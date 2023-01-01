Deploying database changes with Prisma Migrate

To apply pending migrations to staging, testing, or production environments, run the migrate deploy command as part of your CI/CD pipeline:

$ npx prisma migrate deploy

This guide does not apply for MongoDB.

Instead of migrate deploy , db push is used for MongoDB).

Exactly when to run prisma migrate deploy depends on your platform. For example, a simplified Heroku workflow includes:

Ensuring the ./prisma/migration folder is in source control Running prisma migrate deploy during the release phase

Ideally, migrate deploy should be part of an automated CI/CD pipeline, and we do not generally recommend running this command locally to deploy changes to a production database (for example, by temporarily changing the DATABASE_URL environment variable). It is not generally considered good practice to store the production database URL locally.