL for more low-level control of a query. In these cases, they can use TypedSQL which provides full type safety for raq SQL queries in Prisma ORM.

One common use case are aggregation queries, such as calculating percentages of different subscription statuses in the schema example above.

Tabnine can assist by:

Generating SQL queries based on your Prisma schema.

Structuring complex aggregations without manual trial and error.

Integrating the queries in your application code.

Generate a SQL query that returns the percentage of subscriptions that are Active, Paused, and Expired.

prisma/sql/subscriptionsReport.sql

SELECT

status ,

COUNT ( * ) * 100.0 / ( SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM "Subscription" ) AS percentage

FROM "Subscription"

GROUP BY status ;



import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'

import { subscriptionsReport } from '@prisma/client/sql'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) ;



const usersWithPostCounts = await prisma . $queryRawTyped ( subscriptionsReport ( ) )

console . log ( usersWithPostCounts )



Writing tests ensures that Prisma-based applications function correctly and behave according to requirements and expectations. However, writing tests is a time-consuming activity that often follows predictable and repetitive patterns.

Tabnine can drastically speed up writing tests by:

Generating test boilerplate for both unit and integration tests.

Suggesting mocks and fixtures for Prisma database interactions.

Helping structure test cases to follow best practices.

Providing integration test scaffolding for testing Prisma with a real or in-memory database.

Generate a Jest unit test for a Prisma service function that fetches all active users.

filename=__tests__/userService.test.ts

import { prismaMock } from '../prisma/singleton' ;

import { getActiveUsers } from '../services/userService' ;



test ( 'should return only active users' , async ( ) => {

prismaMock . user . findMany . mockResolvedValue ( [

{ id : 1 , name : 'Alice' , email : 'alice@example.com' } ,

{ id : 2 , name : 'Bob' , email : 'bob@example.com' }

] ) ;



const users = await getActiveUsers ( ) ;

expect ( users ) . toHaveLength ( 2 ) ;

expect ( users [ 0 ] . email ) . toBe ( 'alice@example.com' ) ;

} ) ;



Thanks to Prisma ORM's type safe queries, refactoring are more safe and predictable than with other ORMs: After making schema changes, the generated Prisma Client code will be updated and the TypeScript compiler will highlight all places that need a change.

However, there may still be more difficult situations during a refactoring, e.g. when business logic or complex queries need to be adjusted.

Tabnine can assist during refactorings by:

Identifying patterns in your code and suggesting refactorings while maintaining consistency.

Helping update database queries after schema changes and reducing manual effort.

Providing function rewrites to simplify and optimize logic.

Suggesting breaking changes that need to be handled across your codebase.

Refactor this Prisma query to support soft deletion using a deletedAt timestamp field in the User model.

const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( ) ;



const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( {

where : { deletedAt : null }

} ) ;



Seeding a database with realistic test data can be cumbersome. Realistic seed data is helpful during development because it gives the developer a better impression of the application when it's used in the real-world. Tabnine can help with database seeding by:

Generating scripts with structured seed data based on the schema and with specific requirements.

Creating real-looking placeholder data that can be used to test the app.

Generate specific data to cover edge cases.

Generate a Prisma seed script for populating User, Organization, and Subscription models.