This guide explains how to avoid common issues when deploying a Node.js-based function app to Azure using Azure Functions .

Azure Functions is a serverless deployment platform. You do not need to maintain infrastructure to deploy your code. With Azure Functions, the fundamental building block is the function app . A function app provides an execution context in Azure in which your functions run. It is comprised of one or more individual functions that Azure manages, deploys, and scales together. You can organize and collectively manage multiple functions as a single logical unit.