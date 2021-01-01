Docs
Concepts / Components / Prisma Client

Module bundlers

Overview

Module bundlers bundle JavaScript modules into a single JavaScript file. Most bundlers work by copying over the JavaScript code from a variety of source files into the target file.

Since Prisma Client is not only based on JavaScript code, but also relies on the query engine binary file to be available, you need to make sure that your bundled code has access to the binary file.

To do so, you can use plugins that let you copy over static assets:

BundlerPlugin
Webpackcopy-webpack-plugin
Parcelparcel-plugin-static-files-copy
Edit this page on GitHub
Prisma Logo

Products

Prisma ClientPrisma MigratePrisma StudioPrisma 1 CloudPrisma Data PlatformProduct Roadmap

Resources

DocsGet StartedAPI ReferenceExamplesHow to GraphQLData GuideEnterprise Event

Prisma With

Prisma with Next.jsPrisma with TypeScriptPrisma with GraphQLPrisma with ApolloPrisma with NestJSPrisma with ExpressPrisma with hapi

Community

Prisma AmbassadorMeet the CommunityPrisma DaySlackGitHubDiscussionsGraphQL MeetupTypeScript MeetupAdvanced TypeScript TrickeryConnect Dev Africa

Company

AboutJobs We're hiring!Prisma EnterpriseCausesBlogTerms & PrivacyHTML Sitemap

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Find Us

Prisma © 2018-2021.

Made with ❤️ in Berlin and worldwide