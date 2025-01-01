Tabnine
Tabnine is a an AI software development platform that comes as an extension for your IDE (e.g. VS Code, WebStorm, IntelliJ, ...).
Overview
It helps developers write code faster by:
- Providing context-aware code completion suggestions in the editor for small, repetitive coding tasks
- Offering an integrated chat for higher-level tasks and detailed instructions
Why use Prisma ORM with Tabnine?
AI editors like Tabnine are powerful tools that can drastically improve developer productivity. It works especially well with the following workflows:
- Data modeling and database schema design
- Constructing and optimizing database queries
- Generating CRUD functionality and other boilerplate code
- Generating plain SQL queries that can be used with TypedSQL
- Generating code for unit and integrations tests
- Guiding through major refactorings
- Generating seeding scripts
Leveraging the Prisma schema
Because Prisma has its own schema, Tabnine can understand the basic shape of your data and help you write code for the other parts of your stack.
We therefore recommend that you start out by defining your Prisma schema and then use Tabnine to build the application layer around it (inluding API calls, DTOs, business logic, 3rd party integrations, ...).
Data modeling and database schema design
How Tabnine helps
Designing a database schema from scratch involves a lot of boilerplate and can be time-consuming.
Tabnine can accelerate this process by:
- Generating boilerplate for models, indexes, constraints, and relations.
- Keeping the schema consistent by sticking to naming and other conventions.
- Auto-completing model and field definitions based on common database patterns.
- Suggesting relationships and field types based on naming conventions.
Example: Defining a Prisma schema
Prompt
Define a Prisma schema for a SaaS application with User, Organization, and Subscription models. Ensure relationships are properly set up.
Generated code
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
createdAt DateTime @default(now())
updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt
email String @unique
name String
organization Organization @relation(fields: [organizationId], references: [id])
organizationId Int
}
model Organization {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
name String
slug String @unique
subscription Subscription?
users User[]
}
model Subscription {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
organization Organization @relation(fields: [organizationId], references: [id])
organizationId Int @unique
plan String
status Status
}
enum Status {
Active
Paused
Expired
}
Constructing and optimizing database queries
How Tabnine helps
Prisma ORM provides a convenient high-level API for writing database queries intuitively. However, queries involving filters, pagination and advanced patterns can still become complex to construct.
Tabnine can help by:
- Auto-completing Prisma queries based on the schema.
- Suggesting
whereclauses for filters and
skip/
takeoptions for pagination logic.
- Helping with efficiency and performance optimizations.
Example: fetching data with relationships
Prompt
Generate a Prisma query to fetch all active users from an organization with an active subscription. Include data about the users' organizations in the query result.
Generated code
const activeUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({
where: {
organization: {
subscription: {
status: "ACTIVE"
}
}
},
include: {
organization: true
}
});
Generating CRUD functionality and other boilerplate code
How Tabnine helps
Most applications require basic CRUD operations or other boilerplate code that's usually derived from the structure of the database schema. For example, an API layer may expose a set of HTTP endpoints that allow to create, read, update or delete records of a certain model. Similarly, a frontend will data fetching and state management logic to interact with these API endpoints and update the UI accordingly.
Instead of writing this code manually, Tabnine can speed up this process by:
- Generating Prisma
create,
read,
update, and
deleteoperations for the backend and UI components for the frontend.
- Auto-completing function names and argument types.
- Write boilerplate code while following best practices for using DTOs, error handling, consistent API design, ...
Example: Generating CRUD functionality with Next.js
Prompt
Generate CRUD functionality for a Next.js app based on the User model from the schema above.
Generated code
API endpoints
import { NextResponse } from 'next/server';
import prisma from '../../../lib/prisma';
export async function GET() {
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({
include: { organization: true },
});
return NextResponse.json(users);
}
export async function POST(request: Request) {
const body = await request.json();
const user = await prisma.user.create({
data: {
email: body.email,
name: body.name,
organization: {
connect: { id: body.organizationId },
},
},
include: { organization: true },
});
return NextResponse.json(user);
}
export async function PUT(request: Request) {
const body = await request.json();
const user = await prisma.user.update({
where: { id: body.id },
data: {
email: body.email,
name: body.name,
organizationId: body.organizationId,
},
include: { organization: true },
});
return NextResponse.json(user);
}
export async function DELETE(request: Request) {
const { searchParams } = new URL(request.url);
const id = searchParams.get('id');
const user = await prisma.user.delete({
where: { id: Number(id) },
});
return NextResponse.json(user);
}
React components
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
interface User {
id: number;
email: string;
name: string;
organizationId: number;
}
const User: React.FC = () => {
const [users, setUsers] = useState<User[]>([]);
const [newUser, setNewUser] = useState({ email: '', name: '', organizationId: 0 });
useEffect(() => {
fetchUsers();
}, []);
const fetchUsers = async () => {
const response = await fetch('/api/users');
const data = await response.json();
setUsers(data);
};
const createUser = async () => {
await fetch('/api/users', {
method: 'POST',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
body: JSON.stringify(newUser),
});
fetchUsers();
setNewUser({ email: '', name: '', organizationId: 0 });
};
const deleteUser = async (id: number) => {
await fetch(`/api/users?id=${id}`, { method: 'DELETE' });
fetchUsers();
};
return (
<div>
<h2>Users</h2>
<ul>
{users.map((user) => (
<li key={user.id}>
{user.name} ({user.email}) - Org ID: {user.organizationId}
<button onClick={() => deleteUser(user.id)}>Delete</button>
</li>
))}
</ul>
<h3>Create New User</h3>
<input
type="text"
placeholder="Name"
value={newUser.name}
onChange={(e) => setNewUser({ ...newUser, name: e.target.value })}
/>
<input
type="email"
placeholder="Email"
value={newUser.email}
onChange={(e) => setNewUser({ ...newUser, email: e.target.value })}
/>
<input
type="number"
placeholder="Organization ID"
value={newUser.organizationId}
onChange={(e) => setNewUser({ ...newUser, organizationId: Number(e.target.value) })}
/>
<button onClick={createUser}>Create User</button>
</div>
);
};
export default User;
Generating plain SQL queries for use with TypedSQL
How Tabnine helps
While Prisma provides a high-level API for querying, sometimes a developer may need to drop down to raw SQL for more low-level control of a query. In these cases, they can use TypedSQL which provides full type safety for raq SQL queries in Prisma ORM.
One common use case are aggregation queries, such as calculating percentages of different subscription statuses in the schema example above.
Tabnine can assist by:
- Generating SQL queries based on your Prisma schema.
- Structuring complex aggregations without manual trial and error.
- Integrating the queries in your application code.
Example: Calculating the percentages of active, expired, and paused subscriptions
Prompt
Generate a SQL query that returns the percentage of subscriptions that are Active, Paused, and Expired.
Generated SQL query
SELECT
status,
COUNT(*) * 100.0 / (SELECT COUNT(*) FROM "Subscription") AS percentage
FROM "Subscription"
GROUP BY status;
Application code
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
import { subscriptionsReport } from '@prisma/client/sql'
const prisma = new PrismaClient();
const usersWithPostCounts = await prisma.$queryRawTyped(subscriptionsReport())
console.log(usersWithPostCounts)
Generating code for unit and integration tests
How Tabnine helps
Writing tests ensures that Prisma-based applications function correctly and behave according to requirements and expectations. However, writing tests is a time-consuming activity that often follows predictable and repetitive patterns.
Tabnine can drastically speed up writing tests by:
- Generating test boilerplate for both unit and integration tests.
- Suggesting mocks and fixtures for Prisma database interactions.
- Helping structure test cases to follow best practices.
- Providing integration test scaffolding for testing Prisma with a real or in-memory database.
Example: Writing a unit test for a Prisma service
Prompt
Generate a Jest unit test for a Prisma service function that fetches all active users.
Generated code
import { prismaMock } from '../prisma/singleton';
import { getActiveUsers } from '../services/userService';
test('should return only active users', async () => {
prismaMock.user.findMany.mockResolvedValue([
{ id: 1, name: 'Alice', email: 'alice@example.com' },
{ id: 2, name: 'Bob', email: 'bob@example.com' }
]);
const users = await getActiveUsers();
expect(users).toHaveLength(2);
expect(users[0].email).toBe('alice@example.com');
});
Guiding through major refactorings
How Tabnine helps
Thanks to Prisma ORM's type safe queries, refactoring are more safe and predictable than with other ORMs: After making schema changes, the generated Prisma Client code will be updated and the TypeScript compiler will highlight all places that need a change.
However, there may still be more difficult situations during a refactoring, e.g. when business logic or complex queries need to be adjusted.
Tabnine can assist during refactorings by:
- Identifying patterns in your code and suggesting refactorings while maintaining consistency.
- Helping update database queries after schema changes and reducing manual effort.
- Providing function rewrites to simplify and optimize logic.
- Suggesting breaking changes that need to be handled across your codebase.
Example: Refactoring a Prisma query after a schema change
Prompt
Refactor this Prisma query to support soft deletion using a
deletedAt timestamp field in the User model.
Initial code
const users = await prisma.user.findMany();
Refactored code
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({
where: { deletedAt: null }
});
Generating seeding scripts
How Tabnine helps
Seeding a database with realistic test data can be cumbersome. Realistic seed data is helpful during development because it gives the developer a better impression of the application when it's used in the real-world. Tabnine can help with database seeding by:
- Generating scripts with structured seed data based on the schema and with specific requirements.
- Creating real-looking placeholder data that can be used to test the app.
- Generate specific data to cover edge cases.
Example: Creating a seed script
Prompt
Generate a Prisma seed script for populating User, Organization, and Subscription models.
Generated code
import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client";
const prisma = new PrismaClient();
async function main() {
await prisma.organization.create({
data: {
name: "Prisma Corp",
slug: "prisma-corp",
subscription: {
create: {
plan: "PRO",
status: "ACTIVE"
}
},
users: {
create: [
{ name: "Alice Doe", email: "alice@prisma.io" },
{ name: "Bob Smith", email: "bob@prisma.io" }
]
}
}
});
console.log("Seed data created successfully");
}
main()
.catch((e) => {
console.error(e);
process.exit(1);
})
.finally(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect();
});