Using multiple .env files

There is a risk that your production database could be deleted if you store different connection URLs to each of your environments within a single .env file.

One solution is to have multiple .env files which each represent different environments. In practice, this means you create a file for each of your environments:

.env.development

.env.sample

.env.production is omitted from the above list as it is not recommended to store your production credentials locally, even if they are git-ignored.