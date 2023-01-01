Schema incompatibilities

Prisma 1 auto-generates ID values as CUIDs for ID fields when they're annotated with the @id directive. These CUIDs are generated by the Prisma 1 server at runtime. Because this behavior is not reflected in the database itself, the introspection in Prisma 2.x and later can't recognize it.

Workaround

As a workaround, you can manually add the @default(cuid()) attribute to the Prisma model:

schema.prisma 1 model Post { + id String @id @default ( cuid ( ) ) 3 }

If the @default attribute is set in the Prisma schema and you run prisma generate , the resulting Prisma Client code will generate the specified default values at runtime (similar to what the Prisma 1 server did in Prisma 1).

Note that you'll have to re-add the attribute after each introspection because introspection removes it (as the previous version of the Prisma schema is overwritten)!