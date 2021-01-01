Concepts / Components / Prisma Client Raw database access

MongoDB not supported

Raw queries are currently not supported by the MongoDB connector. Prisma Client exposes four methods that allow you to send raw SQL queries to your database: Use $queryRaw to return actual records (for example, using SELECT )

to return actual records (for example, using ) Use $executeRaw to return a count of affected rows (for example, after an UPDATE or DELETE )

to return a count of affected rows (for example, after an or ) Use $queryRawUnsafe to return actual records (for example, using SELECT ) using a raw string. Potential SQL injection risk

to return actual records (for example, using ) using a raw string. Use $executeRawUnsafe to return a count of affected rows (for example, after an UPDATE or DELETE ) using a raw string. Potential SQL injection risk Use cases for raw SQL include: You are a strong SQL user and want to run a heavily optimized query

Prisma Client does not yet support the feature that you require (please consider raising an issue)

$queryRaw $queryRaw returns actual database records. For example, the following SELECT query returns all fields for each record in the User table: const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User ` The method is implemented as a tagged template, which allows you to pass a template literal where you can easily insert your variables. In turn, Prisma creates prepared statements that are safe from SQL injections: const email = 'emelie@prisma.io' const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE email = ${ email } ` You can also use the Prisma.sql helper, in fact, the $queryRaw method will only accept a template string or the Prisma.sql helper. const email = 'emelie@prisma.io' const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ( Prisma . sql ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE email = ${ email } ` ) Return type $queryRaw returns an array. Each object corresponds to a database record: [ { id : 1 , email : 'emelie@prisma.io' , name : 'Emelie' } , { id : 2 , email : 'yin@prisma.io' , name : 'Yin' } , ] You can also type the results of $queryRaw . Signature $queryRaw < T = unknown > ( query : TemplateStringsArray | Prisma . Sql , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < T > ; Typing $queryRaw results PrismaPromise<T> uses a generic type parameter T . You can determine the type of T when you invoke the $queryRaw method. In the following example, $queryRaw returns User[] : import { User } from '@prisma/client' const result = await prisma . $queryRaw < User [ ] > ` SELECT * FROM User ` Note: If you do not provide a type, $queryRaw defaults to unknown . If you are selecting specific fields of the model or want to include relations, refer to the documentation about leveraging Prisma Client's generated types if you want to make sure that the results are properly typed. Type caveats when using raw SQL When you type the results of $queryRaw , the raw data does not always match the suggested TypeScript type. For example, the following Prisma model includes a Boolean field named published : model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) published Boolean @default ( false ) title String content String ? } The following query returns all posts and prints out the value of published field of each Post : const result = await prisma . $queryRaw < Post [ ] > ` SELECT * FROM Post ` result . forEach ( ( x ) => { console . log ( x . published ) } ) Note: The Prisma Client query engine standardizes the return type for all databases. Using the raw queries does not. If the database provider is MySQL, the values are 1 or 0 . However, if the database provider is PostgreSQL, the values are true , false , or NULL .

$queryRawUnsafe The $queryRawUnsafe method allows you to pass a raw string (or template string) to the database. By using this method with user inputs (i.e. SELECT * FROM table WHERE columnx = ${userInput} ), you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data, be it confidential or otherwise sensitive, to being modified, or even destroyed. $queryRaw query instead. For more information on SQL injection attacks, see the We strongly advise that you use thequery instead. For more information on SQL injection attacks, see the OWASP SQL Injection guide The following query returns all fields for each record in the User table: import { User } from '@prisma/client' const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM User' ) You can also run a parameterized query. The following example returns all users whose email contains the string emelie@prisma.io : prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE email = $1' , 'emelie@prisma.io' ) Signature $queryRawUnsafe < T = unknown > ( query : string , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < T > ; Parameterized queries As an alternative to tagged templates, $queryRawUnsafe supports standard parameterized queries where each variable is represented by a symbol ( ? for mySQL, $1 , $2 , and so on for PostgreSQL). The following example uses a MySQL query: const userName = 'Sarah' const email = 'sarah@prisma.io' const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM User WHERE (name = ? OR email = ?)' , userName , email ) Note: MySQL variables are represented by ? The following example uses a PostgreSQL query: const userName = 'Sarah' const email = 'sarah@prisma.io' const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM User WHERE (name = $1 OR email = $2)' , userName , email ) Note: PostgreSQL variables are represented by $1 and $2 As with tagged templates, Prisma Client escapes all variables. Note: You cannot pass a table or column name as a variable into a parameterized query. For example, you cannot SELECT ? and pass in * or id, name based on some condition. Parameterized PostgreSQL ILIKE query When you use ILIKE , the % wildcard character(s) should be included in the variable itself, not the query ( string ): const userName = 'Sarah' const emailFragment = 'prisma.io' const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM "User" WHERE (name = $1 OR email ILIKE $2)' , userName , ` % ${ emailFragment } ` ) Note: Using %$2 as an argument would not work

$executeRaw $executeRaw returns the number of rows affected by a database operation, such as UPDATE or DELETE . This function does not return database records. The following query updates records in the database and returns a count of the number of records that were updated: const result : number = await prisma . $executeRaw ` UPDATE User SET active = true WHERE emailValidated = true ` The method is implemented as a tagged template, which allows you to pass a template literal where you can easily insert your variables. In turn, Prisma creates prepared statements that are safe from SQL injections: const emailValidated = true const active = true const result : number = await prisma . $executeRaw ` UPDATE User SET active = ${ active } WHERE emailValidated = ${ emailValidated } ; ` Be aware that: $executeRaw does not support multiple queries in a single string (for example, ALTER TABLE and CREATE TABLE together).

does not support multiple queries in a single string (for example, and together). Prisma Client submits prepared statements, and prepared statements only allow a subset of SQL statements. For example, START TRANSACTION is not permitted. You can learn more about the syntax that MySQL allows in Prepared Statements here.

is not permitted. You can learn more about the syntax that MySQL allows in Prepared Statements here. PREPARE does not support ALTER - see workaround. Return type $executeRaw returns a number . Signature $executeRaw < T = unknown > ( query : TemplateStringsArray | Prisma . Sql , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < number > ;

$executeRawUnsafe The $executeRawUnsafe method allows you to pass a raw string (or template string) to the database. Like $executeRaw , it does not return database records, but returns the number of rows affected. Note: $executeRawUnsafe can only run one query at a time. You cannot append a second query - for example, adding DROP bobby_tables to the end of an ALTER . By using this method with user inputs (i.e. SELECT * FROM table WHERE columnx = ${userInput} ), you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data, be it confidential or otherwise sensitive, to being modified, or even destroyed. $executeRaw query instead. For more information on SQL injection attacks, see the We strongly advise that you use thequery instead. For more information on SQL injection attacks, see the OWASP SQL Injection guide The following example uses a template string to update records in the database. It then returns a count of the number of records that were updated: const emailValidated = true const active = true const result = await prisma . $executeRawUnsafe ( ` UPDATE User SET active = ${ active } WHERE emailValidated = ${ emailValidated } ` ) The same can be written as a parameterized query: const result = prisma . $executeRawUnsafe ( 'UPDATE User SET active = $1 WHERE emailValidated = $2' , 'yin@prisma.io' , true ) Signature $executeRawUnsafe < T = unknown > ( query : string , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < number > ;

Transactions In 2.10.0 and later, you can use .$executeRaw() and .$queryRaw() inside a transaction.

Using variables $executeRaw and $queryRaw are implemented as tagged templates. Tagged templates are the recommended way to use variables with raw SQL in the Prisma Client. The following example includes a placeholder named ${userId} . Note the double backticks ( `` ) instead of () : const userId = 42 const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE id = ${ userId } ; ` Important: You must use double backticks - the same query using $queryRaw() is not secure because ${userId} is not escaped. ✔ Benefits of using the tagged template versions of $queryRaw and $executeRaw include: Prisma Client escapes all variables.

Tagged templates are database-agnostic - you do not need to remember if variables should be written as $1 (PostgreSQL) or ? (MySQL).

(PostgreSQL) or (MySQL). SQL Template Tag give you access to useful helpers.

Embedded, named variables are easier to read. Note: You cannot pass a table or column name into a tagged template placeholder. For example, you cannot SELECT ? and pass in * or id, name based on some condition. Tagged template helpers Prisma Client specifically uses SQL Template Tag, which exposes a number of helpers. For example, the following query uses join() to pass in a list of IDs: import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client' const ids = [ 1 , 3 , 5 , 10 , 20 ] const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE id IN ( ${ Prisma . join ( ids ) } ) ` The following example uses the empty and sql helpers to change the query depending on whether userName is empty: import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client' const userName = '' const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User ${ userName ? Prisma . sql` WHERE name = $ { userName } ` : Prisma . empty } ` ALTER limitation (PostgreSQL) PostgreSQL does not support using ALTER in a prepared statement, which means that the following queries will not work: await prisma . $executeRaw ` ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD " ${ password } " ` await prisma . $executeRaw ( Prisma . sql ` ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD " ${ password } " ` ) You can use the following query, but be aware that this is potentially unsafe as ${password} is not escaped: await prisma . $executeRawUnsafe ( 'ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD "$1"' , password } )

SQL injection Prisma Client mitigates the risk of SQL injection in the following ways: Prisma Client escapes all variables when you use tagged templates and sends all queries as prepared statements. $queryRaw ` ... ` $executeRaw ` ... `

$executeRaw can only run one query at a time. You cannot append a second query - for example, adding DROP bobby_tables to the end of an ALTER . If you cannot use tagged templates, you can instead use $queryRawUnsafe or $executeRawUnsafe but be aware that your code may be vulnerable to SQL injection. ⚠️ String concatenation The following example concatenates query and inputString . Prisma Client ❌ cannot escape inputString in this example, which makes it vulnerable to SQL injection: const inputString = '"Sarah" UNION SELECT id, title, content FROM Post' const query = 'SELECT id, name, email FROM User WHERE name = ' + inputString const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( query ) console . log ( result )