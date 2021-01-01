This page outlines the platforms and services Prisma can be deployed to.
Note: If you have a working example of a project using Prisma with a service not on this list, let us know!
Serverless and PaaS Platforms
The following is an evolving list of serverless and PaaS (platform as a service) platforms that Prisma can be deployed to.
Serverless Platforms
- AWS Lambda
- Serverless Framework, AWS Lambda
- Netlify
- Vercel
- Azure functions
- Firebase functions
- GCP functions
Paas Platforms
- CodeSandbox
- Heroku
- Render
- Railway
- Fly
Common combinations
Prisma is also used in some major frameworks such as Redwood and Blitz. The following is a list of common combination found in the wild.
- Vercel + Next
- Vercel + Redwood
- Netlify + Redwood
- Vercel + Blitz
- Heroku + Blitz
- Render + Blitz
