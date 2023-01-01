This section will cover how undefined and null values affect the behavior of queries that interact with or create multiple records in a database.

Because null was provided as the filter for the name column, Prisma Client will generate a query that searches for all records in the User table whose name column is empty.

Consider the following Prisma Client query which searches for all users whose name value matches the provided null value:

Undefined

Now consider the scenario where you run the same query with undefined as the filter value on the name column:

const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { name : undefined , } , } ) Hide query results [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Nikolas" , "email" : "nikolas@gmail.com" } , { "id" : 2 , "name" : "Martin" , "email" : "martin@gmail.com" } , { "id" : 3 , "name" : null , "email" : "sabin@gmail.com" } , { "id" : 4 , "name" : "Tyler" , "email" : "tyler@gmail.com" } ]

Using undefined as a value in a filter essentially tells Prisma Client you have decided not to define a filter for that column.

An equivalent way to write the above query would be:

const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( )

This query will select every row from the User table.

Note: Using undefined as the value of any key in a Prisma Client query's parameter object will cause Prisma to act as if that key was not provided at all.