This page outlines the platforms and services Prisma can be deployed to.

Note: If you have a working example of a project using Prisma with a service not on this list, let us know!

Serverless and PaaS Platforms

The following is an evolving list of serverless and PaaS (platform as a service) platforms that Prisma can be deployed to.

Serverless Platforms

Paas Platforms

  • CodeSandbox
  • Heroku
  • Render
  • Railway
  • Fly

Common combinations

Prisma is also used in some major frameworks such as Redwood and Blitz. The following is a list of common combination found in the wild.

  • Vercel + Next
  • Vercel + Redwood
  • Netlify + Redwood
  • Vercel + Blitz
  • Heroku + Blitz
  • Render + Blitz
