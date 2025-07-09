Get started with the Prisma Management API
Overview
This guide walks you through setting up a basic TypeScript project that uses the Prisma Management API to create a new Prisma Console project with a Prisma Postgres database, and print out all connection details.
You'll authenticate via a service token, set up your environment, and run a script to interact with the API.
The API reference is also available via an OpenAPI 3.1. spec.
Prerequisites
- Node.js and
npminstalled
- A account
1. Create a service token in Prisma Console
First, you need to create a service token to be able to access the Management API:
- Open the
- Navigate to the Integrations page of your workspace
- Click Generate integration token
- Copy and save the generated service token securely, you'll use it in step 2.2.
2. Set up your project directory
2.1. Create a basic TypeScript project
Open your terminal and run the following commands:
mkdir management-api-demo
cd management-api-demo
Next, initialize npm and install dependencies required for using TypeScript:
npm init -y
npm install tsx typescript @types/node --save-dev
touch index.ts
You now have an
index.ts file that you can execute with
npx tsx index.ts. It's still empty, you'll start writing code in step 3.
2.2. Configure service token environment variable
Create your
.env file:
touch .env
Next, install the
dotenv library for loading environment variables from the
.env file:
npm install dotenv
Finally, add your service token (from step 1.) to
.env:
PRISMA_SERVICE_TOKEN="ey..."
2.3. Install the
axios library for HTTP request
You're going to use
axios as your HTTP client to interact with the Management API. Install it as follows:
npm install axios
You're all set, let's write some code to create a project and provision a Prisma Postgres database!
3. Programmatically create a new project with a database
Paste the following code into
index.ts:
import axios from 'axios';
import dotenv from 'dotenv';
// Load environment variables
dotenv.config();
const API_URL = 'https://api.prisma.io/v1';
const SERVICE_TOKEN = process.env.PRISMA_SERVICE_TOKEN;
if (!SERVICE_TOKEN) {
throw new Error('PRISMA_SERVICE_TOKEN is not set in the environment');
}
// Set HTTP headers to be used in this script
const headers = {
Authorization: `Bearer ${SERVICE_TOKEN}`,
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
};
async function main() {
// Create a new project in your Prisma Console workspace
const projectName = `demo-project-${Date.now()}`;
const region = 'us-east-1';
const createProjectRes = await axios.post(
`${API_URL}/projects`,
{ name: projectName, region },
{ headers }
);
const project = createProjectRes.data;
console.log('Created project: \n', project);
// Log the database details
const apiKeys = project.databases[0].apiKeys || [];
for (const key of apiKeys) {
console.log(`\nDatabase details`);
console.log(`- ID: ${key.id}`);
console.log(`- Created at: ${key.createdAt}`);
console.log(`- API key: ${key.apiKey}`);
console.log(`- Prisma Postgres connection string: ${key.connectionString}`);
if (key.ppgDirectConnection) {
console.log(`- Direct TCP connection: ${key.ppgDirectConnection.host}`);
console.log(` - Host: ${key.ppgDirectConnection.host}`);
console.log(` - Username: ${key.ppgDirectConnection.user}`);
console.log(` - Password: ${key.ppgDirectConnection.pass}`);
}
}
}
main().catch((e) => {
console.error(e.response?.data || e);
process.exit(1);
});
You can run your script with the following command:
npx tsx index.ts
Created project:
{
createdAt: '2025-07-09T11:52:15.341Z',
id: 'cmcvwftgs00v5zq0vh3kp7pms',
name: 'demo-project-1752061932800',
databases: [
{
createdAt: '2025-07-09T11:52:15.341Z',
id: 'cmcvwftgs00v1zq0v0qrtrg8t',
name: 'demo-project-1752061932800',
connectionString: 'prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=<api_key>',
region: 'us-east-1',
status: 'ready',
apiKeys: [Array],
isDefault: true
}
]
}
Database details
- ID: cmcvwftgs00v2zq0vj3v0104j
- Created at: 2025-07-09T11:52:15.341Z
- API key: ey...<actual_api_key>
- Prisma Postgres connection string: prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=ey...<actual_api_key>
- Direct TCP connection: db.prisma.io:5432
- Host: db.prisma.io:5432
- Username: <username>
- Password: <password>
Your output of the command should look similar to the output above.
Conclusion
You have now set up a TypeScript project that interacts with the Prisma Management API, creates a new project and database, and prints out all connection strings. You can extend this script to manage more resources or automate other tasks using the Management API.
