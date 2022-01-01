Learn how to create a new Node.js or TypeScript project from scratch by connecting Prisma to your database and generating a Prisma Client for database access. The following tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI , Prisma Client , and Prisma Migrate .

Make sure you have your database connection URL at hand. If you don't have a database server running and just want to explore Prisma, check out the Quickstart .

See System requirements for exact version requirements.

This tutorial will also assume that you can push to the main branch of your database. Do not do this if your main branch has been promoted to production.

In order to successfully complete this guide, you need:

Create project setup

As a first step, create a project directory and navigate into it:

$ mkdir hello-prisma $ cd hello-prisma

Next, initialize a TypeScript project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it: $ npm init -y $ npm install prisma typescript ts-node @types/node --save-dev This creates a package.json with an initial setup for your TypeScript app. Next, create a tsconfig.json file and add the following configuration to it: tsconfig.json 1 { 2 "compilerOptions" : { 3 "sourceMap" : true , 4 "outDir" : "dist" , 5 "strict" : true , 6 "lib" : [ "esnext" ] , 7 "esModuleInterop" : true 8 } 9 }

Next, initialize a Node.js project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it: $ npm init -y $ npm install prisma --save-dev This creates a package.json with an initial setup for a Node.js app.

You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with npx :

$ npx prisma

Next, set up your Prisma project by creating your Prisma schema file with the following command:

$ npx prisma init

This command does two things: