Null and undefined
Prisma Client differentiates between
null and
undefined:
nullis a value
undefinedmeans do nothing
This is particularly important to account for in a Prisma with GraphQL context, where
null and
undefined are interchangeable.
The data below represents a
User table. This set of data will be used in all of the examples below:
|id
|name
|1
|Nikolas
|nikolas@gmail.com
|2
|Martin
|martin@gmail.com
|3
|empty
|sabin@gmail.com
|4
|Tyler
|tyler@gmail.com
null and undefined in queries that affect many records
This section will cover how
undefined and
null values affect the behavior of queries that interact with or create multiple records in a database.
Null
Consider the following Prisma Client query which searches for all users whose
name value matches the provided
null value:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {name: null,},})
[{"id": 3,"name": null,"email": "sabin@gmail.com"}]
Because
null was provided as the filter for the
name column, Prisma Client will generate a query that searches for all records in the
User table whose
name column is empty.
Undefined
Now consider the scenario where you run the same query with
undefined as the filter value on the
name column:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {name: undefined,},})
[{"id": 1,"name": "Nikolas","email": "nikolas@gmail.com"},{"id": 2,"name": "Martin","email": "martin@gmail.com"},{"id": 3,"name": null,"email": "sabin@gmail.com"},{"id": 4,"name": "Tyler","email": "tyler@gmail.com"}]
Using
undefined as a value in a filter essentially tells Prisma Client you have decided not to define a filter for that column.
An equivalent way to write the above query would be:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany()
This query will select every row from the
User table.
Note: Using
undefined as the value of any key in a Prisma Client query's parameter object will cause Prisma to act as if that key was not provided at all.
Although this section's examples focused on the
findMany function, the same concepts apply to any function that can affect multiple records, such as
updateMany and
deleteMany.
null and undefined in queries that affect one record
This section will cover how
undefined and
null values affect the behavior of queries that interact with or create a single record in a database.
Note:
null is not a valid filter value in a
findUnique query.
The query behavior when using
null and
undefined in the filter criteria of a query that affects a single record is very similar to the behaviors described in the previous section.
Null
Consider the following query where
null is used to filter the
name column:
const user = await prisma.user.findFirst({where: {name: null,},})
[{"id": 3,"name": null,"email": "sabin@gmail.com"}]
Because
null was used as the filter on the
name column, Prisma Client will generate a query that searches for the first record in the
User table whose
name value is empty.
Undefined
If
undefined is used as the filter value on the
name column instead, the query will act as if no filter criteria was passed to that column at all.
Consider the query below:
const user = await prisma.user.findFirst({where: {name: undefined,},})
[{"id": 1,"name": "Nikolas","email": "nikolas@gmail.com"}]
In this scenario, the query will return the very first record in the database.
Another way to represent the above query is:
const user = await prisma.user.findFirst()
Although this section's examples focused on the
findFirst function, the same concepts apply to any function that affects a single record.
null and undefined in a GraphQL resolver
For this example, consider a database based on the following Prisma schema:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?}
In the following GraphQL mutation that updates a user, both
authorEmail and
name accept
null. From a GraphQL perspective, this means that fields are optional:
type Mutation {// Update author's email or name, or both - or neither!updateUser(id: Int!, authorEmail: String, authorName: String): User!}
However, if you pass
null values for
authorEmail or
authorName on to Prisma, the following will happen:
- If
args.authorEmailis
null, the query will fail.
null.
- If
args.authorNameis
null, Prisma changes the value of
nameto
null. This is probably not how you want an update to work.
updateUser: (parent, args, ctx: Context) => {return ctx.prisma.user.update({where: { id: Number(args.id) },data: {email: args.authorEmail, // email cannot be nullname: args.authorName // name set to null - potentially unwanted behavior},})},
Instead, set the value of
name to
undefined if the input value is
null. Doing this is the same as not updating the field at all:
updateUser: (parent, args, ctx: Context) => {return ctx.prisma.user.update({where: { id: Number(args.id) },data: {email: args.authorEmail != null ? args.authorEmail : undefined, // If null, do nothingname: args.authorName != null ? args.authorName : undefined // If null, do nothing},})},
The effect of
null and undefined on conditionals
There are some caveats to filtering with conditionals which might produce unexpected results. When filtering with conditionals you might expect one result but receive another given how Prisma treats nullable values.
The following table provides a high-level overview of how the different operators handle 0, 1 and
n filters.
|Operator
|0 filters
|1 filter
|n filters
OR
|return empty list
|validate single filter
|validate all filters
AND
|return all items
|validate single filter
|validate all filters
NOT
|return all items
|validate single filter
|validate all filters
This example shows how an
undefined parameter impacts the results returned by a query that uses the
OR operator.
interface FormData {name: stringemail?: string}const formData: FormData = {name: 'Emelie',}const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {OR: [{email: {contains: formData.email,},},],},})// returns: []
The query receives filters from a formData object, which includes an optional email property. In this instance, the value of the email property is
undefined. When this query is run no data is returned.
This is in contrast to the
AND and
NOT operators, which will both return all the users
if you pass in an
undefined value.
This is because passing an
undefinedvalue to an
ANDor
NOToperator is the same as passing nothing at all, meaning the
findManyquery in the example will run without any filters and return all the users.
interface FormData {name: stringemail?: string}const formData: FormData = {name: 'Emelie',}const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {AND: [{email: {contains: formData.email,},},],},})// returns: { id: 1, email: 'ems@boop.com', name: 'Emelie' }const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {NOT: [{email: {contains: formData.email,},},],},})// returns: { id: 1, email: 'ems@boop.com', name: 'Emelie' }