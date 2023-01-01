prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Accelerateearly access
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Guides / Deployment

Deploy Prisma

Projects using Prisma Client can be deployed to many different cloud platforms. Given the variety of cloud platforms and different names, it's noteworthy to mention the different deployment paradigms, as they affect the way you deploy an application using Prisma Client.

Deployment paradigms

Each paradigm has different tradeoffs that affect the performance, scalability, and operational costs of your application.

Moreover, the user traffic pattern of your application is also an important factor to consider. For example, any application with consistent user traffic may be better suited for a continuously running paradigm, whereas an application with sudden spikes may be better suited to serverless.

Traditional servers

Your application is traditionally deployed if a Node.js process is continuously running and handles multiple requests at the same time. Your application could be deployed to a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) like Heroku, Koyeb, as a Docker container to Kubernetes, or as a Node.js process on a virtual machine, or good old bare metal server.

See also: Connection management in long-running processes

Serverless Functions

Your application is serverless if the Node.js processes of your application (or subsets of it broken into functions) are started as requests come in, and each function only handles one request at a time. Your application would most likely be deployed to a Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) offering, such as AWS Lambda or Azure Functions

Serverless environments have the concept of warm starts, which means that for subsequent invocations of the same function, it may use an already existing container that has the allocated processes, memory, file system (/tmp is writable on AWS Lambda), and even DB connection still available.

Typically, any piece of code outside the handler remains initialized.

See also: Connection management in serverless environments

Edge Functions

Your application is edge deployed if your application is serverless and the functions are distributed across one or more regions close to the user.

Typically, edge environments also have a different runtime than a traditional or serverless environment, leading to common APIs being unavailable.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AccelerateEarly Access
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.