Upgrade to Prisma ORM 6

Prisma ORM v6 introduces a number of breaking changes when you upgrade from an earlier Prisma ORM version. This guide explains how this upgrade might affect your application and gives instructions on how to handle any changes.

To upgrade to Prisma ORM v6 from an earlier version, you need to update both the prisma and @prisma/client packages:

bun npm install @prisma/client@6

npm install -D prisma@6

yarn up prisma@6 @prisma/client@6

pnpm upgrade prisma@6 @prisma/client@6

bun add @prisma/client@6

bun add prisma@6 --dev



danger Before you upgrade, check each breaking change below to see how the upgrade might affect your application.

This section gives an overview of breaking changes in Prisma ORM v6.

The new minimum supported Node.js version sfor Prisma ORM v6 are:

for Node.js 18 the minimum supported version is 18.18.0

for Node.js 20 the minimum supported version is 20.9.0

for Node.js 22 the minimum supported version is 22.11.0

There is no official support for Node.js 16, 17, 19 and 21.

The new minimum supported TypeScript version for Prisma ORM v6 is: 5.1.0.

If you're using PostgreSQL and are defining implicit many-to-many relations in your Prisma schema, Prisma ORM maintains the relation table for you under the hood. This relation table has A and B columns to represent the tables of the models that are part of this relation.

Previous versions of Prisma ORM used to create a unique index on these two columns. In Prisma v6, this unique index is changing to a primary key in order to simplify for the default replica identity behaviour .

Expand for an example As an example, consider this relation table of an implicit m-n relation between Post and Tag models:

CREATE TABLE "_PostToTag" (

"A" INTEGER NOT NULL ,

"B" INTEGER NOT NULL

) ;





CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_PostToTag_AB_unique" ON "_PostToTag" ( "A" , "B" ) ;





CREATE INDEX "_PostToTag_B_index" ON "_PostToTag" ( "B" ) ;





ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_A_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "A" ) REFERENCES "Post" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ;





ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_B_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "B" ) REFERENCES "Tag" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ;

In Prisma v6, the UNIQUE INDEX is changing into a PRIMARY KEY :

CREATE TABLE "_PostToTag" (

"A" INTEGER NOT NULL ,

"B" INTEGER NOT NULL ,



CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_AB_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ( "A" , "B" )

) ;





CREATE INDEX "_PostToTag_B_index" ON "_PostToTag" ( "B" ) ;





ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_A_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "A" ) REFERENCES "Post" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ;





ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_B_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "B" ) REFERENCES "Tag" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ;



If you're defining implicit m-n relations in your Prisma schema, the next migration you'll create will contain ALTER TABLE statements for all the relation tables that belong to these relations. These will look similar to this:



ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_AB_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ( "A" , "B" ) ;





DROP INDEX "_PostToTag_AB_unique" ;



In order to isolate these schema changes (and not having them bundled with your next migration), we recommend that you create a new migration right after having upgraded to Prisma v6:

npx prisma migrate dev --name upgrade-to-v6



That way, you have a single, dedicated migration that takes care of this schema change and otherwise keeps your migration history clean.

The fullTextSearch Preview feature is promoted to General Availability only for MySQL. This means that if you're using PostgreSQL and currently make use of this Preview feature, you now need to use the new fullTextSearchPostgres Preview feature:

schema.prisma

datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

previewFeatures = [ "fullTextSearch" ]

}



schema.prisma

datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

previewFeatures = [ "fullTextSearchPostgres" ]

}



In an effort to improve compatibility between Prisma and new modern JavaScript runtimes, we're gradually moving away from Node.js-specific APIs in favor of standard JavaScript.

Prisma v6 replaces the usage of Buffer with Uint8Array to represent fields of type Bytes . Make sure to replace all your occurences of the Buffer type with the new Uint8Array .

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'



async function main ( ) {

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )

await prisma . user . deleteMany ( )



const bytesCreated = await prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

bytes : Buffer . from ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] ) ,

} ,

} )













for ( const bytesFound of await prisma . user . findMany ( ) ) {

bytesFound . bytes

}

}



main ( )



import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'



async function main ( ) {

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )

await prisma . user . deleteMany ( )



const bytesCreated = await prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

bytes : Uint8Array . from ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] ) ,

} ,

} )













for ( const bytesFound of await prisma . user . findMany ( ) ) {

bytesFound . bytes

}

}



main ( )



In Prisma v6, we removed the NotFoundError in favor of PrismaClientKnownRequestError with error code P2025 in findUniqueOrThrow() and findFirstOrThrow() . If you've relied on catching NotFoundError instances in your code, you need to adjust the code accordingly.

import { PrismaClient , NotFoundError } from '@prisma/client' ;





try {

const user = await prisma . user . findUniqueOrThrow ( {

where : { id : 42 } ,

} ) ;

console . log ( user ) ;

} catch ( error ) {

if ( error instanceof NotFoundError ) {

console . error ( "User not found!" ) ;

}

else {

console . error ( "Unexpected error:" , error ) ;

}

}



import { PrismaClient , Prisma } from '@prisma/client' ;





try {

const user = await prisma . user . findUniqueOrThrow ( {

where : { id : 42 } ,

} ) ;

console . log ( user ) ;

} catch ( error ) {

if (

error instanceof Prisma . PrismaClientKnownRequestError &&

error . code === 'P2025'

) {

console . error ( "User not found!" ) ;

}

else {

console . error ( "Unexpected error:" , error ) ;

}

}



With this release, you can't use async , await and using as model names any more.

In this release, we are promoting a number of Preview features to General Availability.

If you use the full-text index feature in your app, you can now remove fullTextIndex from the previewFeatures in your Prisma schema:

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

previewFeatures = [ "fullTextIndex" ]

}



If you use the full-text search feature with MySQL in your app, you can now remove fullTextSearch from the previewFeatures in your Prisma schema:

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

previewFeatures = [ "fullTextSearch" ]

}



If you are using it with PostgreSQL, you need to update the name of the feature flag to fullTextSearchPostgres :