Querying the database
Write your first query with Prisma Client
Now that you have generated Prisma Client, you can start writing queries to read and write data in your database. For the purpose of this guide, you'll use a plain Node.js script to explore some basic features of Prisma Client.
Create a new file named
index.ts and add the following code to it:
index.ts
Create a new file named
index.js and add the following code to it:
index.js
Here's a quick overview of the different parts of the code snippet:
- Import the
PrismaClientconstructor from the
@prisma/clientnode module
- Instantiate
PrismaClient
- Define an
asyncfunction named
mainto send queries to the database
- Call the
mainfunction
- Close the database connections when the script terminates
Inside the
main function, add the following query to read all
User records from the database and print the result:
index.ts
1async function main() {2 // ... you will write your Prisma Client queries here+ const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()+ console.log(allUsers)5}
index.js
1async function main() {- // ... you will write your Prisma Client queries here+ const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()+ console.log(allUsers)5}
Now run the code with this command:
$
$
This should print an empty array because there are no
User records in the database yet:
[]
Write data into the database
The
findMany query you used in the previous section only reads data from the database (although it was still empty). In this section, you'll learn how to write a query to write new records into the
Post and
User tables.
Adjust the
main function to send a
create query to the database:
index.ts
index.js
This code creates a new
User record together with new
Post and
Profile records using a nested write query. The
User record is connected to the two other ones via the
Post.author ↔
User.posts and
Profile.user ↔
User.profile relation fields respectively.
Notice that you're passing the
include option to
findMany which tells Prisma Client to include the
posts and
profile relations on the returned
User objects.
Run the code with this command:
$
$
The output should look similar to this:
[{email: 'alice@prisma.io',id: 1,name: 'Alice',posts: [{content: null,createdAt: 2020-03-21T16:45:01.246Z,updatedAt: 2020-03-21T16:45:01.246Z,id: 1,published: false,title: 'Hello World',authorId: 1,}],profile: {bio: 'I like turtles',id: 1,userId: 1,}}]
Also note that
allUsers is statically typed thanks to Prisma Client's generated types. You can observe the type by hovering over the
allUsers variable in your editor. It should be typed as follows:
const allUsers: (User & {posts: Post[]})[]export type Post = {id: numbertitle: stringcontent: string | nullpublished: booleanauthorId: number | null}
The query added new records to the
User and the
Post tables:
User
|id
|name
1
"alice@prisma.io"
"Alice"
Post
|id
|createdAt
|updatedAt
|title
|content
|published
|authorId
1
2020-03-21T16:45:01.246Z
2020-03-21T16:45:01.246Z
"Hello World"
null
false
1
Profile
|id
|bio
|userId
1
"I like turtles"
1
Note: The numbers in the
authorIdcolumn on
Postand
userIdcolumn on
Profileboth reference the
idcolumn of the
Usertable, meaning the
idvalue
1column therefore refers to the first (and only)
Userrecord in the database.
Before moving on to the next section, you'll "publish" the
Post record you just created using an
update query. Adjust the
main function as follows:
index.ts
index.js
Now run the code using the same command as before:
$
You will see the following output:
{id: 1,title: 'Hello World',content: null,published: true,authorId: 1}
The
Post record with an
id of
1 now got updated in the database:
Post
|id
|title
|content
|published
|authorId
1
"Hello World"
null
true
1
Fantastic, you just wrote new data into your database for the first time using Prisma Client 🚀