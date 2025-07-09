On this page

Get started with the Prisma Management API

This guide walks you through setting up a basic TypeScript project that uses the Prisma Management API to create a new Prisma Console project with a Prisma Postgres database, and print out all connection details.

You'll authenticate via a service token, set up your environment, and run a script to interact with the API.

OpenApi The API reference is also available via an OpenAPI 3.1. spec.

Node.js and npm installed

installed A account

First, you need to create a service token to be able to access the Management API:

Open the Navigate to the Integrations page of your workspace Click Generate integration token Copy and save the generated service token securely, you'll use it in step 2.2.

Open your terminal and run the following commands:

mkdir management-api-demo

cd management-api-demo



Next, initialize npm and install dependencies required for using TypeScript:

npm init -y

npm install tsx typescript @types/node --save-dev

touch index.ts



You now have an index.ts file that you can execute with npx tsx index.ts . It's still empty, you'll start writing code in step 3.

Create your .env file:

touch .env



Next, install the dotenv library for loading environment variables from the .env file:

npm install dotenv



Finally, add your service token (from step 1.) to .env :

PRISMA_SERVICE_TOKEN = "ey..."



You're going to use axios as your HTTP client to interact with the Management API. Install it as follows:

npm install axios



You're all set, let's write some code to create a project and provision a Prisma Postgres database!

Paste the following code into index.ts :

import axios from 'axios' ;

import dotenv from 'dotenv' ;





dotenv . config ( ) ;



const API_URL = 'https://api.prisma.io/v1' ;

const SERVICE_TOKEN = process . env . PRISMA_SERVICE_TOKEN ;



if ( ! SERVICE_TOKEN ) {

throw new Error ( 'PRISMA_SERVICE_TOKEN is not set in the environment' ) ;

}





const headers = {

Authorization : ` Bearer ${ SERVICE_TOKEN } ` ,

'Content-Type' : 'application/json' ,

} ;



async function main ( ) {



const projectName = ` demo-project- ${ Date . now ( ) } ` ;

const region = 'us-east-1' ;

const createProjectRes = await axios . post (

` ${ API_URL } /projects ` ,

{ name : projectName , region } ,

{ headers }

) ;

const project = createProjectRes . data ;

console . log ( 'Created project:

' , project ) ;





const apiKeys = project . databases [ 0 ] . apiKeys || [ ] ;

for ( const key of apiKeys ) {

console . log ( `

Database details ` ) ;

console . log ( ` - ID: ${ key . id } ` ) ;

console . log ( ` - Created at: ${ key . createdAt } ` ) ;

console . log ( ` - API key: ${ key . apiKey } ` ) ;

console . log ( ` - Prisma Postgres connection string: ${ key . connectionString } ` ) ;



if ( key . ppgDirectConnection ) {

console . log ( ` - Direct TCP connection: ${ key . ppgDirectConnection . host } ` ) ;

console . log ( ` - Host: ${ key . ppgDirectConnection . host } ` ) ;

console . log ( ` - Username: ${ key . ppgDirectConnection . user } ` ) ;

console . log ( ` - Password: ${ key . ppgDirectConnection . pass } ` ) ;

}

}

}



main ( ) . catch ( ( e ) => {

console . error ( e . response ?. data || e ) ;

process . exit ( 1 ) ;

} ) ;



You can run your script with the following command:

npx tsx index.ts

Show CLI results Created project:

{

createdAt: '2025-07-09T11:52:15.341Z',

id: 'cmcvwftgs00v5zq0vh3kp7pms',

name: 'demo-project-1752061932800',

databases: [

{

createdAt: '2025-07-09T11:52:15.341Z',

id: 'cmcvwftgs00v1zq0v0qrtrg8t',

name: 'demo-project-1752061932800',

connectionString: 'prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=<api_key>',

region: 'us-east-1',

status: 'ready',

apiKeys: [Array],

isDefault: true

}

]

}



Database details

- ID: cmcvwftgs00v2zq0vj3v0104j

- Created at: 2025-07-09T11:52:15.341Z

- API key: ey...<actual_api_key>

- Prisma Postgres connection string: prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=ey...<actual_api_key>

- Direct TCP connection: db.prisma.io:5432

- Host: db.prisma.io:5432

- Username: <username>

- Password: <password>



Your output of the command should look similar to the output above.

You have now set up a TypeScript project that interacts with the Prisma Management API, creates a new project and database, and prints out all connection strings. You can extend this script to manage more resources or automate other tasks using the Management API.