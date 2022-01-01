Using Prisma Migrate
Creating the database schema
In this guide, you'll use Prisma Migrate to create the tables in your database. Add the following Prisma data model to your Prisma schema in
prisma/schema.prisma:
prisma/schema.prisma
To map your data model to the database schema, you need to use the
prisma migrate CLI commands:
$npx prisma migrate dev --name init
This command does two things:
- It creates a new SQL migration file for this migration
- It runs the SQL migration file against the database
Note:
generateis called under the hood by default, after running
prisma migrate dev. If the
prisma-client-jsgenerator is defined in your schema, this will check if
@prisma/clientis installed and install it if it's missing.
Great, you now created three tables in your database with Prisma Migrate 🚀
In this guide, you'll use Prisma's
db push command to create the tables in your database. Add the following Prisma data model to your Prisma schema in
prisma/schema.prisma:
prisma/schema.prisma
You are now ready to push your new schema to your database. Connect to your
main branch using the instructions in Connect your database.
Now use the
db push CLI command to push to the
main branch:
$npx prisma db push
Great, you now created three tables in your database with Prisma's
db push command 🚀
CREATE TABLE "Post" ("id" SERIAL,"createdAt" TIMESTAMP(3) NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,"updatedAt" TIMESTAMP(3) NOT NULL,"title" VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL,"content" TEXT,"published" BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT false,"authorId" INTEGER NOT NULL,PRIMARY KEY ("id"));CREATE TABLE "Profile" ("id" SERIAL,"bio" TEXT,"userId" INTEGER NOT NULL,PRIMARY KEY ("id"));CREATE TABLE "User" ("id" SERIAL,"email" TEXT NOT NULL,"name" TEXT,PRIMARY KEY ("id"));CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "Profile.userId_unique" ON "Profile"("userId");CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "User.email_unique" ON "User"("email");ALTER TABLE "Post" ADD FOREIGN KEY("authorId")REFERENCES "User"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;ALTER TABLE "Profile" ADD FOREIGN KEY("userId")REFERENCES "User"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;
CREATE TABLE "Post" ("id" SERIAL,"createdAt" TIMESTAMP(3) NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,"updatedAt" TIMESTAMP(3) NOT NULL,"title" TEXT NOT NULL,"content" TEXT,"published" BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT false,"authorId" INTEGER NOT NULL,PRIMARY KEY ("id"));CREATE TABLE "Profile" ("id" SERIAL,"bio" TEXT,"userId" INTEGER NOT NULL,PRIMARY KEY ("id"));CREATE TABLE "User" ("id" SERIAL,"email" TEXT NOT NULL,"name" TEXT,PRIMARY KEY ("id"));CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "Profile.userId_unique" ON "Profile"("userId");CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "User.email_unique" ON "User"("email");ALTER TABLE "Post" ADD FOREIGN KEY("authorId")REFERENCES "User"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;ALTER TABLE "Profile" ADD FOREIGN KEY("userId")REFERENCES "User"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;
CREATE TABLE `Post` (`id` int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,`createdAt` datetime(3) NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP(3),`updatedAt` datetime(3) NOT NULL,`title` varchar(255) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci NOT NULL,`content` varchar(191) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci DEFAULT NULL,`published` tinyint(1) NOT NULL DEFAULT '0',`authorId` int NOT NULL,PRIMARY KEY (`id`),KEY `Post_authorId_idx` (`authorId`)) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb4 COLLATE=utf8mb4_unicode_ci;CREATE TABLE `Profile` (`id` int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,`bio` varchar(191) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci DEFAULT NULL,`userId` int NOT NULL,PRIMARY KEY (`id`),UNIQUE KEY `Profile_userId_key` (`userId`),KEY `Profile_userId_idx` (`userId`)) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb4 COLLATE=utf8mb4_unicode_ci;CREATE TABLE `User` (`id` int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,`email` varchar(191) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci NOT NULL,`name` varchar(191) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci DEFAULT NULL,PRIMARY KEY (`id`),UNIQUE KEY `User_email_key` (`email`)) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb4 COLLATE=utf8mb4_unicode_ci;
BEGIN TRYBEGIN TRAN;-- CreateTableCREATE TABLE [dbo].[Post] ([id] INT NOT NULL IDENTITY(1,1),[createdAt] DATETIME2 NOT NULL CONSTRAINT [Post_createdAt_df] DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,[updatedAt] DATETIME2 NOT NULL,[title] VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL,[content] NVARCHAR(1000),[published] BIT NOT NULL CONSTRAINT [Post_published_df] DEFAULT 0,[authorId] INT NOT NULL,CONSTRAINT [Post_pkey] PRIMARY KEY ([id]));-- CreateTableCREATE TABLE [dbo].[Profile] ([id] INT NOT NULL IDENTITY(1,1),[bio] NVARCHAR(1000),[userId] INT NOT NULL,CONSTRAINT [Profile_pkey] PRIMARY KEY ([id]),CONSTRAINT [Profile_userId_key] UNIQUE ([userId]));-- CreateTableCREATE TABLE [dbo].[User] ([id] INT NOT NULL IDENTITY(1,1),[email] NVARCHAR(1000) NOT NULL,[name] NVARCHAR(1000),CONSTRAINT [User_pkey] PRIMARY KEY ([id]),CONSTRAINT [User_email_key] UNIQUE ([email]));-- AddForeignKeyALTER TABLE [dbo].[Post] ADD CONSTRAINT [Post_authorId_fkey] FOREIGN KEY ([authorId]) REFERENCES [dbo].[User]([id]) ON DELETE NO ACTION ON UPDATE CASCADE;-- AddForeignKeyALTER TABLE [dbo].[Profile] ADD CONSTRAINT [Profile_userId_fkey] FOREIGN KEY ([userId]) REFERENCES [dbo].[User]([id]) ON DELETE NO ACTION ON UPDATE CASCADE;COMMIT TRAN;END TRYBEGIN CATCHIF @@TRANCOUNT > 0BEGINROLLBACK TRAN;END;THROWEND CATCH