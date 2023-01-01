AWS SAM does not directly support loading values from a .env file. You will have to use one of AWS's services to store and retrieve these parameters. This guide provides a great overview of your options and how to store and retrieve values in Parameters, SSM, Secrets Manager, and more.

Loading required files

AWS SAM uses esbuild to bundle your TypeScript code. However, the full esbuild API is not exposed and esbuild plugins are not supported. This leads to problems when using Prisma in your application as certain files (like schema.prisma ) must be available at runtime.

To get around this, you need to directly reference the needed files in your code to bundle them correctly. In your application, you could add the following lines to your application where Prisma is instantiated.

app.ts 1 import schema from './prisma/schema.prisma' 2 import x from './node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-openssl-1.0.x.so.node' 3 4 if ( process . env . NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) { 5 console . debug ( schema , x ) 6 }

You will also need to define how to bundle these files with esbuild by adding the following lines to Metadata.BuildProperties in your template.yaml :

template.yaml 1 Loader : 2 - .prisma=file 3 - .so.node=file 4 AssetNames : '[name]'

This will make sure that files needed by Prisma will be included in the AWS SAM build.