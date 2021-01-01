Docs
Guides / Deployment

Deployment overview

Projects using Prisma Client can be deployed to many different cloud platforms. Given the variety of cloud platforms and different names, it's noteworthy to mention the different deployment paradigms, as they affect the way you deploy an application using Prisma Client.

Deployment paradigms

Each paradigm has different tradeoffs that affect the performance, scalability, and operational costs of your application.

Moreover, the user traffic pattern of your application is also an important factor to consider. For example, any application with consistent user traffic may be better suited for a continuously running paradigm, whereas an application with sudden spikes may be better suited to serverless.

Long-running process (PaaS)

Your Node.js process is continuously running and handles multiple requests. Your application can be deployed to a Platform-as-a-Service like Heroku, as a Docker container to Kubernetes, or as a Node.js process on a virtual machine.

See also: Connection management in long-running processes

Serverless (FaaS)

Node.js processes of your application (or subsets of it broken into functions) are started as requests come in.

Serverless environments have the concept of warm starts, which means that for subsequent invocations of the same function, it may use an already existing container that has the allocated processes, memory, file system (/tmp is writable on AWS Lambda), and even DB connection still available.

Typically, any piece of code outside the handler remains initialized.

See also: Connection management in serverless environments

Edit this page on GitHub
Prisma Logo

Products

Prisma ClientPrisma MigratePrisma StudioPrisma 1 CloudPrisma Data PlatformProduct Roadmap

Resources

DocsGet StartedAPI ReferenceExamplesHow to GraphQLData GuideEnterprise Event

Prisma With

Prisma with Next.jsPrisma with TypeScriptPrisma with GraphQLPrisma with ApolloPrisma with NestJSPrisma with ExpressPrisma with hapi

Community

Prisma AmbassadorMeet the CommunityPrisma DaySlackGitHubDiscussionsGraphQL MeetupTypeScript MeetupAdvanced TypeScript TrickeryConnect Dev Africa

Company

AboutJobs We're hiring!Prisma EnterpriseCausesBlogTerms & PrivacyHTML Sitemap

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Find Us

Prisma © 2018-2021.

Made with ❤️ in Berlin and worldwide