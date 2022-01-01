Tracing provides a detailed log of the activity that Prisma Client carries out, at an operation level, including the time taken to execute each query. It helps you analyze your application's performance and identify bottlenecks. Tracing is fully compliant with OpenTelemetry, so you can use it as part of your end-to-end application tracing setup. Tracing gives you a highly detailed, operation-level insight into your Prisma project. If you want aggregated numerical reporting, such as query counts, connection counts, and total query execution times, see Metrics.

About tracing When you enable tracing, Prisma Client outputs the following: One trace for each operation (e.g. findMany) that Prisma Client makes.

In each trace, one or more spans. Each span represents the length of time that one stage of the operation takes, such as serialization, or a database query. Spans are represented in a tree structure, where child spans indicate that execution is happening within a larger parent span. The number and type of spans in a trace varies depending on the type of operation the trace covers, but an example is as follows: You can send tracing output to the console, or analyze it in any OpenTelemetry-compatible tracing system, such as Jaeger, Honeycomb and Datadog. On this page, we give an example of how to send tracing output to Jaeger, which you can run locally.

Trace output For each trace, Prisma Client outputs a series of spans. The number and type of these spans varies, depending on the Prisma operation. A typical Prisma trace has the following spans: prisma:client:operation : Represents the entire Prisma operation, from Prisma Client to the database and back. It contains details such as the model and method called by Prisma Client. Depending on the Prisma operation, it contains one or more of the following spans: prisma:client:connect : Represents how long it takes for the Prisma Client to connect to the database. prisma:client:serialize : Represents how long it takes to validate and transform a Prisma operation into a query for the query engine. prisma:engine : Represents how long a query takes in the query engine. prisma:engine:connection : Represents how long it takes for Prisma Client to get a database connection. prisma:engine:db_query : Represents the database query that was executed against the database. It includes the query in the tags, and how long the query took to run. prisma:engine:serialize : Represents how long it takes to transform a database query result into a Prisma Client result.

: Represents the entire Prisma operation, from Prisma Client to the database and back. It contains details such as the model and method called by Prisma Client. Depending on the Prisma operation, it contains one or more of the following spans: For example, given the following Prisma Client code: prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { email : email , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) The trace is structured as follows: prisma:client:operation prisma:client:serialize prisma:engine prisma:engine:connection prisma:engine:db_query : details of the first SQL query or command... prisma:engine:db_query : ...details of the next SQL query or command... prisma:engine:serialize



Get started with tracing in Prisma This section explains how to install and register tracing in your application. Use version 4.2.0 or higher of the prisma , @prisma/client , and @prisma/instrumentation npm packages. $ npm install prisma@latest --save-dev $ npm install @prisma/client@latest --save $ npm install @prisma/instrumentation@latest --save Step 2: Enable the feature flag in your Prisma schema file In the generator block of your schema.prisma file, enable the tracing feature flag: generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" previewFeatures = [ "tracing" ] } Step 3: Install OpenTelemetry packages Finally, install the appropriate OpenTelemetry packages, as follows: npm install @opentelemetry/semantic-conventions @opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-http @opentelemetry/instrumentation @opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base @opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node @opentelemetry/resources Register tracing in your application The following code provides a minimal tracing configuration for your application. This configuration should be tweaked for your application. setup.ts 1 2 import { SemanticResourceAttributes } from '@opentelemetry/semantic-conventions' 3 import { OTLPTraceExporter } from '@opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-http' 4 import { registerInstrumentations } from '@opentelemetry/instrumentation' 5 import { SimpleSpanProcessor } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base' 6 import { NodeTracerProvider } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node' 7 import { PrismaInstrumentation } from '@prisma/instrumentation' 8 import { Resource } from '@opentelemetry/resources' 9 10 11 const provider = new NodeTracerProvider ( { 12 resource : new Resource ( { 13 [ SemanticResourceAttributes . SERVICE_NAME ] : 'example application' , 14 } ) , 15 } ) 16 17 18 19 provider . addSpanProcessor ( new SimpleSpanProcessor ( new OTLPTraceExporter ( ) ) ) 20 21 22 registerInstrumentations ( { 23 tracerProvider : provider , 24 instrumentations : [ new PrismaInstrumentation ( ) ] , 25 } ) 26 27 28 provider . register ( ) OpenTelemetry is highly configurable. You can customize the resource attributes, what components gets instrumented, how spans are processed and where spans are sent. You can find a complete example that includes metrics in this sample application.

Advanced tracing tasks This section gives an introduction to more advanced tracing tasks that you may need to perform. Visualize traces with Jaeger Jaeger is a free and open source OpenTelemetry collector and dashboard that you can use to visualize your traces. The following screenshot shows an example trace visualization: To run Jaeger locally, use the following Docker command: docker run --rm -d -p 13133:13133 -p 16686:16686 -p 4317:55680 jaegertracing/opentelemetry-all-in-one:latest Once the docker container is running you'll find the tracing dashboard available at http://localhost:16686/. After using your application with tracing enabled, you'll start seeing traces in this dashboard. Trace Prisma Client middleware By default, tracing does not output spans for Prisma Client middleware. To include your middleware in your traces, set middleware to true in your registerInstrumentations statement: registerInstrumentations ( { instrumentations : [ new PrismaInstrumentation ( { middleware : true } ) ] , } ) This will add an additional type of span to your traces: prisma:client:middleware : Represents how long the operation spent in your middleware. Trace interactive transactions When you perform an interactive transaction, you'll see the spans above, but additionally: prisma:client:transaction : A root span that wraps the prisma span. prisma:engine:itx_runner : Represents how long an interactive transaction takes in the query engine. prisma:engine:itx_query_builder : Represents the time it takes to build an interactive transaction.

: A root span that wraps the span. As an example, take the following Prisma schema: schema.prisma 1 generator client { 2 provider = "prisma-client-js" 3 previewFeatures = [ "tracing" , "interactiveTransactions" ] 4 } 5 6 datasource db { 7 provider = "postgresql" 8 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 9 } 10 11 model user { 12 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 13 email String @unique 14 } 15 16 model audit { 17 id Int @id 18 table String 19 action String 20 } Given the following interactive transaction: await prisma . $transaction ( async ( tx ) => { const user = await tx . user . create ( { data : { email : email , } , } ) await tx . audit . create ( { data : { table : 'user' , action : 'create' , id : user . id , } , } ) return user } ) The trace is structured as follows: prisma:client:transaction

prisma:client:connect

prisma:engine:itx_runner prisma:engine:connection prisma:engine:db_query prisma:engine:itx_query_builder prisma:engine:db_query prisma:engine:db_query prisma:engine:serialize prisma:engine:itx_query_builder prisma:engine:db_query prisma:engine:db_query prisma:engine:serialize

prisma:client:operation prisma:client:serialize

prisma:client:operation prisma:client:serialize

Add more instrumentation A nice benefit of OpenTelemetry is the ability to add more instrumentation while making minimal changes to your application code. You can add HTTP and ExpressJS tracing by adding more instrumentations to your OpenTelemetry configuration. This instrumentation will add spans for the full request-response lifecycle showing you how long your HTTP requests take. import { ExpressInstrumentation } from '@opentelemetry/instrumentation-express' import { HttpInstrumentation } from '@opentelemetry/instrumentation-http' registerInstrumentations ( { tracerProvider : provider , instrumentations : [ new HttpInstrumentation ( ) , new ExpressInstrumentation ( ) , new PrismaInstrumentation ( ) , ] , } ) For a full list of available instrumentation, take a look at the OpenTelemetry Registry. Customize resource attributes You can adjust how your application's traces are grouped by changing the resource attributes to be more specific to your application: const provider = new NodeTracerProvider ( { resource : new Resource ( { [ SemanticResourceAttributes . SERVICE_NAME ] : 'weblog' , [ SemanticResourceAttributes . SERVICE_VERSION ] : '1.0.0' , } ) , } ) There is an ongoing effort to standardize common resource attributes. Whenever possible, it's a good idea to follow the standard attribute names. Reduce performance impact If your application sends a large number of spans to a collector, this can have a significant performance impact. You can use the following approaches to reduce this impact: Use the BatchSpanProcessor

Send fewer spans to the collector Send traces in batches using the BatchSpanProcessor In a production environment, you can use OpenTelemetry's BatchSpanProcessor to send the spans to a collector in batches rather than one at a time. However, during development and testing, you might not want to send spans in batches. In this situation, you might prefer to use the SimpleSpanProcessor . You can configure your tracing configuration to use the appropriate span processor, depending on the environment, as follows: import { SimpleSpanProcessor , BatchSpanProcessor , } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base' if ( process . env . NODE_ENV === 'production' ) { provider . addSpanProcessor ( new BatchSpanProcessor ( otlpTraceExporter ) ) } else { provider . addSpanProcessor ( new SimpleSpanProcessor ( otlpTraceExporter ) ) } Send fewer spans to the collector via sampling Another way to reduce the performance impact is to use probability sampling to send fewer spans to the collector. This reduces the collection cost of tracing but still gives a good representation of what is happening in your application. An example implementation looks like this: import { SemanticResourceAttributes } from '@opentelemetry/semantic-conventions' import { NodeTracerProvider } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node' import { TraceIdRatioBasedSampler } from '@opentelemetry/core' import { Resource } from '@opentelemetry/resources' const provider = new NodeTracerProvider ( { sampler : new TraceIdRatioBasedSampler ( 0.1 ) , resource : new Resource ( { [ SemanticResourceAttributes . SERVICE_NAME ] : 'test-tracing-service' , [ SemanticResourceAttributes . SERVICE_VERSION ] : '1.0.0' , } ) , } )

Troubleshooting This section outlines some issues you may encounter while setting up tracing, and suggests solutions. My traces aren't showing up The order in which you setup tracing matters. You'll want to make sure you've registered tracing and setup instrumentation before importing instrumented dependencies. For example: import { registerTracing } from './tracing' registerTracing ( { name : 'tracing-example' , version : '0.0.1' , } ) import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' import async from 'express-async-handler' import express from 'express' Child traces start before parent traces We're still investigating this issue. Some traces show a timing measurement of 0μs This is most likely a precision bug. Please see this issue for updates.