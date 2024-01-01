Good to know

The @prisma/client npm package that was created in your node_modules is a special library compared to other npm libraries.

Usually, the code of an npm package is downloaded in your project from the npm registry and is only updated when you explicitly call npm install again. The @prisma/client npm package is different!

It contains code (TypeScript types, methods, queries, ...) that is tailored to your Prisma schema file in prisma/schema.prisma . This means, that whenever you make changes to your Prisma schema file, you also need to update the @prisma/client folder inside node_modules .

However, instead of doing this using an npm install as with other npm packages, you can do this by running the prisma generate command, which reads your Prisma schema and generates a version of Prisma Client that is tailored to your models: