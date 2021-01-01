Legacy Prisma Migrate is a declarative migration system, as opposed to SQL which can be considered imperative:

Here's a quick comparison. Assume you have the following scenario:

In SQL, you'd have to send three subsequent SQL statements to account for this scenario:

legacy Prisma Migrate

With legacy Prisma Migrate, you write the desired database schema in the form of a Prisma data model inside your Prisma schema file. To map the data model to your database schema, you then have to run these two commands:

$ prisma migrate save --experimental $ prisma migrate up --experimental

The first command saves a new migration to the prisma/migrations directory in the file system of your project and updates the _Migration table in your database. Each time you run this command to save a new migration, it creates a dedicated directory inside of prisma/migrations for that specific migration, which will have its own README.md file containing detailed information about the migration (e.g. the generated SQL statements which will be executed when you run legacy Prisma Migrate up ).

The second command executes the migration against your database.

1. Create the User table to store user information (name, email, ...) Add the model to your Prisma schema: model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String ? email String @unique } Now run the two commands mentioned above: $ prisma migrate save --experimental $ prisma migrate up --experimental

2. Create two new tables Post and Profile with foreign keys to User Add two models with relation fields to your Prisma schema: model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String ? email String @unique posts Post [ ] profile Profile ? } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) bio String user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) userId Int } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int } Notice that in addition to the annotated relation fields and its relation scalar field (which represent the foreign keys), you must also specify the Prisma-level relation fields on the other side of the relation. Now run the two commands mentioned above: $ prisma migrate save --experimental $ prisma migrate up --experimental