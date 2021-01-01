In 2.15.0 and later (Postgres only), you can filter scalar lists - for example, a list of String or Enum types. The following example returns all posts where the tags list includes databases and typescript :

NULL values in arrays

Array fields with a NULL value are not considered by following conditions:

NOT (array does not contain X)

(array does not contain X) isEmpty (array is empty)

This means that records you might expect to see are not returned. Consider the following examples:

The following query returns all posts where the tags do not include databases : const posts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { NOT : { tags : { has : 'databases' , } , } , } , } ) ✔ Arrays that do not contain "databases" , such as {"typescript", "graphql"} ✔ Empty arrays, such as {} The query does not return: ✘ NULL arrays, even though they do not contain "databases"



The following query returns all posts where tags is empty:

const posts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { tags : { isEmpty : true , } , } , } )

The query returns:

✔ Empty arrays, such as {}

The query does not return:

✘ NULL arrays, even though they could be considered empty