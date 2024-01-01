Upgrade to Prisma ORM 6
Prisma ORM v6 introduces a number of breaking changes when you upgrade from an earlier Prisma ORM version. This guide explains how this upgrade might affect your application and gives instructions on how to handle any changes.
Upgrade the
prisma and
@prisma/client packages to v6
To upgrade to Prisma ORM v6 from an earlier version, you need to update both the
prisma and
@prisma/client packages:
- npm
- yarn
- pnpm
- bun
npm install @prisma/client@6
npm install -D prisma@6
yarn up prisma@6 @prisma/client@6
pnpm upgrade prisma@6 @prisma/client@6
bun add @prisma/client@6
bun add prisma@6 --dev
Before you upgrade, check each breaking change below to see how the upgrade might affect your application.
Breaking changes
This section gives an overview of breaking changes in Prisma ORM v6.
Minimum supported Node.js versions
The new minimum supported Node.js version sfor Prisma ORM v6 are:
- for Node.js 18 the minimum supported version is 18.18.0
- for Node.js 20 the minimum supported version is 20.9.0
- for Node.js 22 the minimum supported version is 22.11.0
There is no official support for Node.js 16, 17, 19 and 21.
Minimum supported TypeScript version
The new minimum supported TypeScript version for Prisma ORM v6 is: 5.1.0.
Schema change for implicit m-n relations on PostgreSQL
If you're using PostgreSQL and are defining implicit many-to-many relations in your Prisma schema, Prisma ORM maintains the relation table for you under the hood. This relation table has
A and
B columns to represent the tables of the models that are part of this relation.
Previous versions of Prisma ORM used to create a unique index on these two columns. In Prisma v6, this unique index is changing to a primary key in order to simplify for the default replica identity behaviour.
Expand for an example
As an example, consider this relation table of an implicit m-n relation between
Post and
Tag models:
-- CreateTable
CREATE TABLE "_PostToTag" (
"A" INTEGER NOT NULL,
"B" INTEGER NOT NULL
);
-- CreateIndex
CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_PostToTag_AB_unique" ON "_PostToTag"("A", "B");
-- CreateIndex
CREATE INDEX "_PostToTag_B_index" ON "_PostToTag"("B");
-- AddForeignKey
ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_A_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("A") REFERENCES "Post"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;
-- AddForeignKey
ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_B_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("B") REFERENCES "Tag"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;
In Prisma v6, the
UNIQUE INDEX is changing into a
PRIMARY KEY:
-- CreateTable
CREATE TABLE "_PostToTag" (
"A" INTEGER NOT NULL,
"B" INTEGER NOT NULL,
CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_AB_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ("A","B")
);
-- CreateIndex
CREATE INDEX "_PostToTag_B_index" ON "_PostToTag"("B");
-- AddForeignKey
ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_A_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("A") REFERENCES "Post"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;
-- AddForeignKey
ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_B_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("B") REFERENCES "Tag"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;
If you're defining implicit m-n relations in your Prisma schema, the next migration you'll create will contain
ALTER TABLE statements for all the relation tables that belong to these relations. These will look similar to this:
-- AlterTable
ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_AB_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ("A", "B");
-- DropIndex
DROP INDEX "_PostToTag_AB_unique";
In order to isolate these schema changes (and not having them bundled with your next migration), we recommend that you create a new migration right after having upgraded to Prisma v6:
npx prisma migrate dev --name upgrade-to-v6
That way, you have a single, dedicated migration that takes care of this schema change and otherwise keeps your migration history clean.
Full-text search on PostgreSQL
The
fullTextSearch Preview feature is promoted to General Availability only for MySQL. This means that if you're using PostgreSQL and currently make use of this Preview feature, you now need to use the new
fullTextSearchPostgres Preview feature:
Before
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch"]
}
After
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearchPostgres"]
}
Usage of
Buffer
In an effort to improve compatibility between Prisma and new modern JavaScript runtimes, we're gradually moving away from Node.js-specific APIs in favor of standard JavaScript.
Prisma v6 replaces the usage of
Buffer with
Uint8Array to represent fields of type
Bytes. Make sure to replace all your occurences of the
Buffer type with the new
Uint8Array.
Before
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
async function main() {
const prisma = new PrismaClient()
await prisma.user.deleteMany()
const bytesCreated = await prisma.user.create({
data: {
bytes: Buffer.from([1, 2, 3, 4]),
},
})
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
// `bytesCreated` used to have type: {
// bytes: Buffer
// id: number
// }
for (const bytesFound of await prisma.user.findMany()) {
bytesFound.bytes // Buffer [ 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
}
}
main()
After
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
async function main() {
const prisma = new PrismaClient()
await prisma.user.deleteMany()
const bytesCreated = await prisma.user.create({
data: {
bytes: Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3, 4]),
},
})
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
// `bytesCreated` now has type: {
// bytes: Uint8Array
// id: number
// }
for (const bytesFound of await prisma.user.findMany()) {
bytesFound.bytes // Uint8Array [ 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
}
}
main()
Removed
NotFoundError
In Prisma v6, we removed the
NotFoundError in favor of
PrismaClientKnownRequestError with error code
P2025 in
findUniqueOrThrow() and
findFirstOrThrow(). If you've relied on catching
NotFoundError instances in your code, you need to adjust the code accordingly.
Before
import { PrismaClient, NotFoundError } from '@prisma/client';
// inside an `async` function
try {
const user = await prisma.user.findUniqueOrThrow({
where: { id: 42 },
});
console.log(user);
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof NotFoundError) {
console.error("User not found!");
}
else {
console.error("Unexpected error:", error);
}
}
After
import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from '@prisma/client';
// inside an `async` function
try {
const user = await prisma.user.findUniqueOrThrow({
where: { id: 42 },
});
console.log(user);
} catch (error) {
if (
error instanceof Prisma.PrismaClientKnownRequestError &&
error.code === 'P2025' // Specific code for "record not found"
) {
console.error("User not found!");
}
else {
console.error("Unexpected error:", error);
}
}
New keywords that can't be used as model names:
async,
await,
using
With this release, you can't use
async,
await and
using as model names any more.
Preview features promoted to General Availability
In this release, we are promoting a number of Preview features to General Availability.
fullTextIndex
If you use the full-text index feature in your app, you can now remove
fullTextIndex from the
previewFeatures in your Prisma schema:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
previewFeatures = ["fullTextIndex"]
}
fullTextSearch
If you use the full-text search feature with MySQL in your app, you can now remove
fullTextSearch from the
previewFeatures in your Prisma schema:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch"]
}
If you are using it with PostgreSQL, you need to update the name of the feature flag to
fullTextSearchPostgres:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearchPostgres"]
}