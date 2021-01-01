Deploying database changes with Prisma Migrate

MongoDB not supported

Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector.

To apply pending migrations to development, staging, or testing environments, run the migrate deploy command as part of your CI/CD pipeline:

$ npx prisma migrate deploy

Exactly when to run prisma migrate deploy depends on your platform. For example, a simplified Heroku workflow includes:

Ensuring the ./prisma/migration folder is in source control Running prisma migrate deploy during the release phase

Ideally, migrate deploy should be part of an automated CI/CD pipeline, and we do not generally recommend running this command locally to deploy changes to a production database (for example, by temporarily changing the DATABASE_URL environment variable). It is not generally considered good practice to store the production database URL locally.