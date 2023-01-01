.env files
Prisma creates a default
.env file at your projects root. You can choose to replace this file or create a new one in the
prisma folder, or if you choose to relocate your
prisma.schema file, alongside that.
.env file locations
The Prisma CLI looks for
.env files, in order, in the following locations:
- In the root folder of your project (
./.env)
- From the same folder as the schema specified by the
--schemaargument
- From the same folder as the schema taken from
"prisma": {"schema": "/path/to/schema.prisma"}in
package.json
- From the
./prismafolder
If a
.env file is located in step 1., but additional, clashing
.env variables are located in steps 2. - 4., the CLI will throw an error. For example, if you specify a
DATABASE_URL variable in two different
.env files, you will get the following error:
Error: There is a conflict between env vars in .env and prisma/.envConflicting env vars:DATABASE_URLWe suggest to move the contents of prisma/.env to .env to consolidate your env vars.
The following table describes where the Prisma CLI looks for the
.env file:
|Command
|Schema file location
.env file locations checked, in order
prisma [command]
./prisma/schema.prisma
./.env
./prisma/.env
prisma [command] --schema=./a/b/schema.prisma
./a/b/schema.prisma
./.env
./a/b/.env
./prisma/.env
prisma [command]
"prisma": {"schema": "/path/to/schema.prisma"}
.env
./path/to/schema/.env
./prisma/.env
prisma [command]
|No schema (for example, when running
prisma db pull in an empty directory)
./.env
./prisma/.env
Any environment variables defined in that
.env file will automatically be loaded when running a Prisma CLI command.
Do not commit your
.env files into version control!
Refer to the
dotenv documentation for information about what happens if an environment variable is defined in two places.
Expanding variables
Variables stored in
.env files can be expanded using the format specified by dotenv-expand.
.env
1DATABASE_URL=postgresql://test:test@localhost:5432/test2DATABASE_URL_WITH_SCHEMA=${DATABASE_URL}?schema=public
This will make the environment variable
DATABASE_URL_WITH_SCHEMA with value
postgresql://test:test@localhost:5432/test?schema=public available for Prisma.
You can also use environment variables in the expansion that are set outside of the
.env file, for example a database URL that is set on a PaaS like Heroku or similar:
$# environment variable already set in the environment of the system$export DATABASE_URL=postgresql://test:test@localhost:5432/test
.env
1DATABASE_URL_WITH_SCHEMA=${DATABASE_URL}?schema=foo
This will make the environment variable
DATABASE_URL_WITH_SCHEMA with value
postgresql://test:test@localhost:5432/test?schema=foo available for Prisma.
Example: Set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable in an
.env file
It is common to load your database connection URL from an environment variable:
// schema.prismadatasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}
You can set the
DATABASE_URL in your
.env file:
.env
1DATABASE_URL=postgresql://test:test@localhost:5432/test?schema=public
When you run a command that needs access to the database defined via the
datasource block (for example,
prisma db pull), the Prisma CLI automatically loads the
DATABASE_URL environment variables from the
.env file and makes it available to the CLI.