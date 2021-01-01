You can also use the DEBUG environment variable to enable debugging output in the Prisma Client. See Debugging for more information.

Use the PrismaClient log parameter to configure log levels , including warnings, errors, and information about the queries sent to the database.

Log to stdout

The simplest way to print all log levels to stdout is to pass in an array LogLevel objects:

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { log : [ 'query' , 'info' , 'warn' , 'error' ] , } )

This is the short form of passing in an array of LogDefinition objects where the value of emit is always stdout :