Deploying database changes with Prisma Migrate

MongoDB not supported
Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector.
To apply pending migrations to development, staging, or testing environments, run the
migrate deploy command as part of your CI/CD pipeline:
$npx prisma migrate deploy
Exactly when to run
prisma migrate deploy depends on your platform. For example, a simplified Heroku workflow includes:
- Ensuring the
./prisma/migrationfolder is in source control
- Running
prisma migrate deployduring the release phase
Ideally,
migrate deploy should be part of an automated CI/CD pipeline, and we do not generally recommend running this command locally to deploy changes to a production database (for example, by temporarily changing the
DATABASE_URL environment variable). It is not generally considered good practice to store the production database URL locally.
Beware that in order to run the
prisma migrate deploy command, you need access to the
prisma dependency that is typically added to the
devDependencies. Some platforms like Vercel, prune development dependencies during the build, thereby preventing you from calling the command. This can be worked around by making the
prisma a production dependency, by moving it to
dependencies in your
package.json.
For more information about the
migrate deploy command, see: