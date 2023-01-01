Docs
/ ORM / Prisma Client / Observability & logging

Logging

Use the PrismaClient log parameter to configure log levels , including warnings, errors, and information about the queries sent to the database.

Prisma supports two types of logging:

You can also use the DEBUG environment variable to enable debugging output in Prisma Client. See Debugging for more information.

If you want a detailed insight into your Prisma Client's performance at the level of individual operations, see Tracing.

Log to stdout

The simplest way to print all log levels to stdout is to pass in an array LogLevel objects:

const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  log: ['query', 'info', 'warn', 'error'],
})

This is the short form of passing in an array of LogDefinition objects where the value of emit is always stdout:

const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  log: [
    {
      emit: 'stdout',
      level: 'query',
    },
    {
      emit: 'stdout',
      level: 'error',
    },
    {
      emit: 'stdout',
      level: 'info',
    },
    {
      emit: 'stdout',
      level: 'warn',
    },
  ],
})

Event-based logging

To use event-based logging:

  1. Set emit to event for a specific log level, such as query
  2. Use the $on() method to subscribe to the event

The following example subscribes to all query events and write the duration and query to console:

Relational databases
MongoDB
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  log: [
    {
      emit: 'event',
      level: 'query',
    },
    {
      emit: 'stdout',
      level: 'error',
    },
    {
      emit: 'stdout',
      level: 'info',
    },
    {
      emit: 'stdout',
      level: 'warn',
    },
  ],
})


prisma.$on('query', (e) => {
  console.log('Query: ' + e.query)
  console.log('Params: ' + e.params)
  console.log('Duration: ' + e.duration + 'ms')
})
Hide CLI results
Query: SELECT "public"."User"."id", "public"."User"."email", "public"."User"."name" FROM "public"."User" WHERE 1=1 OFFSET $1
Params: [0]
Duration: 3ms
Query: SELECT "public"."Post"."id", "public"."Post"."title", "public"."Post"."authorId" FROM "public"."Post" WHERE "public"."Post"."authorId" IN ($1,$2,$3,$4) OFFSET $5
Params: [2, 7, 18, 29]
Duration: 2ms

The exact event (e) type and the properties available depends on the log level.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrate
Accelerate
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.