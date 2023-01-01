Prisma creates a default .env file at your projects root. You can choose to replace this file or create a new one in the prisma folder, or if you choose to relocate your prisma.schema file, alongside that.

.env file locations

The Prisma CLI looks for .env files, in order, in the following locations:

In the root folder of your project ( ./.env ) From the same folder as the schema specified by the --schema argument From the same folder as the schema taken from "prisma": {"schema": "/path/to/schema.prisma"} in package.json From the ./prisma folder

If a .env file is located in step 1., but additional, clashing .env variables are located in steps 2. - 4., the CLI will throw an error. For example, if you specify a DATABASE_URL variable in two different .env files, you will get the following error:

Error: There is a conflict between env vars in .env and prisma/.env Conflicting env vars: DATABASE_URL We suggest to move the contents of prisma/.env to .env to consolidate your env vars.

The following table describes where the Prisma CLI looks for the .env file:

Command Schema file location .env file locations checked, in order prisma [command] ./prisma/schema.prisma ./.env

./prisma/.env prisma [command] --schema=./a/b/schema.prisma ./a/b/schema.prisma ./.env

./a/b/.env

./prisma/.env prisma [command] "prisma": {"schema": "/path/to/schema.prisma"} .env

./path/to/schema/.env

./prisma/.env prisma [command] No schema (for example, when running prisma db pull in an empty directory) ./.env

./prisma/.env

Any environment variables defined in that .env file will automatically be loaded when running a Prisma CLI command.

Do not commit your .env files into version control!