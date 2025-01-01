On this page

No Rust engine

As of v6.7.0 , you can use Prisma ORM without Rust engine binaries on SQLite or PostgreSQL databases.

This page gives an overview of how to use this version of Prisma ORM.

The main technical differences if you're using Prisma ORM without a Rust engine are:

no binaryTargets and engineType fields on the generator block

and fields on the block no query engine binary that's downloaded into the directory with your generated Prisma Client

required usage of driver adapters for database connection management

Prisma ORM v6.7.0 (or later)

Usage of the new architecture requires the driverAdapters and queryCompiler feature flags to be set:

schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

previewFeatures = [ "queryCompiler" , "driverAdapters" ]

output = "../generated/prisma"

}



To make the feature flags take effect, you need re-generate Prisma Client:

npx prisma generate



Depending on the database you use, you need to install a different driver adapter library:

For PostgreSQL:

npm install @prisma/adapter-pg



For SQLite:

npm install @prisma/adapter-better-sqlite3



Finally, you need to instantiate Prisma Client which you can do using the driver adapter and the connection URL for the database instance you're using.

For PostgreSQL:

import { PrismaPg } from '@prisma/adapter-pg'

import { PrismaClient } from './generated/prisma'



const adapter = new PrismaPg ( { connectionString : process . env . DATABASE_URL } )

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { adapter } )



For SQLite:

import { PrismaBetterSQLite3 } from '@prisma/adapter-better-sqlite3' ;

import { PrismaClient } from './generated/prisma' ;



const adapter = new PrismaBetterSQLite3 ( { url : process . env . DATABASE_URL } )

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { adapter } ) ;



If you went through the previous steps, you can query your database as you're used to with Prisma Client. No other changes are needed.