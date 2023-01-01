Composite IDs and compound unique constraints can be defined in your Prisma schema using the @@id and @@unique attributes.

MongoDB does not support @@id

MongoDB does not support composite IDs, which means you cannot identify a model with a @@id attribute.

A composite ID or compound unique constraint uses the combined values of two fields as a primary key or identifier in your database table. In the following example, the postId field and userId field are used as a composite ID for a Like table:

model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String post Post [ ] likes Like [ ] } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) content String User User ? @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) userId Int ? likes Like [ ] } model Like { postId Int userId Int User User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) Post Post @relation ( fields: [ postId ] , references: [ id ] ) @@id ( [ postId , userId ] ) }

Querying for records from the Like table (e.g. using prisma.like.findMany() ) would return objects that look as follows:

{ "postId" : 1 , "userId" : 1 }

Although there are only two fields in the response, those two fields make up a compound ID named postId_userId .

You can also create a named compound ID or compound unique constraint by using the @@id or @@unique attributes' name field. For example: