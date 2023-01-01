Managing .env files and setting variables

Prisma creates an .env file for you upon installation . You are not limited to using that file, some other options include:

Using the system environment directly

Because Prisma reads from the system's environment when looking for environment variables, it's possible to skip using .env completely and create them manually on your local system.

The following examples will use setting the DATABASE_URL environment variable which is often used for the database connection URL.

Manually set an environment variable on a Mac/Linux system From a terminal on a Unix machine (Mac/Linux), you export the variable as a key value pair. $ export DATABASE_URL=postgresql://test:test@localhost:5432/test?schema=public Then check that it has been successfully set using printenv : $ printenv DATABASE_URL Hide CLI results postgresql://test:test@localhost:5432/test?schema=public