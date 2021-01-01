Projects using Prisma Client can be deployed to many different cloud platforms. Given the variety of cloud platforms and different names, it's noteworthy to mention the different deployment paradigms, as they affect the way you deploy an application using Prisma Client.

Deployment paradigms

Each paradigm has different tradeoffs that affect the performance, scalability, and operational costs of your application.

Moreover, the user traffic pattern of your application is also an important factor to consider. For example, any application with consistent user traffic may be better suited for a continuously running paradigm, whereas an application with sudden spikes may be better suited to serverless.

Long-running process (PaaS) Your Node.js process is continuously running and handles multiple requests. Your application can be deployed to a Platform-as-a-Service like Heroku, as a Docker container to Kubernetes, or as a Node.js process on a virtual machine. See also: Connection management in long-running processes