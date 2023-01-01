Deploy to Azure Functions
This guide explains how to avoid common issues when deploying a Node.js-based function app to Azure using Azure Functions.
Azure Functions is a serverless deployment platform. You do not need to maintain infrastructure to deploy your code. With Azure Functions, the fundamental building block is the function app. A function app provides an execution context in Azure in which your functions run. It is comprised of one or more individual functions that Azure manages, deploys, and scales together. You can organize and collectively manage multiple functions as a single logical unit.
Prerequisites
- An existing function app project with Prisma
Things to know
While Prisma works well with Azure functions, there are a few things to take note of before deploying your application.
Define multiple binary targets
When deploying a function app, the operating system that Azure functions runs a remote build is different from the one used to host your functions. Therefore, we recommend specifying the following
binaryTargets options in your Prisma schema:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 binaryTargets = ["native", "debian-openssl-1.1.x"]4}
Connection pooling
Generally, when you use a FaaS (Function as a Service) environment to interact with a database, every function invocation can result in a new connection to the database. This is not a problem with a constantly running Node.js server. Therefore, it is beneficial to pool DB connections to get better performance. To solve this issue, you can use the Data Proxy. For other solutions, see the connection management guide for serverless environments.
Summary
For more insight into Prisma Client's API, explore the function handlers and check out the Prisma Client API Reference