Logging
Use the
PrismaClient
log parameter to configure log levels , including warnings, errors, and information about the queries sent to the database.
Prisma supports two types of logging:
- Logging to stdout (default)
- Event-based logging (use
$on()method to subscribe to events)
You can also use the
DEBUG environment variable to enable debugging output in Prisma Client. See Debugging for more information.
If you want a detailed insight into your Prisma Client's performance at the level of individual operations, see Tracing.
Log to stdout
The simplest way to print all log levels to stdout is to pass in an array
LogLevel objects:
const prisma = new PrismaClient({log: ['query', 'info', 'warn', 'error'],})
This is the short form of passing in an array of
LogDefinition objects where the value of
emit is always
stdout:
const prisma = new PrismaClient({log: [{emit: 'stdout',level: 'query',},{emit: 'stdout',level: 'error',},{emit: 'stdout',level: 'info',},{emit: 'stdout',level: 'warn',},],})
Event-based logging
To use event-based logging:
- Set
emitto
eventfor a specific log level, such as query
- Use the
$on()method to subscribe to the event
The following example subscribes to all
query events and write the
duration and
query to console:
const prisma = new PrismaClient({log: [{emit: 'event',level: 'query',},{emit: 'stdout',level: 'error',},{emit: 'stdout',level: 'info',},{emit: 'stdout',level: 'warn',},],})prisma.$on('query', (e) => {console.log('Query: ' + e.query)console.log('Params: ' + e.params)console.log('Duration: ' + e.duration + 'ms')})
Query: SELECT "public"."User"."id", "public"."User"."email", "public"."User"."name" FROM "public"."User" WHERE 1=1 OFFSET $1Params: [0]Duration: 3msQuery: SELECT "public"."Post"."id", "public"."Post"."title", "public"."Post"."authorId" FROM "public"."Post" WHERE "public"."Post"."authorId" IN ($1,$2,$3,$4) OFFSET $5Params: [2, 7, 18, 29]Duration: 2ms
The exact event (
e) type and the properties available depends on the log level.