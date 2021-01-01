Docs
Deploying to a different OS

Prisma Client depends on the query engine that is running as a binary on the same host as your application.

The query engine is implemented in Rust and is used by Prisma in the form of executable binary files. The binary is downloaded when prisma generate is called.

If you have developed your application on a Windows machine for example, and wish to upload to AWS Lambda, which is a Linux environment, you may encounter issues and be presented with some warnings in your terminal.

To solve this, if you know ahead of time that you will be deploying to a different environment, you can use the binary targets and specify which of the supported operating systems binaries should be included.

Note: If your OS isn't supported you can include a custom binary.

