Deploy to AWS Lambda
This guide explains how to avoid common issues when deploying a project using Prisma to AWS Lambda.
While a deployment framework is not required to deploy to AWS Lambda, this guide covers deploying with:
- AWS Serverless Application Model (SAM) is an open-source framework from AWS that can be used in the creation of serverless applications. AWS SAM includes the AWS SAM CLI, which you can use to build, test, and deploy your application.
- Serverless Framework provides a CLI that helps with workflow automation and AWS resource provisioning. While Prisma works well with the Serverless Framework "out of the box", there are a few improvements that can be made within your project to ensure a smooth deployment and performance. There is also additional configuration that is needed if you are using the
serverless-webpackor
serverless-bundlelibraries.
- SST provides tools that make it easy for developers to define, test, debug, and deploy their applications. Prisma works well with SST but must be configured so that your schema is correctly packaged by SST.
General considerations when deploying to AWS Lambda
This section covers changes you will need to make to your application, regardless of framework. After following these steps, follow the steps for your framework.
Define binary targets in Prisma Schema
The Prisma schema should contain the following in the
generator block:
binaryTargets = ["native", "rhel-openssl-1.0.x"]
This is necessary because the runtimes used in development and deployment differ. Add the
binaryTarget to make the compatible Prisma engine file available.
Lambda functions with arm64 architectures
Lambda functions that use arm64 architectures (AWS Graviton2 processor) must use an
arm64 precompiled engine file.
In the
generator block of your
schema.prisma file, add the following:
schema.prisma
1binaryTargets = ["native", "linux-arm64-openssl-1.0.x"]
Prisma CLI binary targets
While we do not recommend running migrations within AWS Lambda, some applications will require it. In these cases, you can use the PRISMA_CLI_BINARY_TARGETS environment variable to make sure that Prisma CLI commands, including
prisma migrate, have access to the correct schema engine.
In the case of AWS lambda, you will have to add the following environment variable:
.env
1PRISMA_CLI_BINARY_TARGETS=native,rhel-openssl-1.0.x
prisma migrate is a command in the
prisma package. Normally, this package is installed as a dev dependency. Depending on your setup, you may need to install this package as a dependency instead so that it is included in the bundle or archive that is uploaded to Lambda and executed.
Connection pooling
Generally, when you use a Function as a Service (FaaS) environment to interact with a database, every function invocation can result in a new connection to the database. This is not a problem with a constantly running Node.js server. Therefore, it is beneficial to pool database connections to get better performance. You can use Accelerate to solve this issue. For other solutions, see the connection management guide for serverless environments.
Deploying with AWS SAM
Loading environment variables
AWS SAM does not directly support loading values from a
.env file. You will have to use one of AWS's services to store and retrieve these parameters. This guide provides a great overview of your options and how to store and retrieve values in Parameters, SSM, Secrets Manager, and more.
Loading required files
AWS SAM uses esbuild to bundle your TypeScript code. However, the full esbuild API is not exposed and esbuild plugins are not supported. This leads to problems when using Prisma in your application as certain files (like
schema.prisma) must be available at runtime.
To get around this, you need to directly reference the needed files in your code to bundle them correctly. In your application, you could add the following lines to your application where Prisma is instantiated.
app.ts
1import schema from './prisma/schema.prisma'2import x from './node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-openssl-1.0.x.so.node'34if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {5 console.debug(schema, x)6}
You will also need to define how to bundle these files with esbuild by adding the following lines to
Metadata.BuildProperties in your
template.yaml:
template.yaml
1Loader:2 - .prisma=file3 - .so.node=file4AssetNames: '[name]'
This will make sure that files needed by Prisma will be included in the AWS SAM build.
Deploying with the Serverless Framework
Loading environment variables via a
.env file
Your functions will need the
DATABASE_URL environment variable to access the database. The
serverless-dotenv-plugin will allow you to use your
.env file in your deployments.
First, make sure that the plugin is installed:
$npm install -D serverless-dotenv-plugin
Then, add
serverless-dotenv-plugin to your list of plugins in
serverless.yml:
serverless.yml
1plugins:2 - serverless-dotenv-plugin
The environment variables in your
.env file will now be automatically loaded on package or deployment.
$serverless package
Deploy only the required files
To reduce your deployment footprint, you can update your deployment process to only upload the files your application needs. The Serverless configuration file,
serverless.yml, below shows a
package pattern that includes only the Prisma engine file relevant to the Lambda runtime and excludes the others. This means that when Serverless Framework packages your app for upload, it includes only one engine file. This ensures the packaged archive is as small as possible.
serverless.yml
1package:2 patterns:3 - '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'4 - 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-*'5 - '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'6 - '!node_modules/@prisma/engines/**'
If you are deploying to Lambda functions with ARM64 architecture you should update the Serverless configuration file to package the
arm64 engine file, as follows:
serverless.yml
1package:2 patterns:3 - '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'4 - 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-linux-arm64-*'5 - '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'6 - '!node_modules/@prisma/engines/**'
If you use
serverless-webpack, see Deployment with serverless webpack below.
Deployment with
serverless-webpack
If you use
serverless-webpack, you will need additional configuration so that your
schema.prisma is properly bundled. You will need to:
- Copy your
schema.prismawith
copy-webpack-plugin.
- Run
prisma generatevia
custom > webpack > packagerOptions > scriptsin your
serverless.yml.
- Only package the correct Prisma engine file to save more than 40mb of capacity.
1. Install webpack specific dependencies
First, ensure the following webpack dependencies are installed:
$npm install --save-dev webpack webpack-node-externals copy-webpack-plugin serverless-webpack
2. Update
webpack.config.js
In your
webpack.config.js, make sure that you set
externals to
nodeExternals() like the following:
webpack.config.js
1const nodeExternals = require('webpack-node-externals')23module.exports = {4 // ... other configuration5 externals: [nodeExternals()],6 // ... other configuration7}
Update the
plugins property in your
webpack.config.js file to include the
copy-webpack-plugin:
webpack.config.js
1const nodeExternals = require('webpack-node-externals')2const CopyPlugin = require('copy-webpack-plugin')34module.exports = {5 // ... other configuration6 externals: [nodeExternals()],7 plugins: [8 new CopyPlugin({9 patterns: [10 { from: './node_modules/.prisma/client/schema.prisma', to: './' }, // you may need to change `to` here.11 ],12 }),13 ],14 // ... other configuration15}
This plugin will allow you to copy your
schema.prisma file into your bundled code. Prisma requires that your
schema.prisma be present in order make sure that queries are encoded and decoded according to your schema. In most cases, bundlers will not include this file by default and will cause your application to fail to run.
Depending on how your application is bundled, you may need to copy the schema file to a location other than
./. Use the
serverless package command to package your code locally so you can review where your schema should be put.
Refer to the Serverless Webpack documentation for additional configuration.
3. Update
serverless.yml
In your
serverless.yml file, make sure that the
custom > webpack block has
prisma generate under
packagerOptions > scripts as follows:
serverless.yml
1custom:2 webpack:3 packagerOptions:4 scripts:5 - prisma generate
This will ensure that, after webpack bundles your code, the Prisma Client is generated according to your schema. Without this step, your app will fail to run.
Lastly, you will want to exclude Prisma query engines that do not match the AWS Lambda runtime. Update your
serverless.yml by adding the following script that makes sure only the required query engine,
rhel-openssl-1.0.x, is included in the final packaged archive.
serverless.yml
1custom:2 webpack:3 packagerOptions:4 scripts:5 - prisma generate+ - find . -name "libquery_engine-*" -not -name "libquery_engine-rhel-openssl-*" | xargs rm
If you are deploying to Lambda functions with ARM64 architecture you should update the
find command to the following:
serverless.yml
1custom:2 webpack:3 packagerOptions:4 scripts:5 - prisma generate+ - find . -name "libquery_engine-*" -not -name "libquery_engine-arm64-openssl-*" | xargs rm
4. Wrapping up
You can now re-package and re-deploy your application. To do so, run
serverless deploy. Webpack output will show the schema file being moved with
copy-webpack-plugin:
$serverless package
Deploying with SST
Working with environment variables
While SST supports
.env files, it is not recommended. SST recommends using
Config to access these environment variables in a secure way.
The SST guide available here is a step-by-step guide to get started with
Config. Assuming you have created a new secret called
DATABASE_URL and have bound that secret to your app, you can set up
PrismaClient with the following:
prisma.ts
1import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'2import { Config } from 'sst/node/config'34const globalForPrisma = global as unknown as { prisma: PrismaClient }56export const prisma =7 globalForPrisma.prisma ||8 new PrismaClient({9 datasourceUrl: Config.DATABASE_URL,10 })1112if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') globalForPrisma.prisma = prisma1314export default prisma