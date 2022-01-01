Tracing provides a detailed log of the activity that Prisma Client carries out, at an operation level, including the time taken to execute each query. It helps you analyze your application's performance and identify bottlenecks. Tracing is fully compliant with OpenTelemetry, so you can use it as part of your end-to-end application tracing setup.
Tracing gives you a highly detailed, operation-level insight into your Prisma project. If you want aggregated numerical reporting, such as query counts, connection counts, and total query execution times, see Metrics.
About tracing
When you enable tracing, Prisma Client outputs the following:
- One trace for each operation (e.g. findMany) that Prisma Client makes.
- In each trace, one or more spans. Each span represents the length of time that one stage of the operation takes, such as serialization, or a database query. Spans are represented in a tree structure, where child spans indicate that execution is happening within a larger parent span.
The number and type of spans in a trace varies depending on the type of operation the trace covers, but an example is as follows:
You can send tracing output to the console, or analyze it in any OpenTelemetry-compatible tracing system, such as Jaeger, Honeycomb and Datadog. On this page, we give an example of how to send tracing output to Jaeger, which you can run locally.
Trace output
For each trace, Prisma Client outputs a series of spans. The number and type of these spans varies, depending on the Prisma operation. A typical Prisma trace has the following spans:
prisma:client:operation: Represents the entire Prisma operation, from Prisma Client to the database and back. It contains details such as the model and method called by Prisma Client. Depending on the Prisma operation, it contains one or more of the following spans:
prisma:client:connect: Represents how long it takes for the Prisma Client to connect to the database.
prisma:client:serialize: Represents how long it takes to validate and transform a Prisma operation into a query for the query engine.
prisma:engine: Represents how long a query takes in the query engine.
prisma:engine:connection: Represents how long it takes for Prisma Client to get a database connection.
prisma:engine:db_query: Represents the database query that was executed against the database. It includes the query in the tags, and how long the query took to run.
prisma:engine:serialize: Represents how long it takes to transform a database query result into a Prisma Client result.
For example, given the following Prisma Client code:
prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: email,},include: {posts: true,},})
The trace is structured as follows:
prisma:client:operation
prisma:client:serialize
prisma:engine
prisma:engine:connection
prisma:engine:db_query: details of the first SQL query or command...
prisma:engine:db_query: ...details of the next SQL query or command...
prisma:engine:serialize
Considerations and prerequisites
If your application sends a large number of spans to a collector, this can have a significant performance impact. For information on how to minimize this impact, see Reducing performance impact.
To use tracing, you must do the following:
Get started with tracing in Prisma
This section explains how to install and register tracing in your application.
Step 1. Install up-to-date Prisma dependencies
Use version
4.2.0 or higher of the
prisma,
@prisma/client, and
@prisma/instrumentation npm packages.
$npm install prisma@latest --save-dev$npm install @prisma/client@latest --save$npm install @prisma/instrumentation@latest --save
Step 2: Enable the feature flag in your Prisma schema file
In the
generator block of your
schema.prisma file, enable the
tracing feature flag:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["tracing"]}
Step 3: Install OpenTelemetry packages
Finally, install the appropriate OpenTelemetry packages, as follows:
npm install @opentelemetry/semantic-conventions @opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-http @opentelemetry/instrumentation @opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base @opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node @opentelemetry/resources
Register tracing in your application
The following code provides a minimal tracing configuration for your application. This configuration should be tweaked for your application.
setup.ts
1// Imports2import { SemanticResourceAttributes } from '@opentelemetry/semantic-conventions'3import { OTLPTraceExporter } from '@opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-http'4import { registerInstrumentations } from '@opentelemetry/instrumentation'5import { SimpleSpanProcessor } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base'6import { NodeTracerProvider } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node'7import { PrismaInstrumentation } from '@prisma/instrumentation'8import { Resource } from '@opentelemetry/resources'910// Configure the trace provider11const provider = new NodeTracerProvider({12 resource: new Resource({13 [SemanticResourceAttributes.SERVICE_NAME]: 'example application',14 }),15})1617// Setup how spans are processed and exported. In this case we're sending spans18// as we receive them to an OTLP-compatible collector (e.g. Jaeger).19provider.addSpanProcessor(new SimpleSpanProcessor(new OTLPTraceExporter()))2021// Register your auto-instrumentors22registerInstrumentations({23 tracerProvider: provider,24 instrumentations: [new PrismaInstrumentation()],25})2627// Register the provider globally28provider.register()
OpenTelemetry is highly configurable. You can customize the resource attributes, what components gets instrumented, how spans are processed and where spans are sent.
You can find a complete example that includes metrics in this sample application.
Advanced tracing tasks
This section gives an introduction to more advanced tracing tasks that you may need to perform.
Visualize traces with Jaeger
Jaeger is a free and open source OpenTelemetry collector and dashboard that you can use to visualize your traces.
The following screenshot shows an example trace visualization:
To run Jaeger locally, use the following Docker command:
docker run --rm -d -p 13133:13133 -p 16686:16686 -p 4317:55680 jaegertracing/opentelemetry-all-in-one:latest
Once the docker container is running you'll find the tracing dashboard available at http://localhost:16686/. After using your application with tracing enabled, you'll start seeing traces in this dashboard.
Trace Prisma Client middleware
By default, tracing does not output spans for Prisma Client middleware. To include your middleware in your traces, set
middleware to
true in your
registerInstrumentations statement:
registerInstrumentations({instrumentations: [new PrismaInstrumentation({ middleware: true })],})
This will add an additional type of span to your traces:
prisma:client:middleware: Represents how long the operation spent in your middleware.
Trace interactive transactions
When you perform an interactive transaction, you'll see the spans above, but additionally:
prisma:client:transaction: A root span that wraps the
prismaspan.
prisma:engine:itx_runner: Represents how long an interactive transaction takes in the query engine.
prisma:engine:itx_query_builder: Represents the time it takes to build an interactive transaction.
As an example, take the following Prisma schema:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["tracing", "interactiveTransactions"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "postgresql"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")9}1011model user {12 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())13 email String @unique14}1516model audit {17 id Int @id18 table String19 action String20}
Given the following interactive transaction:
await prisma.$transaction(async (tx) => {const user = await tx.user.create({data: {email: email,},})await tx.audit.create({data: {table: 'user',action: 'create',id: user.id,},})return user})
The trace is structured as follows:
prisma:client:transaction
prisma:client:connect
prisma:engine:itx_runner
prisma:engine:connection
prisma:engine:db_query
prisma:engine:itx_query_builder
prisma:engine:db_query
prisma:engine:db_query
prisma:engine:serialize
prisma:engine:itx_query_builder
prisma:engine:db_query
prisma:engine:db_query
prisma:engine:serialize
prisma:client:operation
prisma:client:serialize
prisma:client:operation
prisma:client:serialize
Add more instrumentation
A nice benefit of OpenTelemetry is the ability to add more instrumentation while making minimal changes to your application code.
You can add HTTP and ExpressJS tracing by adding more instrumentations to your OpenTelemetry configuration. This instrumentation will add spans for the full request-response lifecycle showing you how long your HTTP requests take.
// Importsimport { ExpressInstrumentation } from '@opentelemetry/instrumentation-express'import { HttpInstrumentation } from '@opentelemetry/instrumentation-http'// Register your auto-instrumentorsregisterInstrumentations({tracerProvider: provider,instrumentations: [new HttpInstrumentation(),new ExpressInstrumentation(),new PrismaInstrumentation(),],})
For a full list of available instrumentation, take a look at the OpenTelemetry Registry.
Customize resource attributes
You can adjust how your application's traces are grouped by changing the resource attributes to be more specific to your application:
const provider = new NodeTracerProvider({resource: new Resource({[SemanticResourceAttributes.SERVICE_NAME]: 'weblog',[SemanticResourceAttributes.SERVICE_VERSION]: '1.0.0',}),})
There is an ongoing effort to standardize common resource attributes. Whenever possible, it's a good idea to follow the standard attribute names.
Reduce performance impact
If your application sends a large number of spans to a collector, this can have a significant performance impact. You can use the following approaches to reduce this impact:
Send traces in batches using the
BatchSpanProcessor
In a production environment, you can use OpenTelemetry's
BatchSpanProcessor to send the spans to a collector in batches rather than one at a time. However, during development and testing, you might not want to send spans in batches. In this situation, you might prefer to use the
SimpleSpanProcessor.
You can configure your tracing configuration to use the appropriate span processor, depending on the environment, as follows:
import {SimpleSpanProcessor,BatchSpanProcessor,} from '@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base'if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {provider.addSpanProcessor(new BatchSpanProcessor(otlpTraceExporter))} else {provider.addSpanProcessor(new SimpleSpanProcessor(otlpTraceExporter))}
Send fewer spans to the collector via sampling
Another way to reduce the performance impact is to use probability sampling to send fewer spans to the collector. This reduces the collection cost of tracing but still gives a good representation of what is happening in your application.
An example implementation looks like this:
import { SemanticResourceAttributes } from '@opentelemetry/semantic-conventions'import { NodeTracerProvider } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node'import { TraceIdRatioBasedSampler } from '@opentelemetry/core'import { Resource } from '@opentelemetry/resources'const provider = new NodeTracerProvider({sampler: new TraceIdRatioBasedSampler(0.1),resource: new Resource({// we can define some metadata about the trace resource[SemanticResourceAttributes.SERVICE_NAME]: 'test-tracing-service',[SemanticResourceAttributes.SERVICE_VERSION]: '1.0.0',}),})
Troubleshooting
This section outlines some issues you may encounter while setting up tracing, and suggests solutions.
My traces aren't showing up
The order in which you setup tracing matters. You'll want to make sure you've registered tracing and setup instrumentation before importing instrumented dependencies. For example:
import { registerTracing } from './tracing'registerTracing({name: 'tracing-example',version: '0.0.1',})// Should come after you've setup tracing.import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'import async from 'express-async-handler'import express from 'express'
Child traces start before parent traces
We're still investigating this issue.
Some traces show a timing measurement of 0μs
This is most likely a precision bug. Please see this issue for updates.